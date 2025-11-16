83 Funny Tombstone Names, As Shared By People On The Internet

All of us eventually meet the same end – we kick the bucket, give up the ghost, push up the daisies; you get the gist. And while ending bereft of life is an inherently sad affair, even then, some people refuse to succumb to despair and only wish to be remembered with joy and laughter. And it isn’t like there are only a few of them, as these funny tombstone names prove!
Okay, to be fair, these funny tombstones that we found on this gorgeous Reddit thread aren’t exactly real. Meaning, it’s people telling us what they wish to have written on their tombstones when the time comes, and not scribings from already existing headstones. However, it would be pretty amazing to find a Victorian-era grave telling us I’m with stupid →. And while there is no such thing now, we’re pretty sure at least half of the people on the list will continue with their short funny tombstone names promise and leave something to be remembered for centuries to come.
One last thing – if it’s not too morbid for you, please do share your own ideas for funny names on tombstones in the comments; that would be a hoot! But, of course, first, you’re going to need to read the funny tombstone sayings that people on this AskReddit shared, rank them the way you wish, and share this article with anyone you think might find this list particularly amusing.
#1
“Slightly off topic…. but I saw a picture of a headstone once that had a cookie recipe on the back of it. The poster said that while grandma was alive, they’d ask her for her famous cookie recipe and she’d say, “Over my dead body”. So, when she died, they found the recipe and put it where she always said – over her dead body.
I don’t care if it’s true or not; that’s savage and I’m here for it!”
Image source: Fluffy_Momma_C
#2
“Philanthropist, entrepreneur, and all around pathological liar.”
Image source: Die_Eier_von_Satan
#3
“Still dead THX for checking.”
Image source: jazzy13420
#4
“I asked to be cremated what the hell.”
Image source: Aksjer
#5
“Run you fools! A pine box and 6 feet of dirt won’t hold him forever!”
Image source: CrowdScene
#6
“Unable to beat his personal record for most days lived.”
Image source: geekmuseNU
#7
“Not appreciating my puns when I was still alive was a grave mistake.”
Image source: KimtheHuman
#8
“You’re probably wondering how I got here.”
Image source: oberynMelonLord
#9
“Guess I have tomorrow off.”
Image source: Delvakiir
#10
“Here lies an atheist. All dressed up with no place to go.”
Image source: reddit.com
#11
“It’s ok I’ll do it tomorrow.”
Image source: Danno1850
#12
“Return to sender.”
Image source: mellowman24
#13
“The risk I took was calculated,
But man, am I bad at math.”
Image source: Crusty_Dingleberries
#14
“I’m with stupid ——>”
Image source: Robert2737
#15
“You’re standing on my balls.”
Image source: reiveroftheborder
#16
“Delete my browsing history please.”
Image source: Hewkho
#17
“I want a fully nude sculpture of me, and at the base it says “Can’t Touch This” And if you do it then plays the song.”
Image source: DerelictGamers
#18
“Second fastest gun draw in the Wild West.”
Image source: reddit.com
#19
“Died doing what he loved, screaming in agony.”
Image source: grantharshammer
#20
“Hold my beer.”
Image source: LocustRex
#21
“Error 404: corpse not found.”
Image source: FailcopterWes
#22
“I can make that jump.”
Image source: mentally-delayed
#23
“Just kidding. I’m at Costco.”
Image source: Party_Butterfly_6110
#24
“GAME OVER.
[ ] Continue.
[X] Save & Quit.”
Image source: theyusedthelamppost
#25
“The world is a fine place, and worth the fighting for, and I hate very much to leave it.”
Image source: JoeMorgue
#26
“Forgotten but not gone.”
Image source: riphitter
#27
“You should have seen the other guy.”
Image source: theian01
#28
“I can see up your skirt.”
Image source: reddit.com
#29
“Here could be YOUR advertising”
Image source: iBac0n
#30
“Here lies squidwards hopes and dreams.”
Image source: skeddles
#31
“A shared link to a powerpoint presentation with Google stock images explaining why I’m never gonna give you up.
I will keep rick rolling even in death.”
Image source: MachineSpecialist582
#32
“I’VE STILL GOT 7 HORCRUXES LEFT!”
Image source: ForgotMyFathersFace
#33
“Didn’t see that coming.”
Image source: Joro247
#34
“To be continued.”
Image source: Blackdove46
#35
“Left for lunch one morning and never returned. Missing, presumed fed.”
Image source: Nimelennar
#36
“Look behind you.”
Image source: NinjaDiscoJesus
#37
“I was strolling through a small town graveyard as a kid and found a tombstone that said “Joe Thorpton – Died of Boredom in Brooklyn”.
Since then I have wanted that on my tombstone.”
Image source: Pantal00ns
#38
“We’ve been trying to reach you about your extend car warranty.
1990-1990.”
Image source: EA-PLANT
#39
“Don’t try this at home.”
Image source: PerennialPhilosopher
#40
“Be excellent to each other. Party on dudes.”
Image source: UncleTito23
#41
“Help! I’m not dead!”
Image source: reddit.com
#42
“Only this tombstone?
I was hoping for a pyramid.”
Image source: Back2Bach
#43
“I asked to be shot out of a cannon into the Pacific Ocean.”
Image source: irn
#44
“I told you I was sick.”
VaferQuamMeles replied:
“Spike Milligan’s epitaph. A very funny man.
I believe his gravestone actually says ‘I told you I was ill.'”
Image source: zewolfstone
#45
“Pepperoni and sausage.”
Image source: snuggetz
#46
“You can’t always get what you want.”
Image source: kwixta
#47
“He died as he lived: a virgin.”
Image source: Jamangar
#48
“Private Residence. Please knock.”
Image source: juicyymango
#49
“With my last breath, I curse ZOIDBERG!!!”
Image source: TurboBobSponge
#50
“I’ve made many dumb decisions in my life, and only one of them got me killed.”
Aquahert replied:
“Russian roulette without the roulette.”
Image source: kinda_fruity_ngl
#51
“GET OFF MY DAMN GRAVE!!”
Image source: LucyVialli
#52
“Press F to pay respects.”
Pakutto replied:
“Don’t forget an actual pressable F key attached to your gravestone.”
Image source: MrPrincipalTamzarian
#53
“Lorem ipsum dolor.”
Image source: _rand0m_guy
#54
“A problem has been detected and Windows has been shut down to prevent damage to your computer. The problem seems to be caused by the following file: LIVER.SYS.”
Image source: AndyanaJones
#55
“BORN: 1992
DIED: IN YOUR ARMS TONIGHT.”
Image source: karateandfriendship9
#56
“I want to apologize to anyone who didn’t hate me. I unfortunately didn’t have the chance to make you hate me in time.”
Image source: Sti302fuso
#57
“What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.”
Image source: parataxis
#58
“Worm farm.
Worms €1 apiece, three for €2,5.
Cash only, no refunds.”
Image source: pieremaan
#59
“Please insert Disc 2.”
Image source: Skyweezle
#60
“Here will lie the first immortal, if he ever proves he’s not.”
Image source: annoyingstranger
#61
“PLEASE HELP I’M TRAPPED IN A TOMBSTONE FACTORY.”
Image source: relevant_nonsense
#62
“Lights out. Parties over.”
Image source: AngryKittehPoo
#63
“Wasted.”
Image source: ObeseusTheWide
#64
“I’ll be back!”
Image source: jacksmith9
#65
“To find my hidden treasure, you must answer my riddles three…”
Image source: SweetCosmicPope
#66
“Hey, who turned out the lights?”
Image source: Avenging_Eagle
#67
“Here lies Nintendo1964.
He could make one hell of a sandwich.
Pictured: a big sandwich I made when I was alive.”
Image source: Nintendo1964
#68
“I didn’t have enough power on rise of kingdoms.”
Image source: ripMyTime0192
#69
“Respawning 3… 2… 1…”
Image source: Xiagax
#70
“Free WiFi Here!”
Image source: reddit.com
#71
“He sure loved his corn.”
Image source: ObeseCheeseCake
#72
AntiTheory said:
“A Steam review of Life:
309,936 hours played.
“It’s OK.”
Does NOT Recommend.”
SweetCosmicPope replied:
“7.8/10 – Too much water.”
Aquahert also replied:
“Kinda hard to live 2/10.”
Image source: AntiTheory
#73
“My body lies but still I roam.”
cooperkfb8 replied:
“Roamer, Wanderer, Nomad, Vagabond, Call me what you will.”
Image source: twistedsister78
#74
“You’re in a coma. Please, wake up!”
Image source: Sillvean
#75
“This is only a save point.”
Image source: Stanzin7
#76
“I didn’t want to live on this planet anymore.”
Image source: Stuck1nARutt
#77
“I was going to say “Bacon Cheeseburger” but then realized that’s Jack’s, not Tombstone.”
Image source: reddit.com
#78
“I should have played more EVE Online.”
Image source: Nik_tortor
#79
“HE WAS NUMBER 1!”
Image source: reddit.com
#80
“Extra, EXTRA anchovies!”
Image source: reddit.com
#81
“Died Tragically Rescuing His Family From The Remains Of A Destroyed Sinking Battleship.”
69420memes replied:
“DTRHFFTROADSB.”
Image source: theonetruegrinch
#82
“Choked on Vomit.”
Image source: Ok-Pressure-3879
#83
“Here rest a legend.”
Image source: DTheDev
