My Fantasy Craft

Hi! I’m a 34 years old mother, I work in a child leisure center since seven years. I’m a Fantasy lover since my childhood, dragons, unicorns, pegasus… have always been a part of my life.
I started carving a year ago and I discovered a real passion. Since then I try to improve every time. I hope one day to live by my work. In the meantime I present you some of my creations.
#1 Purple Unicorn
#2 Robin
#3 Purple / Pink Feather Dragon
#4 Rainbow Dragon
#5 Silver Moon
#6 Ice King
#7 Gold Sun
#8 Dragon Orca
#9 Water Dragon
#10 Wind Of Winter
#11 Black Rainbow Dragon
#12 Shaman Kitsune
#13 Water / Ice Dragon
