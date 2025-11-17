“A Fun Way To Approach Topics That Many Of Us Experience”: 23 Relatable Charts I Made

by

I started creating charts 1.5 years ago about my life when I felt I needed to let out some of the frustrations I had as a woman in her 30s. I thought it was a fun way to approach topics that many of us experience and I combined this with flashy colors that I have always been amazed by.

Most of the time I illustrate lighter themes such as dating in 2023 but sometimes I enjoy depicting more abstract ideas such as relationships and well-being with charts.

More info: Instagram

#1 Youtube Ads

“A Fun Way To Approach Topics That Many Of Us Experience”: 23 Relatable Charts I Made

#2 Playgrounds vs. Hell

“A Fun Way To Approach Topics That Many Of Us Experience”: 23 Relatable Charts I Made

#3 Adulting

“A Fun Way To Approach Topics That Many Of Us Experience”: 23 Relatable Charts I Made

#4 Adulting 3

“A Fun Way To Approach Topics That Many Of Us Experience”: 23 Relatable Charts I Made

#5 Adopting A Dog

“A Fun Way To Approach Topics That Many Of Us Experience”: 23 Relatable Charts I Made

#6 Being A Bird

“A Fun Way To Approach Topics That Many Of Us Experience”: 23 Relatable Charts I Made

#7 Neighbor Watch

“A Fun Way To Approach Topics That Many Of Us Experience”: 23 Relatable Charts I Made

#8 Small Acts Of Kindness

“A Fun Way To Approach Topics That Many Of Us Experience”: 23 Relatable Charts I Made

#9 Cute Dogs

“A Fun Way To Approach Topics That Many Of Us Experience”: 23 Relatable Charts I Made

#10 Payday

“A Fun Way To Approach Topics That Many Of Us Experience”: 23 Relatable Charts I Made

#11 Fashion In Hungary

“A Fun Way To Approach Topics That Many Of Us Experience”: 23 Relatable Charts I Made

#12 Being Short On Concerts

“A Fun Way To Approach Topics That Many Of Us Experience”: 23 Relatable Charts I Made

#13 My Mom vs. Me

“A Fun Way To Approach Topics That Many Of Us Experience”: 23 Relatable Charts I Made

#14 “Cool”

“A Fun Way To Approach Topics That Many Of Us Experience”: 23 Relatable Charts I Made

#15 Modern Romance

“A Fun Way To Approach Topics That Many Of Us Experience”: 23 Relatable Charts I Made

#16 Adulting

“A Fun Way To Approach Topics That Many Of Us Experience”: 23 Relatable Charts I Made

#17 Dating In 2023

“A Fun Way To Approach Topics That Many Of Us Experience”: 23 Relatable Charts I Made

#18 Dance Scenes

“A Fun Way To Approach Topics That Many Of Us Experience”: 23 Relatable Charts I Made

#19 Coffee Anxiety

“A Fun Way To Approach Topics That Many Of Us Experience”: 23 Relatable Charts I Made

#20 Relationships

“A Fun Way To Approach Topics That Many Of Us Experience”: 23 Relatable Charts I Made

#21 The Surrealist Hungary

“A Fun Way To Approach Topics That Many Of Us Experience”: 23 Relatable Charts I Made

#22 Saturday Nights

“A Fun Way To Approach Topics That Many Of Us Experience”: 23 Relatable Charts I Made

#23 I Know You Do This Too

“A Fun Way To Approach Topics That Many Of Us Experience”: 23 Relatable Charts I Made

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, If You Could Invent A Subject In School, What Would It Be? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Five Unintentionally Hilarious Mario Lopez Saved by the Bell Moments
3 min read
Jun, 2, 2018
Homeland Season 6
Homeland Season 6 Episode 3 Review: “The Covenant”
3 min read
Jan, 29, 2017
If You Loved Watching “Firefly” Here are 5 Shows Like It
3 min read
Jul, 29, 2018
Hey Pandas, What Word Makes You Laugh And You Have No Idea Why? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Woman’s Done With Her Roommate’s Freeloading Boyfriend When He Uses Up Her $40 Face Cream
3 min read
Oct, 29, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.