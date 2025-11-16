Hey, Pandas, What Marketing Or Advertising Word Or Phrase Annoys You Every Time You See It?

For me, it’s when I get a fruit-flavored drink, and the container proudly tells me that it holds whatever I selected “plus other natural flavors”. Does that even MEAN anything?

“This drug can lead to worse symptoms, diarrhea, and death.” Why are you even advertising a drug like that?

Black Friday stuff that says it’s ‘marked down’ and ‘on sale’. Yeeeaaaahhhhh most of the time it isn’t…

“buy”

“How many times has this happened to you” then a visual of someone bungling through a kitchen, garage, etc and then they try to sell you an ingenious organizational tool. Two if you pay extra handling fees.

Step X: Enjoy!

Because adding one extra step to something that’s marketed as something simple and easy (so now instead of 3 steps it’s 4 steps) just to say “enjoy” totally makes sense.

I find it confusing when I find labels that say things like “gluten free” on thing that are obviously gluten free like vegetable and fruit

“9 out of 10 dentists recommend” I don’t buy toothpaste unless 10/10 dentist recommend sorry

50 % off today only.

Liberty liberty liberty.

When you buy a large package of anything, for example a crate of beer (24 bottles), and it has a big flashy sticker on it like ’20 + 4 free!’… Like if i’d take out those 4 bottles and leave them on the shelves would I pay the same amount?

“Superfood”, a made-up marketing term that anyone can choose to apply to anything.

