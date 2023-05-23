Amongst the thousands of sitcoms created in the last centuries, only a few can match the social and cultural relevance of NBC’s Friends. As proof of its popularity, the Friends season finale on May 6, 2004, attracted 54.5 million viewers in America alone – a time before streaming services. The record-breaking viewership made Friends‘ final episode the most-watched episode of the 2000s.
Friends premiered on September 22, 1994, and aired 236 episodes across 10 seasons. The sitcom positively affected the characters of its six main casts – Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc. With over 230 episodes, Friends has received over 1 million independent ratings on IMDb. These are the 10 best episodes of Friends, according to IMDb users.
10. “The One with Ross’s Wedding: Part 2” – 9.1
“The One with Ross’s Wedding: Part 2” is Season 4, episode 24 of Friends, and was aired on May 7, 1998. The episode is rated 9.1/10 from over 6,200 reviews. As a continuation of Part 1, Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), onboard a flight to London from New York, unsolicitedly informs other passengers about her relationship with Ross (David Schwimmer). A passenger (Hugh Laurie) calls out Rachel for flying thousands of miles to ruin Ross’ wedding for her selfish gain.
Ross’s parents are no longer willing to bear half the wedding expenses when they discover its extravagant costs. Chandler (Matthew Perry) and Monica (Courteney Cox) get drunk and wake up the next morning together in bed. After watching Ross kiss his fiancé, Emily, Rachel comes to terms with the fact that she has lost Ross forever. With a heavily pregnant Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) on the call with Joey (Matt LeBlanc), the guests are shocked to hear Ross accidentally call Rachel’s name instead of Emily’s as he takes his wedding vows.
9. “The One with Monica and Chandler’s Wedding: Part 2” – 9.1
“The One with Monica and Chandler’s Wedding: Part 2” has a 9.1 rating from over 5,400 reviews. Aired on May 17, 2001, it is Friends season 7, episode 24. As a follow-up from Part 1, Ross goes out with Phoebe to find the missing Chandler, placing Rachel in charge of distracting Monica. Ross and Phoebe find Chandler in his office and convince him to return and prepare for the wedding.
When Chandler overheard that Monica was pregnant, he panicked again and ran off. Although Ross and Phoebe find him again, Chandler is already returning to the wedding. The wedding vows are exceptionally romantic. Chandler tells Monica he’s aware of her pregnancy, but she denies being pregnant. When Phoebe brings up the conversation of Chandler and Monica expecting a baby with Rachel, a panicked and guilty-faced Rachel shows she’s the one who took the pregnancy test.
8. “The One Where Ross Got High” – 9.1
In “The One Where Ross Got High” episode, over 6,200 ratings put its average rating at 9.1. The episode was aired on November 25, 1999, as episode 9 of season 6. The episode centers around Thanksgivings, revelations, and Rachel’s meaty trifle. With Chandler living with Monica, her parents coming for Thanksgiving isn’t the best news, especially because they do not like Chandler.
Their dislike for Chandler stems from Ross’ lie, back in college, that Chandler was the one who smoked Marijuana to cover his tracks. Rachel, known for lacking culinary skills, is entrusted to make the desserts – traditional English trifles. Rachel mistakes the recipes when Monica’s cookbook pages stay stuck together. Forcing Ross to tell the truth that he was the one who smoked Marijuana back in college leads to several shouting revelations.
7. “The One with the Proposal” – 9.2
“The One with the Proposal” is Friends season 6, episode 25. It is rated 9.2/10 from 6,200 reviews and was aired on May 18, 2000. The episode revolves around Chandler’s proposal to Monica and Joey’s deciding to keep a yacht he bid for at an auction but is unable to pay for. The episode is one of the most emotional and romantic in the show.
A confused Monica takes matters into her hands and chooses to propose marriage to Chandler. Unbeknownst to her, Chandler has been waiting for the perfect opportunity since the beginning of the episode. As Monica breaks down and cries during her proposal, Chandler man up and takes a knee for his proposal. With Chandler’s proposal to Monica, Rachel decides, and Phoebe looks for husband “backups” in Joey and Ross.
6. “The One with the Videotape” – 9.2
“The One with the Videotape” aired on October 18, 2001, with a 9.2/10 rating from 6,100 reviews. It is the fourth episode of season 8. In the episode, Chandler and Monica are surprised that the friends they thought they made on the flight back from their honeymoon gave them a fake phone number. Joey advises Ross to document his experience with his dates by making video recordings. Ross forgets the camera is still rolling when he makes out with Rachel. As Rachel and Ross give conflicting explanations of the night together to the others, Ross accidentally reveals the session was recorded. Although Rachel decides to show the rest, Ross persistently warns he won’t be the embarrassed one in the end.
5. “The One with the Rumor” – 9.2
“The One with the Rumor” is season 8, episode 9 of Friends. It was aired on November 22, 2001. It is rated 9.2 from 7,500 reviews. The episode guest-starred Brad Pitt, who was still husband to Jennifer Aniston at the time of release. Pitt’s character is Will Colbert, who’s invited for Thanksgiving by Monica. After discovering Rachel will be at the Thanksgiving dinner, Will is hostile toward her. Will hated Rachel in High School and began a rumor with Ross. The episodes revolve around Monica trying to pacify both sides and reveal their wrongdoings.
4. “The One with the Prom Video” – 9.3
“The One with the Prom Video” is rated 9.3/10 on IMDb from 8,200 independent reviews. The episode, season 2, episode 14, appeared earlier in the show and aired on February 1, 1996. In the episode, Monica is out of a job and needs cash. She follows Ross’ advice and informs their parents, who bring boxes containing Monica’s old stuff. Monica sees an old prom video, and everyone decides to watch it. It showed Ross’ selfless act to be Rachel’s makeshift prom date. However, he gets left behind after Rachel’s real prom date arrives. A subplot follows Joey, who gets a role in Days of Our Lives. He buys Chandler a flashy gold bracelet as a Thank You gift for being a friend. Chandler goes out of his way to apologize to Joey for making a negative comment and misplacing the bracelet.
3. “The One with the Embryos” – 9.4
“The One with the Embryos” is rated 9.4 from 8,900 reviews. It is Friends season 4, episode 12, aired on January 15, 1998. In the episode, Phoebe is willing to offer her uterus to her brother Frank and his wife, Alice. Although the chances of implantation are down to 25%, Phoebe is hopeful and wants to help her brother and wife have a child of their own.
Joey and Monica argue about the boys knowing more about the girls. This leads to a $100 bet game of Joey and Chandler against Monica and Rachel on who knows more about the other. The stakes are raised during the lightning round as Monica and Rachel lose their apartment to Joey and Chandler.
2. “The Last One” – 9.6
“The Last One” is season 10, episode 17, and the last episode of Friends. After a successful 10-year run, it’s no surprise it is rated as the second-best episode of Friends. The episode brings closure to all the main character arcs. Chandler and Monica leave their apartment for their new house. Joey gives Chandler and Monica a chick and duck as a gift. Erica gives birth to twins for Chandler and Monica to adopt. Ross, driven by Phoebe, goes to the airport to stop Rachel from moving to Paris. In the last scene, all six characters leave the apartment and head to Central Perk Café.
1. “The One Where Everybody Finds Out” – 9.7
“The One Where Everybody Finds Out” is rated the best episode of Friends according to IMDb, with a rating of 9.7 from 12,000 reviews. The episode is season 5, episode 14, and aired on February 11, 1999. The episode is the big reveal where everyone discovers Chandler and Monica are in love. When Phoebe and Rachel decide to play games with Chandler and Monica, Monica suggests they up the stakes by playing their own game. Chandler breaks down and confesses his love for Monica after an awkward kiss. Although the five of them decide to keep it a secret from Ross, Ross finds out in the credit scene when he sees Chandler kissing his sister Monica. The big reveal sets up most of the plot for the remaining seasons of Friends.
