35 Cringy Text Messages That Hurt To Read

With the digital world at our fingertips, getting in touch with someone has never been easier. We can chat with our friends, have a quick video call with family members, and even share our opinions with complete strangers online. But when it comes to texting, some messages can get lost in translation.
Let’s face it—everyone has found themselves in such situations at least once or twice. Someone accuses you of being mean because you forgot to add a smiley emoji at the end of a sentence. Or you find yourself in a silly argument because your response was too brief.
Yet, some people send texts that are so cringe-worthy, others just had to take a screenshot to prove that it actually happened. From uncomfortable to awkward to straight-up creepy, take a look at some of the weirdest messages we found online and let us know what you think about them in the comments.
#1 She’s Allergic To Guacamole
Image source: DemonsGunnar
#2 Your Phone Is Now Hacked
Image source: NateM135
#3 He’s Been Begging For Weeks To Do A “Sexy Roleplay” With Me. I Finally Said Yes. I Think He Regrets Everything Now
Image source: TheOwlAndTheFinch
#4 Crocs
Image source: thacarter72
#5 Ill Give In After February
Image source: drukqsx
#6 Wrong Number
Image source: MysticStryker
#7 “Don’t Come Over”
Image source: Eklypto__
#8 Ooooof!
Image source: scottmichaelscott
#9 S T O P
Image source: eggofreddo
#10 An Out Of This World Response
#11 *lays Across Your Lap*
Image source: reddit.com
#12 Offended King
Image source: sumitxt
#13 Inner Monologue As Tinder Opener
Image source: HoDub
#14 My Books Juggling
Image source: SpaceAbduction
#15 At Least He’s Achieved Multiple Awards With His 147 Iq
Image source: requiemsword
#16 This Sub
Image source: Spider_Dimwit
#17 Found This Screenshot From Last April In My Phone
Image source: Pixel871
#18 Some Ethnic Groups Get All Sensitive
Image source: WengerBaller
#19 I Love My Best Friend, But She May Watch A Little Too Much TV…
Image source: ambvi
#20 You Know, A Usual Hooking Up Tactic
Image source: LRFE
#21 *sweats A Lot*
Image source: VortexThing
#22 Word Of Advice: Never Be Nice To Neckbeards In College
Image source: FreudianCeline
#23 What’s Cookin Babygril?
Image source: reddit.com
#24 *shoots Self*
Image source: io7hazcookiez
#25 I Showed My Girlfriend This Sub And She Hates It So Much, So Occasionally I Mess With Her
Image source: bcoltharp
#26 Sent To Me By The Class Furry. Enjoy
Image source: warkmash
#27 This Was A Classic
Image source: reddit.com
#28 Unlike You I Know How Facebook Works
Image source: reddit.com
#29 That’s A Yikes From Me
Image source: Tanno
#30 *sweats On You*
Image source: reddit.com
#31 Oh God, Why
Image source: je_suis_un_negre
#32 Miley Cyrus’ Brother Dmed Somebody In My Insta Feed Because She Commented “Gross” On A Pic He Posted Of Himself Choking His Fiancé
Image source: reddit.com
#33 What A Birch
Image source: elcatundo
#34 The Best Way To Say Hello
Image source: reddit.com
#35 Why?
Image source: hatt730
