This Group Is Dedicated To Posting Pics Of Cats’ “Murder Mittens” And Here Are Their 40 Best Pics (New Pics)

by

Cats can be so cute, we might even forget they’re deadly predators while petting them. Of course, make one wrong move (like touching their belly) and they will instantly remind you of it with bites and scratches.

But don’t just take my word for it. Check out the subreddit Murder Mittens, an awesome online community we’ve already covered once.

Even though it’s fairly young (the sub was created in 2018), it already has 168,000 members, posting pictures of adorably fearsome cats who love to show off their claws and remind everyone of who’s boss! Here are some of them.

#1 He Is Mine

This Group Is Dedicated To Posting Pics Of Cats&#8217; &#8220;Murder Mittens&#8221; And Here Are Their 40 Best Pics (New Pics)

Image source: razydreams

#2 Void With His Murder Mittens

This Group Is Dedicated To Posting Pics Of Cats&#8217; &#8220;Murder Mittens&#8221; And Here Are Their 40 Best Pics (New Pics)

Image source: pyroboy7

#3 Messi’s Massive Murder Mittens

This Group Is Dedicated To Posting Pics Of Cats&#8217; &#8220;Murder Mittens&#8221; And Here Are Their 40 Best Pics (New Pics)

Image source: wreptyle

#4 Rip Graybeard He Let Me Spoil Him For 12 Years. It Was A Privilege

This Group Is Dedicated To Posting Pics Of Cats&#8217; &#8220;Murder Mittens&#8221; And Here Are Their 40 Best Pics (New Pics)

Image source: nixonw

#5 2 Day Old Murder Mittens

This Group Is Dedicated To Posting Pics Of Cats&#8217; &#8220;Murder Mittens&#8221; And Here Are Their 40 Best Pics (New Pics)

Image source: wykyd_wytch

#6 Izzy Just Discovered That She’s A Cat

This Group Is Dedicated To Posting Pics Of Cats&#8217; &#8220;Murder Mittens&#8221; And Here Are Their 40 Best Pics (New Pics)

Image source: SirNibblertheCat

#7 Illegally Smol

This Group Is Dedicated To Posting Pics Of Cats&#8217; &#8220;Murder Mittens&#8221; And Here Are Their 40 Best Pics (New Pics)

Image source: ghettopaint

#8 Epic Mits

This Group Is Dedicated To Posting Pics Of Cats&#8217; &#8220;Murder Mittens&#8221; And Here Are Their 40 Best Pics (New Pics)

Image source: user-errorr

#9 Holding Paws With A Side Of Claws

This Group Is Dedicated To Posting Pics Of Cats&#8217; &#8220;Murder Mittens&#8221; And Here Are Their 40 Best Pics (New Pics)

Image source: missjudydark

#10 I Couldn’t Help Myself. I Had To Poke The Beans

This Group Is Dedicated To Posting Pics Of Cats&#8217; &#8220;Murder Mittens&#8221; And Here Are Their 40 Best Pics (New Pics)

Image source: UnfortunateDesk

#11 Mr Bob Showing Off His Weaponry While Getting A Good Stretch In

This Group Is Dedicated To Posting Pics Of Cats&#8217; &#8220;Murder Mittens&#8221; And Here Are Their 40 Best Pics (New Pics)

Image source: matzo_baller

#12 He Sees You When You’re Sleeping. He Knows When You’re Awake

This Group Is Dedicated To Posting Pics Of Cats&#8217; &#8220;Murder Mittens&#8221; And Here Are Their 40 Best Pics (New Pics)

Image source: shellebelle22

#13 You Gotta Squint, But I Promise They Are There. I Also Felt Them In My Eyelid

This Group Is Dedicated To Posting Pics Of Cats&#8217; &#8220;Murder Mittens&#8221; And Here Are Their 40 Best Pics (New Pics)

Image source: OnlyZuul666

#14 Meet Uno. He’s Basically A Bond Villain

This Group Is Dedicated To Posting Pics Of Cats&#8217; &#8220;Murder Mittens&#8221; And Here Are Their 40 Best Pics (New Pics)

Image source: jakaribot

#15 Discovering Her Deadly Mittens

This Group Is Dedicated To Posting Pics Of Cats&#8217; &#8220;Murder Mittens&#8221; And Here Are Their 40 Best Pics (New Pics)

Image source: Echochrome3

#16 Murder Mittens/Double Fang Combo

This Group Is Dedicated To Posting Pics Of Cats&#8217; &#8220;Murder Mittens&#8221; And Here Are Their 40 Best Pics (New Pics)

Image source: 10yearsofsolitude

#17 Gismo’s 18 Year Old Grandpa Nap Mittens

This Group Is Dedicated To Posting Pics Of Cats&#8217; &#8220;Murder Mittens&#8221; And Here Are Their 40 Best Pics (New Pics)

Image source: pumpkin-pied

#18 Lucipurr

This Group Is Dedicated To Posting Pics Of Cats&#8217; &#8220;Murder Mittens&#8221; And Here Are Their 40 Best Pics (New Pics)

Image source: Whoa_Dudes

#19 Good Morning Murder Mittens

This Group Is Dedicated To Posting Pics Of Cats&#8217; &#8220;Murder Mittens&#8221; And Here Are Their 40 Best Pics (New Pics)

Image source: noras_weenies

#20 Presenting A Solo Murder Mitten

This Group Is Dedicated To Posting Pics Of Cats&#8217; &#8220;Murder Mittens&#8221; And Here Are Their 40 Best Pics (New Pics)

Image source: Ripley_Abyssinian

#21 My Blind Old Man Giving A Peek At His Murder Mittens

This Group Is Dedicated To Posting Pics Of Cats&#8217; &#8220;Murder Mittens&#8221; And Here Are Their 40 Best Pics (New Pics)

Image source: KeyserSozeWearsPrada

#22 The Very Smallest Murder Feets

This Group Is Dedicated To Posting Pics Of Cats&#8217; &#8220;Murder Mittens&#8221; And Here Are Their 40 Best Pics (New Pics)

Image source: ellegatito

#23 Don’t Mess With The Mother

This Group Is Dedicated To Posting Pics Of Cats&#8217; &#8220;Murder Mittens&#8221; And Here Are Their 40 Best Pics (New Pics)

Image source: Xykojen

#24 All The Birds I’m Saving By Keeping Her Inside

This Group Is Dedicated To Posting Pics Of Cats&#8217; &#8220;Murder Mittens&#8221; And Here Are Their 40 Best Pics (New Pics)

Image source: stonerbunniixo

#25 Nap Time With The Mittens

This Group Is Dedicated To Posting Pics Of Cats&#8217; &#8220;Murder Mittens&#8221; And Here Are Their 40 Best Pics (New Pics)

Image source: duffs007

#26 Give Me A Hug I Promise It Won’t Hurt!

This Group Is Dedicated To Posting Pics Of Cats&#8217; &#8220;Murder Mittens&#8221; And Here Are Their 40 Best Pics (New Pics)

Image source: kerbearrrr

#27 I Guess We’re Not Cuddling…

This Group Is Dedicated To Posting Pics Of Cats&#8217; &#8220;Murder Mittens&#8221; And Here Are Their 40 Best Pics (New Pics)

Image source: celestiala

#28 Mittens And Tufts… Melvin Is A Funny Little Fellow

This Group Is Dedicated To Posting Pics Of Cats&#8217; &#8220;Murder Mittens&#8221; And Here Are Their 40 Best Pics (New Pics)

Image source: homerj70

#29 “Give Me The Chicken Or Your Life, You Decide”

This Group Is Dedicated To Posting Pics Of Cats&#8217; &#8220;Murder Mittens&#8221; And Here Are Their 40 Best Pics (New Pics)

Image source: Syren408

#30 Baby Tiger Cub With Some Big Weapons

This Group Is Dedicated To Posting Pics Of Cats&#8217; &#8220;Murder Mittens&#8221; And Here Are Their 40 Best Pics (New Pics)

Image source: Little_dog5312

#31 We Better Have Wet Food Today Or Else

This Group Is Dedicated To Posting Pics Of Cats&#8217; &#8220;Murder Mittens&#8221; And Here Are Their 40 Best Pics (New Pics)

Image source: geosavu

#32 Small Kitty, Big Claws

This Group Is Dedicated To Posting Pics Of Cats&#8217; &#8220;Murder Mittens&#8221; And Here Are Their 40 Best Pics (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#33 Baby Murder Mittens

This Group Is Dedicated To Posting Pics Of Cats&#8217; &#8220;Murder Mittens&#8221; And Here Are Their 40 Best Pics (New Pics)

Image source: emmahhhlee

#34 Play With Me And No That Dum Computer!

This Group Is Dedicated To Posting Pics Of Cats&#8217; &#8220;Murder Mittens&#8221; And Here Are Their 40 Best Pics (New Pics)

Image source: Ivane911

#35 My Lovely Girl Just Decided The Attention She Was Getting Wasn’t Quite Enough And Started Reaching Out For Me Too

This Group Is Dedicated To Posting Pics Of Cats&#8217; &#8220;Murder Mittens&#8221; And Here Are Their 40 Best Pics (New Pics)

Image source: Ripley_Abyssinian

#36 Grover Loves Making Painful, Painful Biscuits

This Group Is Dedicated To Posting Pics Of Cats&#8217; &#8220;Murder Mittens&#8221; And Here Are Their 40 Best Pics (New Pics)

Image source: bitchbotdiamond

#37 Hungry Murder

This Group Is Dedicated To Posting Pics Of Cats&#8217; &#8220;Murder Mittens&#8221; And Here Are Their 40 Best Pics (New Pics)

Image source: Viciousharp

#38 Poised To Strike

This Group Is Dedicated To Posting Pics Of Cats&#8217; &#8220;Murder Mittens&#8221; And Here Are Their 40 Best Pics (New Pics)

Image source: littleghost00

#39 Snoozy Style Murder Mittens Getting Ready For Their Next Adventure!

This Group Is Dedicated To Posting Pics Of Cats&#8217; &#8220;Murder Mittens&#8221; And Here Are Their 40 Best Pics (New Pics)

Image source: ImAstralDreaming

#40 Ready To Scratch Out Ur Eyes

This Group Is Dedicated To Posting Pics Of Cats&#8217; &#8220;Murder Mittens&#8221; And Here Are Their 40 Best Pics (New Pics)

Image source: rosey0519

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Paris Phillips
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Paris Phillips
3 min read
Oct, 31, 2019
We Create Night Lamps Out Of Hand-Picked Crystals, Fallen Timber And Tree Mushrooms
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Duvet Suit For People Who Love To Sleep Anywhere, Anytime
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Here Are My 10 Bad Ideas Of Items Illustrated
3 min read
Sep, 16, 2025
29 Times People Accidentally Found Their Doppelgängers In Museums And Couldn’t Believe Their Eyes
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
This Guy’s Tweets Are Probably The Funniest Thing On Twitter Right Now
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.