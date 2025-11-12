My Fantasy Craft

by

Hi! I’m a 34 years old mother, I work in a child leisure center since seven years. I’m a Fantasy lover since my childhood, dragons, unicorns, pegasus… have always been a part of my life.

I started carving a year ago and I discovered a real passion. Since then I try to improve every time. I hope one day to live by my work. In the meantime I present you some of my creations.

More info: Facebook

#1 Purple Unicorn

My Fantasy Craft

#2 Robin

My Fantasy Craft

#3 Purple / Pink Feather Dragon

My Fantasy Craft

#4 Rainbow Dragon

My Fantasy Craft

#5 Silver Moon

My Fantasy Craft

#6 Ice King

My Fantasy Craft

#7 Gold Sun

My Fantasy Craft

#8 Dragon Orca

My Fantasy Craft

#9 Water Dragon

My Fantasy Craft

#10 Wind Of Winter

My Fantasy Craft

#11 Black Rainbow Dragon

My Fantasy Craft

#12 Shaman Kitsune

My Fantasy Craft

#13 Water / Ice Dragon

My Fantasy Craft

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
75 Wild Times Walmart Employees Went To Work And Left Thinking “I Don’t Get Paid Enough For This”
3 min read
Aug, 26, 2025
Alice Cooper Cast as King Herod in Jesus Christ Superstar
3 min read
Dec, 14, 2017
Architecture Treasures In Barcelona
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Shannen Doherty’s Reaction to “Charmed” Reboot News
3 min read
Feb, 1, 2018
Scientists Recreate Faces Of People Who Lived Centuries Ago, And Some May Surprise You
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
“I Brought My Mum Along”: 39 Hilarious Ways To Ruin A First Date In 60 Seconds
3 min read
Sep, 29, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.