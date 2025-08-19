“Think You Know Movies?”: Let’s See If You Can Recognize These 27 By Their Foreign Names

by

Did you notice how movie titles change from one country to another? Turns out, movies can get a whole new name depending on the country. Sometimes they’re translated directly. Other times, they turn into something completely different. This quiz is all about those surprising international versions of movie titles.

You’ll get 27 translated names from around the world, and your job is to guess the original English title.

Think you can figure them out? Let’s find out! 🎬

Image credits: Pixabay

