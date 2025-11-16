Hey, Pandas, What Marketing Or Advertising Word Or Phrase Annoys You Every Time You See It?

For me, it’s when I get a fruit-flavored drink, and the container proudly tells me that it holds whatever I selected “plus other natural flavors”. Does that even MEAN anything?
#1
“This drug can lead to worse symptoms, diarrhea, and death.” Why are you even advertising a drug like that?
#2
Black Friday stuff that says it’s ‘marked down’ and ‘on sale’. Yeeeaaaahhhhh most of the time it isn’t…
#3
“buy”
#4
“How many times has this happened to you” then a visual of someone bungling through a kitchen, garage, etc and then they try to sell you an ingenious organizational tool. Two if you pay extra handling fees.
#5
Step X: Enjoy!
Because adding one extra step to something that’s marketed as something simple and easy (so now instead of 3 steps it’s 4 steps) just to say “enjoy” totally makes sense.
#6
I find it confusing when I find labels that say things like “gluten free” on thing that are obviously gluten free like vegetable and fruit
#7
“9 out of 10 dentists recommend” I don’t buy toothpaste unless 10/10 dentist recommend sorry
#8
50 % off today only.
#9
Liberty liberty liberty.
#10
When you buy a large package of anything, for example a crate of beer (24 bottles), and it has a big flashy sticker on it like ’20 + 4 free!’… Like if i’d take out those 4 bottles and leave them on the shelves would I pay the same amount?
#11
“Superfood”, a made-up marketing term that anyone can choose to apply to anything.
