30 Photos That Provide A New Perspective On Famous Things, Places And Events (New Pics)

You’ve likely seen hundreds of photos of the Mona Lisa or the Empire State Building in your lifetime. And while they’re both magnificent spectacles to behold in real life, it’s rare to see a refreshing take on them through photos. But if you’ve ever wondered what the inside of the Leaning Tower of Pisa looks like or what the cast and crew saw during the filming of Teletubbies, we’ve got the perfect list for you down below.
We’ve gathered some of our favorite images from the Alternate Angles subreddit, which shares unique takes on famous items, places and events. Enjoy viewing these things through a new lens, and be sure to upvote the photos featuring perspectives you had never previously considered!
#1 This Is What It Looks Like Standing Directly Under An Aurora
Image source: Okama_G_Sphere
#2 A Bugs Ground Level View Of The Backyard
Image source: MOD_channel
#3 One Of The Easter Island Moai Statues That Was Carved But Never Erected. It Would Have Stood 72ft Tall (The Tallest Standing Is 33ft High) And Weighed More Than 2 Boeing 737’s. This Also Shows How The Figures Were Carved
Image source: Filter_Out_More_Cats
#4 This First-Ever Picture Of Jupiter’s South Pole
Image source: Bejaysis
#5 Claude Monet In His Home Studio Painting One Of His Water Lily Paintings, 1920
Image source: MCofPort
#6 Jenny Joseph Modeling For The Columbia Pictures Logo, 1992. She Had Never Modeled Before And Never Did Again
Image source: Xenomorph02
#7 The 2.300 Years Old Theater Of Epidaurus In Greece, Capable Of Holding 14.000 Spectators, Considered To Have Perfect Acoustics
Image source: PatatasFrittas
#8 Mt St Helen’s From Above. Woke Up To The Pilot Letting Us Know That It Would Be Worth Looking Out The Right Window
Image source: winduchange
#9 The Underside Of A Sawfish
Image source: Ripple46290
#10 The Surface Of A Kidney Stone Under Sem (Scanning Electron Microscope)
Image source: PatatasFrittas
#11 Devil’s Tower In Wyoming
Image source: J_Phoenix7
#12 Giraffe From Beneath
Image source: queenelizabeththe2nd
#13 An Empty Boeing 787
Image source: Fruktfan
#14 Leonardo Da Vinci’s The Last Supper
Image source: FX2000
#15 Hollywood Sign From The Sea
Image source: reddit.com
#16 The Other Side Of The Moon Captured By Orion Spacecraft
Image source: Okama_G_Sphere
#17 Strings Of A Grand Piano
Image source: Vydor
#18 A Caryatid On The Acropolis Overlooking Athens–By Walter Hege
Image source: UsernameTaken1701
#19 Dancing On Pointe Shoes
Image source: PatatasFrittas
#20 Peacock Showing Off… From The Other Side
Image source: 68024
#21 Looks Fake But It’s Not, Golf Course Next To The Pyramids Of Giza
Image source: babydoll17448
#22 Passenger Photo While A Plane Flew Over Nearby East Palestine, Ohio After The Train Derailment
Image source: hometattoo
#23 Inside The Leaning Tower Of Pisa
Image source: Elron-Cupboard
#24 Behind The Price Is Right Wheel
Image source: John628_29
#25 The Golden Gate Bridge
Image source: toomeynd
#26 Behind The Scenes Of Teletubbies
Image source: TheSpectacularNora
#27 Under The Base Of An Emmy Award
Image source: Seph_Allen
#28 Climbing Mount Everest : The Queue At Khumbu Icefall
Image source: PatatasFrittas
#29 The Back Of The Statue Of Liberty
Image source: Misterholcombe
#30 In The Zoo
Image source: InBetweenSeen
