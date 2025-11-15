This Group Is Dedicated To Posting Pics Of Cats’ “Murder Mittens” And Here Are Their 40 Best Pics (New Pics)

Cats can be so cute, we might even forget they’re deadly predators while petting them. Of course, make one wrong move (like touching their belly) and they will instantly remind you of it with bites and scratches.
But don’t just take my word for it. Check out the subreddit Murder Mittens, an awesome online community we’ve already covered once.
Even though it’s fairly young (the sub was created in 2018), it already has 168,000 members, posting pictures of adorably fearsome cats who love to show off their claws and remind everyone of who’s boss! Here are some of them.
#1 He Is Mine
Image source: razydreams
#2 Void With His Murder Mittens
Image source: pyroboy7
#3 Messi’s Massive Murder Mittens
Image source: wreptyle
#4 Rip Graybeard He Let Me Spoil Him For 12 Years. It Was A Privilege
Image source: nixonw
#5 2 Day Old Murder Mittens
Image source: wykyd_wytch
#6 Izzy Just Discovered That She’s A Cat
Image source: SirNibblertheCat
#7 Illegally Smol
Image source: ghettopaint
#8 Epic Mits
Image source: user-errorr
#9 Holding Paws With A Side Of Claws
Image source: missjudydark
#10 I Couldn’t Help Myself. I Had To Poke The Beans
Image source: UnfortunateDesk
#11 Mr Bob Showing Off His Weaponry While Getting A Good Stretch In
Image source: matzo_baller
#12 He Sees You When You’re Sleeping. He Knows When You’re Awake
Image source: shellebelle22
#13 You Gotta Squint, But I Promise They Are There. I Also Felt Them In My Eyelid
Image source: OnlyZuul666
#14 Meet Uno. He’s Basically A Bond Villain
Image source: jakaribot
#15 Discovering Her Deadly Mittens
Image source: Echochrome3
#16 Murder Mittens/Double Fang Combo
Image source: 10yearsofsolitude
#17 Gismo’s 18 Year Old Grandpa Nap Mittens
Image source: pumpkin-pied
#18 Lucipurr
Image source: Whoa_Dudes
#19 Good Morning Murder Mittens
Image source: noras_weenies
#20 Presenting A Solo Murder Mitten
Image source: Ripley_Abyssinian
#21 My Blind Old Man Giving A Peek At His Murder Mittens
Image source: KeyserSozeWearsPrada
#22 The Very Smallest Murder Feets
Image source: ellegatito
#23 Don’t Mess With The Mother
Image source: Xykojen
#24 All The Birds I’m Saving By Keeping Her Inside
Image source: stonerbunniixo
#25 Nap Time With The Mittens
Image source: duffs007
#26 Give Me A Hug I Promise It Won’t Hurt!
Image source: kerbearrrr
#27 I Guess We’re Not Cuddling…
Image source: celestiala
#28 Mittens And Tufts… Melvin Is A Funny Little Fellow
Image source: homerj70
#29 “Give Me The Chicken Or Your Life, You Decide”
Image source: Syren408
#30 Baby Tiger Cub With Some Big Weapons
Image source: Little_dog5312
#31 We Better Have Wet Food Today Or Else
Image source: geosavu
#32 Small Kitty, Big Claws
Image source: reddit.com
#33 Baby Murder Mittens
Image source: emmahhhlee
#34 Play With Me And No That Dum Computer!
Image source: Ivane911
#35 My Lovely Girl Just Decided The Attention She Was Getting Wasn’t Quite Enough And Started Reaching Out For Me Too
Image source: Ripley_Abyssinian
#36 Grover Loves Making Painful, Painful Biscuits
Image source: bitchbotdiamond
#37 Hungry Murder
Image source: Viciousharp
#38 Poised To Strike
Image source: littleghost00
#39 Snoozy Style Murder Mittens Getting Ready For Their Next Adventure!
Image source: ImAstralDreaming
#40 Ready To Scratch Out Ur Eyes
Image source: rosey0519
Follow Us