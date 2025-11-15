Couples Share 40 Things They Do That Aren’t Normal But Are Very Wholesome

Love is a crazy thing. While we strive to show off our best selves on a first date, longing for affection and possible romance, things change dramatically when you’re past the point of “it’s a match!” That’s when the real relationship begins with all its drama and everydayness. Some get bored when the initial spark is over, but others find themselves having a best friend for life.
And this post is about the latter. When someone asked “What do you do with your SO that isn’t normal?” on r/AskReddit, people could immediately relate and shared some of the weirdest, most genuine, and insanely cute things they do with their partner. From doing things like “laundry turtle,” “inverted kissing,” and “kiss monster” to a 17-year-long game of pinning a clothespin to the other’s clothes. Don’t ask me what it is, I have no clue either.
Read on below through couples’ most entertaining things-people-won’t-get stories and be sure to share if you have something like this in the comments!
#1
He dumps the laundry on me when it’s warm and fresh out of the dryer, and I sort the socks and underwear from inside the pile while he hangs up the shirts and folds the pants. We call it “laundry turtle”.
Image source: thegigglesnort, Charles Deluvio
#2
Well, I just wrapped her up in a brown blanket, rolled her back and forth in bed and told her “Shhhhh be bread, it’s okay, just be bread, shhhh, loaf-girlfriend, it’s okay to become bread” while she cackled and screamed “I DON’T WANT TO BE BREAD”
Image source: ThirdFloorNorth, Lux Graves
#3
As an interracial couple, the wifey and I like to play a little game called “you people “.
When we’re out in public and engaged in conversation, one of us will spontaneously and loudly ask the other: “WHAT DO YOU MEAN YOU PEOPLE?!” To which the other must respond as sincerely as possible, “Well, you know___” and then fill in the blank with a rando factoid about them, like: “people who sleep with socks on.”
You win points when you turn heads, extra points if a bystander laughs!
Image source: Ambrosia_the_Greek, Vladimir Kudinov
#4
Cuddle or hold hands while fighting. It reminds us that we’re not fighting against each other, we need to understand each other and work through the issue.
Image source: clittle24, Joanna Nix-Walkup
#5
We don’t sleep together. It’s a comfort and convenience thing. He gets up early for work, I dont crawl into bed until 3 or 4 am. I’ve never been comfortable sleeping with other people because I toss and turn and stretch out every which way, so it just works better for us to sleep in seperate beds in seperate rooms. Whenever I tell people this they act shocked, like it’s super friggin weird. We both like to be comfortable…
Image source: CrossFox42, Damir Spanic
#6
We make up very elaborate stories about our cats lives.
“Where’s Big Cat?”
“Oh, she’s in Taipei today consulting with the Ukrainian Ambassador about the current standing of the silver industry. She’ll be back later though because tomorrow she’s chartering to Mars at 0600.”
Image source: undergroundramen, Go to Max Baskakov’s profile Max Baskakov
#7
We often just stand in each other’s way for no reason other than to be annoying.
Image source: clemboy500, Casey Horner
#8
We have the WYK rule. If one of us says, “would you kindly blah blah blah” the other one must, no matter what, do that thing. There is zero negotiation. It’s mostly whipped out for benign stuff, sometimes for very silly stuff, but occasionally used in serious situations. It’s equal parts silly, fake outrage, and a deep, committed trust. It only works because we trust each other not to abuse WYK or use it for evil.
Image source: This_Isnt_Progress, Jonas Weckschmied
#9
What started as a simple whistle to get the others attention has turned into a full blown second language consisting of nothing but whistles. ‘Hello’ is a simple high tone whistle followed by a slightly lower tone whistle. To properly say ‘hello’ back you must respond with an even higher pitched whistle sequence or a slightly lower pitched sequence.
‘Warning:danger or distress’ is three high pitched whistles. A sad whistle is one that starts high then quickly goes to a low tone.
We’ve legit had phone conversations where we whistle at each other and laugh for 10 minutes. We thought we were insane (still are but) until realizing there are cultures out there that whistle poetry to each other and that whistling may have been the first way peeps communicated with each other.
Image source: stooney, Cody Black
#10
Probably “kissy sonar”.
I am a very extroverted woman and need my existence to be acknowledged every once in awhile. My wife is extremely introverted so conversations constantly are a big no no. So we make kissing noises around the house every now and then as a kind of “I love you, everything’s fine over here- you ok?” A kissy back and we both continue doing our own thing in silence. No kissy back means trying a louder kissy noise, waiting 5 seconds, and wandering out to make sure everything is ok.
Everyone gets what they want. I feel like I’m being paid attention to, she’s not overburdened by talking with me or doing something together, but we still are connected.
Image source: unknown, Cassie Lopez
#11
We have a ‘Kiss Monster’ (spoiler alert: it’s me with a blanket over my head), that visits my SO every now and gives him loads of kisses before slinking off again into the night.
We have never acknowledged that I am in fact, the Kiss Monster.
Image source: MonocromeRainbow, Joanna Nix-Walkup
#12
We’ve been married for 32 years. We’re both professionals in career with kids no longer at home. Yet for our entire marriage whenever one of us travels we do something special for the one traveling. My wife’s method is to sneak into my luggage and leave little love notes and comments and requests for a hot call on colored cards. I’m talking I’ll pull on a dress shirt and discover a little card in the pocket that says, “call me at 11:00 my time hot stuff”. The people at my work where I travel to the same location now laugh when I reach into a coat pocket, pull one out and read it. Or they see the collection in the pocket of my back pack. I travel 8-12 times a year so this is some work.
My approach is a little different. I write one very romantic or passionate letter or story or poem. Or I sketch something I found beautiful and add a small note. She has saved them over the years so not only one per time she travels but Mother’s Day or birthday, or sometimes random desire to let her know I love her. It’s now a small book.
Also, we always end the day in a call together. Even if I’m in Mumbai and one of us has to stay up until 1:00am or get up at 4:am, we always tell each other we love them and good night.
She still tells me the most romantic thing ever was one time I typed two pages of reasons why I loved her then cut them up into tiny pink strips (numbered of course) and then went through all of her personal stuff and hide them in places only she would find them. Like one inside a pocket in every jacket. One inside her thick and thin gloves. One per drawer in her dresser. One in her makeup kit suitcase. And so on. It took her more than seven months to find them all. She said it made her day to find one four months on, just stumble across it. I did get this from the author of a book called 101 Passionate Nights. So I can’t take credit for the idea. But it was a total surprise to her. Those two pages of taped-together comments are also in her book of love notes.
Yes, she tells me I’m more romantic and mushy than she is.
Image source: designerutah, Anete Lūsiņa
#13
When me and my ex would get into dumb arguments/debates we used to “send it to council to be reviewed”. There was no council. There would be no review. It was basically our way of shelving an argument that would never have a winner. Every now and then we’d ask each other if we’ve gotten an update from council on what the judgement was.
Image source: S_Runaway, PeopleImages
#14
We puff out our bellies and make them touch so that the “babies” can talk to each other. I’m not pregnant and he’s definitely not pregnant
Image source: wxnderless, zeevveez
#15
Me and my girlfriend have started using very random and increasing complex pet names when we answer a phonecall from one another. Its so often now that sometimes i’ll forget and in public loudly answer with “hello my Persian tropical icecream sweety watermelon minx.” Or something to that effect, it changes everytime.
Image source: joeyboii23, Daniel Navrotsky
#16
Whenever he sneezes, I shout as aggressively as I can SHUT UP. To which he responds even louder, YOU SHUT UP. This is everywhere. At home, in public, it doesn’t matter. It’s gotten to the point where I consciously have to stop myself from shouting at anyone else who sneezes.
Image source: SoManyStarWipes, Pete Jelliffe
#17
He absolutely must touch my butt at least once every time we go to Walmart. I can’t even remember how this started, but it’s totally f**king weird if we forget.
And Floor Dollar. A dollar bill that had fallen out of one of our pockets in the washer, and consequently fell down into the crack between the machines when I was transferring the clothes to the dryer. We both ignored it for like year because we were too lazy to use a broom or whatever to fish it out, and then one of us finally acknowledged it to the other. We decided to leave it there as a symbol of our wealth; we’ve never been down to our last dollar. It now has a quarter for a friend.
Image source: emt1986, Mike Mozart
#18
I run outta the bathroom after brushing my teeth in the morning yelling “fresh mouth” and he gets so excited and puckers up for a kiss. Everytime
Image source: Flying_Blueberry559, Toa Heftiba
#19
My ex used to want me to body slam her onto the bed all the time.
Image source: ReadReadReedRed, Toa Heftiba
#20
Sometimes he puts his mouth over my nose and blows, causing me to make a horrific, monstrous sound of air coming through my nasals and out of my mouth. We call this The Exorcism.
It’s gross and weird but I love that we can be gross and weird together.
Image source: lululemonkush, Oziel Gómez
#21
We touch our butts together every night before bed and do a little wiggle. It’s part of our routine now and must be done for optimal sleeping.
Image source: nermasnek, toa Heftiba
#22
Dated a Swede for a few years. When he taught me how to say I Love You in Swedish, Jag Älskar Dig, I remembered how to pronounce it by saying it as Jog Racecar Day. For the rest of our relationship whenever we wanted to say “love you” or would give each other cards etc, we would just say Racecar.
Image source: vinoKwine , Igor Érico
#23
My gf and I will every so often just lift our top up and say “tits” until the other one looks/acknowledges.
Image source: hoocoo
#24
We have a 17 year running game of stealthily pinning a clothespin to the other’s clothes. Sometimes, no clothespin for months, and then bam. One in your armpit.
Image source: octopusboots, Waldemar Brandt
#25
I give her a butt massage every single night before she goes to bed.
Image source: StarWarsDude444, Christin Hume
#26
We have online dates. Which doesn’t sound to strange but let me explain.
It’s a LDR so it’s hard to go on dates when we are apart. So instead, every now and again, we get pizza, have some wine and will sit and eat and talk all with cameras on and pretend we are in a restaurant (like actually talk about our own rooms like it’s a restaurant).
Then we either watch a movie together and talk about it, or just get caught up with drinking and chatting, or we will play some sort of game together. Occasionally, sex stuff happens too, but usually on the date nights we just like our date time and being together (or as close to that as we can get)
Our friends think it’s weird that we do that, so I guess it’s a good thing to put here? I don’t think it’s weird though, I just wanna spend time with someone I love when he’s in a different country.
Image source: Miss-Click18, tabitha turner
#27
We sometimes will randomly talk to each other in different accents. Mostly scottish. We are canadian.
I also make weird faces at him and he laughs. It feels good to be silly and weird around him and him not making me feel stupid about it.
Image source: loki13stars
#28
We love the feel of our skin touching, like his chest on mine skin on skin. Once while walking a hiking/bike trail we were discussing it and being silly like we are we decided to pull our shirts up and like rub our bellies against each other. That exact moment a man came around the corner on his bike to see two weirdos in the woods with their shirts raised and their bellies touching. Lol we still laugh about that awkward moment. I doubt many other couples nonsexually rub bellies
Image source: katbut33
#29
We hoot like owls at each other and call each other ‘hooter’ as pet names. It started shortly after we got together and neither of us can remember how. But we’ll be sitting in silence, each doing our own thing, and one of us will just say “hoot!’ into the quiet, and the other replies in kind. It’s sort of a “Doing good? Me too. Love you.” thing.
Image source: lillithfair4, Heather Mount
#30
We drive around our town and see what is new. New restaurants, new tasks, weird art. We do this so much we created a bingo game of things we see: guy who gives away veggies, accordian guy, leopard motorcycle, bubble guy, hackey sack man, group of frat boys in costume, protest, street preacher, it goes on. We live in a town of 120,000 and people say it is boring. It is not boring!
Image source: unknown, Dario Morandotti
#31
We stand like three feet away from each other and make Street Fighter idle animations at each other for minutes on end.
Image source: Choccy_Nanoodly ·, Andrew Kondrakov
#32
Sometimes when we’re kissing, we’ll catch each other off guard by blowing a puff of air into their mouth to inflate their cheeks.
Image source: bonkava
#33
Maybe this isn’t that abnormal but my husband and I “match” our snacks to whatever we are watching. Napoleon dynamite? Better have the tots. Finding Nemo? Probably getting sushi..etc..
Image source: walkinaroundmoney
#34
We have phrases for specific situations.
If you suspect your partner is a shapeshifter or being inhabited by a evil demon or possessed by a witch… we ask them what kind of knees do you have? The correct answer is bird knees.
If either one of us becomes a ghost we let out a little rawr if we are present in the room with you.
If you cannot find someone in a crowd or worried you can’t find the person just let out a cacaw. Big powerful bird noise.
We have way more but these are the immediate three that jump out.
Image source: TheRealDannySugar
#35
We have a thing called “squishy face”. Every night after we kiss goodnight we smoosh our cheeks together while making a “murrrrr” sound. It’s weird but it’s stuck and it feels like bad Juju if we don’t do it.
Also we have family cuddles with our cat. Hubs holds the cat upside down like a baby while I cuddle them both and we both tell the cat how beautiful he is.
Image source: HappyKlutz
#36
We harvest each other’s goosebumps.
When one of us gets goosebumps on our skin, the other will run their hands up and down on their skin “collecting” them.
Image source: level 1 Dicktremain
#37
Alright this will take some explaining but me and my husband have a game we call business business. I can’t fully remember how it came about but the goal is to fully and completely clasp the other persons right hand in yours and shake it twice while repeating “business business”. If the other person can get their hand free or shout “business business” at the same time it’s a failed attempt. We don’t keep score but the last person who got in a successful handshake is the winner until they are dethroned. So what started as a little inside joke has spiraled into a full competition with such notable wins as… at my uncles funeral. While reaching for an offered water bottle (we live in the desert) And in the middle of any and all arguments. It’s gotten so bad that anytime either of us try to hold hands we both have a momentary standoff to make sure it’s not a ploy.
Image source: pandabunny20
#38
Armpit trust. It’s the number one rule that cannot be violated, no matter how tempting it might be, you can’t poke the other’s armpit.
Image source: CopperMeerkat20, Annie Spratt
#39
We sleep in separate bedrooms. She’s a light sleeper and I snore like a freight train.
Image source: itsrattlesnake
#40
Sometimes when I answer the phone I become Detective Tony Pepperoni, and he’s Cheesy Steve and the Saucy Boys. There’s never really any warning, it just kinda happens and it gets pretty intense.
Image source: MiaKatRio
