Simone Biles Husband: Meet The NFL Star Who Stole Her Heart

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is one of the most decorated athletes in her sport. She has 11 Olympic medals—the most of any American gymnast—and a Presidential Medal of Freedom to her name.
At just 27 years old, Biles has achieved unparalleled success, earning trophies, medals, and accolades that have cemented her as a global icon. Beyond her athletic achievements, her personal and financial life also captivates fans, leading to a frequently asked question: who is her husband?
Jonathan Owens, a safety for the Chicago Bears, is a star in his own right with a thriving sports career. This article delves into Biles and Owens’ relationship, their destination wedding, how they inspire each other, and what lies ahead for this dynamic couple.
Who is Simone Biles’ Husband? Meet Jonathan Owens
Simone Biles’ husband, Jonathan Owens, was born July 22, 1995, in St. Louis, Missouri. A self-described “late bloomer athletically,” Owens felt he lacked confidence in his athletic skills when he was younger (per The Pivot Podcast).
The NFL had always been a dream for Owens. The 29-year-old revealed to Fox 32 that a tragedy motivated him to pursue it further: his stepfather was shot and killed during an armed robbery right before his senior year at Missouri Western State University. This moment gave him a “different boost of energy” as he wanted to improve his family’s situation.
Eventually, the determined young man made it to the NFL in 2018 as a safety (a defensive position similar to a cross between a linebacker and a cornerback).
What Does Jonathan Owens Do for a Living?
In 2018, Owens joined the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent. However, he spent the entire year on the injured reserve list due to a knee injury (per Chron).
Following his time with the Cardinals, Owens signed with the Houston Texans in 2019 as part of their practice squad. Again, he only played intermittently for the Texans due to numerous injuries.
In 2023, Owens signed with the Green Bay Packers. In November of that same year, he scored his first career touchdown, helping the Packers to defeat the Detroit Lions.
The following year, Owens signed a two-year contract with The Chicago Bears. PFF (Pro-Football Focus) ranked Owens as the highest-graded guard in week 14 of the 2024-2025 NFL season.
How Did Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Meet?
During his interview with The Pivot Podcast, Owens shared he met Biles in March 2020. After being picked up by the Houston Texans, Owen lived in Houston for about seven months when a friend suggested he try the dating app, Raya.
A few days after joining the app, he stumbled upon Biles’ profile and confessed that her identity as a gymnast sparked his interest.
After swiping right, they matched. Owens went about his day, and once he finished his gym session, he noticed that Biles had liked several of his Instagram photos.
Eventually, the decorated gymnast messaged Owens via the app, but he was hesitant to engage because he claimed he had never heard of Biles.
The Pivot hosts expressed disbelief, but he maintained that when Biles appeared in the 2016 Rio Olympics, he was focused on football in college.
After hesitating to commit because of his career, Owens eventually responded to Biles’ message. They quickly hit it off on their first date: “The rest is history.”
During the podcast, the hosts playfully asked Owens if he considered himself “the catch” in the relationship. Lightheartedly, Owens responded that he has always believed men are the catch.
Public Reaction to Owens’ Story
While the story of how the couple met is adorable, the public response to Owens calling himself the catch in the relationship was not well-received.
Comments on the podcast interview recording highlight audience reactions. @fegoodson8752 wrote, “Let’s be honest: the interview wouldn’t have happened if he wasn’t Simone’s husband.”
Many others agreed, including @wagu7003, who stated, “He will go down in history as Mr. Biles, and he can’t change that, try as he might. She’s the catch, not him.”
The backlash was so intense that one of the podcast hosts, Ryan Clark, released a video on X, defending the couple. Clark revealed that when Owens told how they met, he and his wife looked at each other “with so much love in their eyes” and encouraged audiences to watch the whole video.
The gymnast addressed the backlash with two pointed posts on Instagram and X, including images from their wedding, captioned, “Unbothered…Just know we locked in over here.”
On X, she captioned a photo of a young girl looking confused, and hilariously captioned, “are y’all done yet?”.
In April 2024, Biles appeared on the Call Her Daddy Podcast, stating that Owens’ comments didn’t bother her, as she was present during the interview. She thought, “My man just killed that [interview].”
Biles reflected on their conversation, saying, “He never claimed I wasn’t a catch; instead, he stated that he was one.” The gymnast agreed wholeheartedly, adding, “I’ve never encountered a man quite like him. Many who meet him are amazed and say, ‘Wow, I want a man like that!’”
She suggested the public was upset over his comments because she wasn’t included in the interview.
When asked how the couple dealt with the controversial comments and the criticism her husband faced, the Olympian replied, “I thought it was hilarious at first.” Eventually, it became too much, and she broke down in tears.
Biles ended the interview with a warning not to come after her family.
Opinion of Dr. Sarah Meehan O’Callaghan
It is unfortunate that the seemingly uncompetitive relationship between these two young athletes has been thrust into the spotlight due to Jonathan’s admittedly careless remark. Simone clearly feels the weight of the controversy, experiencing pressure and distress despite being described as “the catch,” and her concerns for her family’s safety suggest heightened anxiety and a sense of persecution. While Jonathan’s comment about being the catch was undoubtedly ill-considered—especially in today’s climate of cancel culture and sensitivity to anti-feminist sentiment—it raises the question: would the same level of outrage have followed if Simone had made a similar remark? – Dr. Sarah Meehan O’Callaghan
Inside Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens’ Wedding
Owens and Biles tied the knot in April 2023, following an unforgettable proposal on Valentine’s Day in 2022. Biles shared the exciting news of their engagement on Instagram, delighting fans with the sweet photos and the caption, “THE EASIEST YES.”
Biles later shared official engagement photos with the couple wearing matching white t-shirts, ripped jeans, and white shoes.
The couple officially wed at a courthouse in Houston, Texas. In a conversation with Vogue, Biles revealed they did this because they had to legally marry in the US before their destination wedding in Cabo the following month.
The wedding in Cabo took place in front of 144 guests. Biles shared that she welcomed the help of a wedding planner because, while it was “so much fun in the beginning…it started getting really stressful.”
Galia Lahav designed Biles’ wedding dress, which featured a leg slit that suited her petite frame perfectly. She felt “luxurious, beautiful, and on top of the world.”
Owens and his groomsmen wore custom suits from Adam Ross, The Suit Boss.
The evening ceremony was held on the Nobu Las Cabos Umi Terrace. In keeping with tradition, Biles’ father walked her down the aisle.
The Olympic gold medalist shared that she had never been so nervous, but “seeing Jonathan at the altar was a dream.”
After the ceremony, and under a full moon, the newlyweds and guests feasted on a menu created by Nobu and two cakes: a red velvet and an ice cream cake.
By the end of the night, Biles had this to say about her magical day: “I’m so sad it’s all over…I want to do it again. We had the best night of our lives.”
The couple both shared snaps of their wedding on their respective Instagram accounts. While most comments were supportive and complimentary of the nuptials, a few left some remarks that seemingly refer to the controversy from Owens’ appearance on The Pivot Podcast.
@fernando_al26 commented, “congratulations to simone bile’s husband [sic],” and @y23menspa wrote, “Simone is beautiful, wonderful, talented, known all over the world, but who is he? Does anyone know?”
Simone Biles’ Husband Height: A Fun Curiosity Among Fans
You will undoubtedly notice a significant height difference between Owens and his wife. Owens is 5’11” (1 meter 80 centimeters), and Biles is 4’8” (1 meter 42 centimeters).
The couple’s significant height difference doesn’t seem to bother them, and Biles appears to embrace her small stature. She shares amusing photos of herself with notably tall athletes like Shaquille O’Neal.
How Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Support Each Other
During the 2024 Paris Olympics, Owens received special permission from the Chicago Bears to miss several days of training camp so he could watch and support his wife while she competed (ESPN).
In an interview with People, Owens said, “It’s super exciting just because I get a chance to see all the work that she puts in.” He even posted a photo on Instagram celebrating his wife’s Olympic wins.
Owens captioned the sweet photo, “Witnessing history every time you step on the mat…Congrats, baby, on becoming the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history!!!!”
Biles is also a fantastic cheerleader for her husband. Her Instagram is filled with posts of her attending Owens’ football games, decked out in his team’s gear. In one post, she lovingly captioned a photo of the two, “love supporting you and your dreams.”
Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles: Recent Updates and Life Together
In an interview with The Today Show following the Paris Olympics, Biles revealed that the couple certainly has children in mind for the future. Biles said she and Owens “always talk about kids.”
“We both have goals that we want to achieve before we start a family, but, yes, that’s definitely in our future,” she added.
Given their exceptionally demanding schedules, the couple prioritizes making time for each other. Biles shared with E! News that they unwind with “date nights or just sitting out by the pool watching movies.”
