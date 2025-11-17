“A Fun Way To Approach Topics That Many Of Us Experience”: 23 Relatable Charts I Made

I started creating charts 1.5 years ago about my life when I felt I needed to let out some of the frustrations I had as a woman in her 30s. I thought it was a fun way to approach topics that many of us experience and I combined this with flashy colors that I have always been amazed by.
Most of the time I illustrate lighter themes such as dating in 2023 but sometimes I enjoy depicting more abstract ideas such as relationships and well-being with charts.
More info: Instagram
#1 Youtube Ads
#2 Playgrounds vs. Hell
#3 Adulting
#4 Adulting 3
#5 Adopting A Dog
#6 Being A Bird
#7 Neighbor Watch
#8 Small Acts Of Kindness
#9 Cute Dogs
#10 Payday
#11 Fashion In Hungary
#12 Being Short On Concerts
#13 My Mom vs. Me
#14 “Cool”
#15 Modern Romance
#16 Adulting
#17 Dating In 2023
#18 Dance Scenes
#19 Coffee Anxiety
#20 Relationships
#21 The Surrealist Hungary
#22 Saturday Nights
#23 I Know You Do This Too
