Hey Pandas, What Is The Spookiest Or Most Paranormal Thing That Ever Happened To You? (Closed)

Aliens, ghosts, shadow figures… I want to hear your stories!
#1
Not really sure if this was paranormal or not.
When I was like 6, I woke up in the middle of the night because I had to use the bathroom. It probably wasn’t actually the middle of the night because my parents were still awake and all the light were still on, but it felt like the middle of the night because I was like 6 and went to bed super early. Anyway, I was walking to the bathroom, which was literally right next to my bedroom, and I saw this little girl. She was entirely greyscale. Like, there was literally no color on her anywhere. She was wearing this long-sleeved white nightgown with lace trim. The freaky part was that she literally looked exactly like me. Like, if you put 6 year old me in a long-sleeved white nightgown with lace trim and took a black and white photo of me, you would get this girl. She just kinda stared at me for a bit, and then I was just kinda like “eh, whatever” and went to the bathroom. When i got back out, she was gone. I have no idea if this was a paranormal thing or if it was just a weird dream. Or maybe I was hallucinating, or I made the whole thing up. Who knows. I was like 6, so I certainly have no clue.
#2
One day me and my mum checked out the old Ottawa jail, and we were standing directly under the gallows where people made their final drop, and during the tour I was looking at the gallows, and in the gallows I felt like there was a noose around my neck that was strangling me and I saw the outline of a human, and the moment that I stepped away from the gallows I felt like the phantom noose had disappeared. It was so weird, but I’m not scared of the paranormal, I actually love the supernatural and paranormal stuff.
#3
Traveling from Illinois to California back in the early 80s (somewhere in Utah) was followed by two bright white orbs for quite a few miles – they were totally silent as I drove along the highway – then they flew off over the desert – found this very fascinating
#4
After a day of photographing the headstones in an ancient cemetery in a small town, that night when I went to bed, my table lamp turned on by itself after I had turned it off. It turned back on again, so I unplugged it, but it turned back on again, and i told it aloud that I wanted to sleep, so go away.
. For me it’s both spooky but not spooky. I have learned not to give attention to these entities that drift between dimensions. I never spoke about what I could see to anyone but once, and no one took me seriously, but of my 4 children, only one of my kids can see the same things I can see.
#5
I don’t if this is actually Paranormal but it was very weird,
When I was like 8, I had a toy of
Woody from Toy Story it could speak, one day I was just doing my work when suddenly Woody just talked out of nowhere and I didn’t even do anything and no one was even it was so scary hearing Woody so suddenly he was not supposed to talk like that.
Follow Us