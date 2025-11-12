I Paint Intricate Scenes On Teabags

by

Being a non-professional artist, scattered thoughts on my mind while having a cup of tea needed to be expressed in such a way that satisfies my mind and at the same time grab people’s attention at my work. 

This mini canvas of teabag gave me that platform to make my boring artwork look interesting. That is how “Teabag Stories” was born! and ofcourse with a grear inspiration from an awesome artist Ruby! :) Enjoy.

Grouping

Grouping

No Evil

No Evil

Coffee & Rain

Coffee & Rain

Religion: Friendship

Religion: Friendship

River bank, Bangladesh

River bank, Bangladesh

Concrete life

Concrete life

Himalaya হিমু

Himalaya হিমু

Humayun lovers

Humayun lovers

lost letterbox

lost letterbox

বঙ্গবন্ধু Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

বঙ্গবন্ধু Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

love!

love!

Destination: home

Destination: home

m&m

m&m

Monsoon dance

Monsoon dance

Patrick Penrose
