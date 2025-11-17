11 Cats Who Exactly Know How To Gain Attention

Cats are the most possessive kind of animals. Those who are cat person exactly knows the consequences of ignoring their cats. Your pet wont allow you to do your daily routine if they have this feeling that you are not giving them their desired expected attention.
Following are the cats who were not getting the proper attention hence they decided to do it on their own. Lets see how they managed to get their share of love and attention.
kingdomofcat.guru
#1 I Am Noticing The Ignorance
Image source: kingdomofcat.guru
#2 You Thought You Left Me At Home?
Image source: kingdomofcat.guru
#3 Don’t Pretend To Be Sleeping When You Are Not
Image source: kingdomofcat.guru
#4 You Love Mouse But Not Me?
Image source: kingdomofcat.guru
#5 If You Can’t Give Me Attention Then Just Cook Me And Eat Me Up
Image source: kingdomofcat.guru
#6 She Won’t Let You Do Your Work Unless You Talk To Her First
Image source: kingdomofcat.guru
#7 You Ain’t Watching The TV Tonight Unless You Talk To Me First
Image source: kingdomofcat.guru
#8 I Will Watch The Door While You Do The Job
Image source: kingdomofcat.guru
#9 See I Can Perform In Circus Too
Image source: kingdomofcat.guru
#10 I Can Be Your Wiper If I Need To Be
Image source: kingdomofcat.guru
#11 You’ll Remain Thirsty Unless I Get My Attention
Image source: kingdomofcat.guru
