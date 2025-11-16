Hey Pandas, Share Something You Made That You Want To Get A Brutally Honest Opinion About (Closed)

I believe that most of us pandas are crafty beings. While some share their creations with their friends, family, or the vast waters of the internet, others are not that secure about doing so. However, this is a safe space for your talents to be admired by like-minded people, so show us what you’ve got!
#1 Oil Painting Of My Late Corgi Max
#2 My First Attempt Of A Felted Animal
#3 Took This With My iPhone11
#4 Are My Photographs Even Good?
#5 What If I Told You That This Is A Painting
#6 My Very Basic Felting Attempts. The Bicolor Heart Is For My Ukrainian Friends
#7 Hand-Lettered Family Cookbook With Watercolor Illustrations Made For My Son’s Wedding Gift
#8 An Abstract/Cubist London View
#9 Amigurumi Doll
#10 I’m Just An Amateur Baker. I Made These For My Family
#11 Playing With Charcoal And Light
#12 My Stained Glass Piece
#13 Quick Watercolor Of Boats In Italy
#14 Repurpose Upcycled Hand Painted Glass Bottles With LED Lights
#15 My Birdhouse
#16 Everything Hand Made – Including The Beadwork
#17 Designed And Stitched This (It’s Called Once Upon A Midnight)
#18 Small Wood And Cast Bronze Sculpture
#19 Free On The Side Of The Road, So I Took It Home…. (Before And After)
#20 A Metal Sculpture I Made For A Good Friend Who Loved Redwing Blackbirds
#21 I Sit Behind A 2000*f Flame And Play With Molten Glass. These Are Some Of The Rings I’ve Made
#22 I Crocheted The Alien Queen
#23 Sentry In Training
#24 Family Means No One Gets Left Behind
#25 Hand-Applied Lace. Very Tedious
#26 I Made These Self Feeding Bottle Bibs. A Bunch Of People Have Told Me To Sell Them But I’m Not Sure
#27 Upcycled Sweaters Felted Wool
#28 Goober Who Lives In My Spanish Notebook
#29 Hand Made Lamp
#30 Digital Art Of A Keldabe Kiss
#31 Loch Ness Amigurumi!
#32 My Gamora Painting
#33 Made Form Children Toys “Straws” And Gold Paint
#34 I Made This Sticker Poster For My Mom For Mother’s Day
#35 Hand Sewn, No Pattern
#36 A Necklace Made Out Of Wild Boar’s Teeth
#37 Living Violas On A Frame. Still Alive
#38 Angelina
#39 Zoe
#40 Rapsmark
#41 Made With Oil Pastels
#42 I Cartooned Half Of My Home Office
#43 Murielle, My Little Mermaid
#44 Arrielle
#45 My First Painting. I’ve Never Taken Any Art Classes Before
#46 Alcohol Marker Drawing Of Orko
