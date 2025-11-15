Hey Pandas, What 3 Things Would You Bring To A Deserted Island? (Closed)

Write your answer in the comments.
#1
1- Dora’s backpack (it literally has everything)
2- Water
3- Food
#2
Food, water, and family!
#3
1. An airplane
2. A bunch of food (that can’t spoil)
3. A bunch of water
#4
Boat.
#5
I will come out alive!:
1.Homemade Survival kit (It has knives, flashlight, etc.)
2. A satellite phone (It can reach long distances, so I can call for help :)
3. Water
#6
A backpack full of food
A backpack of water bottles
A lighter to catch planes attention
#7
Food. Water, and my dog.
If i cant bring food or water, then A BOAT :p
#8
1. Food
2. Water
3. DORA’S BACKPACK.. That biiiiiish got everything, lol.
#9
1. Flare gun (to signal planes and such)
2. water purifier
3. Hunting knife
#10
I would bring tools, like hammer, saw, etc,
food+water
my dog, plus some blankets.
I could fit it all in my backpack i think
#11
1. Food that wont spoil
2. Desalination Buoy
3. A Swiss Army Knife
____
1. (To clarify, the food would be very portioned and I would only eat it if I couldn’t find any food on the island.
2. (Desalination is the process of turning salt-water into fresh-water. The fact that this one is a buoy means that I can go work on other stuff while it works.)
3. (A swiss army knife has just about everything you would need in terms of tools. I would have chosen a Wenger Army Knife but its very large and impractical.)
____
#12
1- More island. (So i can make my own country)
2- my family
3- everything i need to make it greek and france and pari together
#13
three words: the dog comes
or: the DOGS come
OR: the BUNNY comes
#14
1.) A House with everything inside (including pets)
2.) A Genie that can grant me electricity and running water
3.) An entire acre of land with trees and stuff on it.
#15
water, food and a gun just for protection
#16
Carcano rifle, loaded.
Box of Carcano rifle ammunition.
Pot.
I will assume I’m not getting rescued anytime soon. So I’m taking branches off trees. The rifle can be used to shoot branches, and any potential threats. The pot can boil water. I can already start a fire well enough, so that’ll come in handy.
#17
infinite food infinite water and an infinite lighter
and no the food would not be another person i mean like beef
#18
Fuel eskey and a boat
Fuel for boat, eskey for net that carches fish wich is stuck on boat and the boat to go home
#19
a tank
infinite fuel for tank
infinite ammunition for tank (preferably at least a few tracers)
#20
A boat
A boat captain ( cuz I can’t sail )
And a cornucopia ( like in Greek mythology it gives you whatever food/water )
#21
a macgyver
#22
food
water
friends
#23
1. Survival Bag (Water Filter, Rope, Harness, Multi Tool, Matches, Battery Pack with Cord)
2. A Friend
3. A Satellite Phone
