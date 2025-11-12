I Paint Intricate Scenes On Teabags

Being a non-professional artist, scattered thoughts on my mind while having a cup of tea needed to be expressed in such a way that satisfies my mind and at the same time grab people’s attention at my work.
This mini canvas of teabag gave me that platform to make my boring artwork look interesting. That is how “Teabag Stories” was born! and ofcourse with a grear inspiration from an awesome artist Ruby! :) Enjoy.
Grouping
No Evil
Coffee & Rain
Religion: Friendship
River bank, Bangladesh
Concrete life
Himalaya হিমু
Humayun lovers
lost letterbox
বঙ্গবন্ধু Sheikh Mujibur Rahman
love!
Destination: home
m&m
Monsoon dance
