With the digital world at our fingertips, getting in touch with someone has never been easier. We can chat with our friends, have a quick video call with family members, and even share our opinions with complete strangers online. But when it comes to texting, some messages can get lost in translation.

Let’s face it—everyone has found themselves in such situations at least once or twice. Someone accuses you of being mean because you forgot to add a smiley emoji at the end of a sentence. Or you find yourself in a silly argument because your response was too brief.

Yet, some people send texts that are so cringe-worthy, others just had to take a screenshot to prove that it actually happened. From uncomfortable to awkward to straight-up creepy, take a look at some of the weirdest messages we found online and let us know what you think about them in the comments.

#1 She’s Allergic To Guacamole

Image source: DemonsGunnar

#2 Your Phone Is Now Hacked

35 Cringy Text Messages That Hurt To Read

Image source: NateM135

#3 He’s Been Begging For Weeks To Do A “Sexy Roleplay” With Me. I Finally Said Yes. I Think He Regrets Everything Now

35 Cringy Text Messages That Hurt To Read

Image source: TheOwlAndTheFinch

#4 Crocs

35 Cringy Text Messages That Hurt To Read

Image source: thacarter72

#5 Ill Give In After February

35 Cringy Text Messages That Hurt To Read

Image source: drukqsx

#6 Wrong Number

35 Cringy Text Messages That Hurt To Read

Image source: MysticStryker

#7 “Don’t Come Over”

35 Cringy Text Messages That Hurt To Read

Image source: Eklypto__

#8 Ooooof!

35 Cringy Text Messages That Hurt To Read

Image source: scottmichaelscott

#9 S T O P

35 Cringy Text Messages That Hurt To Read

Image source: eggofreddo

#10 An Out Of This World Response

35 Cringy Text Messages That Hurt To Read

#11 *lays Across Your Lap*

35 Cringy Text Messages That Hurt To Read

Image source: reddit.com

#12 Offended King

35 Cringy Text Messages That Hurt To Read

Image source: sumitxt

#13 Inner Monologue As Tinder Opener

35 Cringy Text Messages That Hurt To Read

Image source: HoDub

#14 My Books Juggling

35 Cringy Text Messages That Hurt To Read

Image source: SpaceAbduction

#15 At Least He’s Achieved Multiple Awards With His 147 Iq

35 Cringy Text Messages That Hurt To Read

Image source: requiemsword

#16 This Sub

35 Cringy Text Messages That Hurt To Read

Image source: Spider_Dimwit

#17 Found This Screenshot From Last April In My Phone

35 Cringy Text Messages That Hurt To Read

Image source: Pixel871

#18 Some Ethnic Groups Get All Sensitive

35 Cringy Text Messages That Hurt To Read

Image source: WengerBaller

#19 I Love My Best Friend, But She May Watch A Little Too Much TV…

35 Cringy Text Messages That Hurt To Read

Image source: ambvi

#20 You Know, A Usual Hooking Up Tactic

35 Cringy Text Messages That Hurt To Read

Image source: LRFE

#21 *sweats A Lot*

35 Cringy Text Messages That Hurt To Read

Image source: VortexThing

#22 Word Of Advice: Never Be Nice To Neckbeards In College

35 Cringy Text Messages That Hurt To Read

Image source: FreudianCeline

#23 What’s Cookin Babygril?

35 Cringy Text Messages That Hurt To Read

Image source: reddit.com

#24 *shoots Self*

35 Cringy Text Messages That Hurt To Read

Image source: io7hazcookiez

#25 I Showed My Girlfriend This Sub And She Hates It So Much, So Occasionally I Mess With Her

35 Cringy Text Messages That Hurt To Read

Image source: bcoltharp

#26 Sent To Me By The Class Furry. Enjoy

35 Cringy Text Messages That Hurt To Read

Image source: warkmash

#27 This Was A Classic

35 Cringy Text Messages That Hurt To Read

Image source: reddit.com

#28 Unlike You I Know How Facebook Works

35 Cringy Text Messages That Hurt To Read

Image source: reddit.com

#29 That’s A Yikes From Me

35 Cringy Text Messages That Hurt To Read

Image source: Tanno

#30 *sweats On You*

35 Cringy Text Messages That Hurt To Read

Image source: reddit.com

#31 Oh God, Why

35 Cringy Text Messages That Hurt To Read

Image source: je_suis_un_negre

#32 Miley Cyrus’ Brother Dmed Somebody In My Insta Feed Because She Commented “Gross” On A Pic He Posted Of Himself Choking His Fiancé

35 Cringy Text Messages That Hurt To Read

Image source: reddit.com

#33 What A Birch

35 Cringy Text Messages That Hurt To Read

Image source: elcatundo

#34 The Best Way To Say Hello

35 Cringy Text Messages That Hurt To Read

Image source: reddit.com

#35 Why?

35 Cringy Text Messages That Hurt To Read

Image source: hatt730

