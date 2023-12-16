Top 5 Christmas Episodes & Specials on Television

Sitcoms and television shows have long been recognized for their ability to raise the stakes in their Christmas episodes and specials, thereby creating lasting legacies for themselves. These episodes go above and beyond the norm, delivering heartwarming and memorable stories that resonate with audiences year after year. By infusing their holiday-themed episodes with exceptional writing, brilliant performances, and unique twists, these shows manage to captivate viewers and leave a lasting impression.
As a result, these episodes become cherished traditions, eagerly anticipated by fans and revisited during every holiday season. With each rewatch, the magic and charm of these exceptional episodes are reignited, reminding us why these shows hold a special place in our hearts and ensuring their enduring legacy. So, with that said, here are 5 standout Christmas specials and episodes to watch this holiday season.
5. Friends – “The One With the Holiday Armadillo” (Season 7, Episode 10)
“The One With the Holiday Armadillo“is undeniably a standout moment in the history of Friends and has cemented its place as a classic episode. This installment of Friends offers a dazzling Christmas backdrop and a heart-warming tone as Ross embarks on a valiant effort to teach his son, Ben, about the significance of the Jewish holiday, Hanukkah. However, as fate would have it, Chandler bursts into the scene dressed as Santa Claus, unintentionally sparking a clash between the two friends. This collision of cultural traditions creates an uproarious yet endearing conflict, providing moments of laughter and insightfulness. The episode brilliantly combines comedic brilliance with a profound exploration of the intersectionality of different holiday traditions between different cultures.
4. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia – “A Very Sunny Christmas” (Season 6, Episode 13)
The episode, “A Very Sunny Christmas“, took the already outrageous and boundary-pushing comedy series, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, to new levels of craziness. This holiday special sees the gang split off into their own separate hijinks, giving each member a chance to shine in their own hilariously insane way. However, it is Charlie’s storyline that truly steals the show with its ludicrous nature. Determined to find the Santa Claus who slept with his mother when he was a child, Charlie embarks on a bizarre and absurd journey. This leads him down a rollercoaster of outrageous encounters and wild goose chases, showcasing just how far the gang is willing to go to find absurdity, even in the most festive of times.
3. The Office – “Christmas Party” (Season 2, Episode 10)
The Christmas party episode from Season 2 of The Office, aptly titled “Christmas Party,” is undeniably one of the most memorable and iconic holiday-themed episodes in the series. In this episode, the Dunder Mifflin office experiences a Christmas party like no other. The crux of the episode revolves around the controversial Yankee Swap gift exchange, where Michael Scott’s (Steve Carell) inappropriate gift of an iPod leads to a series of uproarious and awkward moments.
However, what truly steals the limelight is the palpable romantic tension between Jim and Pam. Amidst the festivity, their unspoken feelings for each other are subtly showcased through stolen glances and small gestures, leaving viewers captivated and longing for their love story to unfold further. Christmas Party has rightfully earned its place as one of the highest-rated episodes, as it encapsulates the perfect balance between wit, charm, and heartwarming moments, making it a cherished addition to any holiday binge-watching list.
2. Doctor Who – “A Christmas Carol” (2010)
One of the most iconic Christmas episodes in Doctor Who‘s history, “A Christmas Carol” holds a special place in the hearts of Whovians. This festive installment, which originally aired in 2010, marked the show’s sixth Christmas special since its revival in 2005. It was also the first Christmas special to feature Matt Smith as the Eleventh Doctor.
The plot of the episode draws inspiration from the classic Charles Dickens‘ novel, intertwining time travel and redemption in true Doctor Who fashion. Set on the planet Sardicktown, the Doctor must persuade the miserly Kazran Sardick, brilliantly played by legendary actor Michael Gambon, to save a crashing spaceship and its passengers. As the Doctor ventures into Kazran’s past, present, and future, he finds himself at odds with Kazran’s cold-heartedness. With its whimsical yet heartwarming narrative, combined with Matt Smith’s charm and Michael Gambon’s superb performance, A Christmas Carol continues to be a beloved classic that fans revisit fondly, even more than a decade after it first aired.
1. Seinfeld – “The Strike” (Season 9, Episode 10)
“The Strike” is an iconic episode from Season 9 of Seinfeld that introduced audiences to the hilarious concept of Festivus, a holiday created by Frank Costanza (Jerry Stiller). The plot revolves around Jerry, George, Kramer, and Elaine, who are all baffled and intrigued when they learn about Frank’s invented holiday. They quickly find out that Festivus is far from conventional, as it involves an aluminum pole instead of a Christmas tree, “feats of strength,” and an airing of grievances. However, the standout moment comes when Frank explains the true spirit of Festivus, sharing his most hilarious moment. With his trademark intensity, Frank tells the gang about a bizarre time in a department store where he was searching for a doll for George. Since then, Festivus has worked its way into pop culture, becoming an unofficial holiday celebrated by many Seinfeld fanatics, thanks to this iconic episode.
