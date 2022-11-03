10 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Matthew Perry

If you are a lover of the 90s’ famous TV series Friends, you are certainly smiling remembering some of the most hilarious moments that the actor gave us. Was he the most loved character? It certainly depends on the person you ask, but his strong humor has undoubtedly raised more than a smile. Matthew Perry’s life wasn’t as fun and carefree as his character’s. He has approached points of no return, influencing his career and also his sentimental life in no uncertain terms. An icon of comedy, a victim of addiction and a lot of redemption – this was Matthew Perry.
Keep reading for ten things you didn’t know about Matthew Perry.
1. Matthew Perry Has Only 9 Fingers
Strange but true. It seems impossible that you probably never noticed, right? You’re not the only one, apparently, it’s news that took a long time before it spread on social media.
Unlucky even as a child, when his right hand accidentally got stuck in a car door, thus losing the third phalanx of the middle finger.
2. His Parents Are Divorced
Are there any similarities between Matthew Perry’s private life and the story behind Chandler Bing of Friends?
In the TV series, the character played by the actor received news of the separation of his parents as a child during the Thanksgiving dinner – a memory that will return frequently in various episodes with a note always humorous but melancholy typical of the actor.
On the other hand, Matthew Perry’s parents divorced a few months after his birth.
3. He Seriously Risked Dying
It’s not a secret that Matthew Perry did not manage the sudden fame gained thanks to the success of Friends. Matthew has repeatedly spoken openly about his problems with alcoholism. The nightmare began as soon as he started filming the TV series. At the age of 28, due to an accident on a jet ski, he made extensive use of the painkiller Vicodin. This was a point of no return; from this unfortunate episode the actor wasn’t able to say goodbye to the use of opioid-based painkillers, as well as alcohol, as an escape from his dissatisfaction.
He said that the lowest moment of his life was in 2018 when his colon burst due to the excessive use of these substances. Two weeks in a coma, a 2 per cent chance of survival, and a fortune to be alive did not go unnoticed, but helped the actor to embark more seriously on the rehabilitation path. There was no hope for him.
To this day, Matthew Perry assures that he is clean, but at what price? Not all that glitters is gold, and Hollywood is striking proof.
4. Matthew Wrote a Book Called Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing
He isn’t only an icon of comedy and a magician of entertainment, Matthew Perry also came across the writing of a book to tell his version of events. Social media can very often be too disparaged, hence its need for redemption. A book with which to reassure fans, and keep on paper the truth about the most challenging episodes of his life. It isn’t a comic biography, but with the aim of taking back the reins of his public image. A strong title to send a message: this is Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.
5. A Strange Pronunciation Shook the Fans of Friends
In 2021, Friends: The Reunion, a special from the series, aired. On the day of the shooting, the actor underwent a dental operation that did not allow him to pronounce words well, an oddity that did not go unnoticed. Yet another case of a relapse? Apparently not, Matthew himself has reassured everyone by ensuring his sobriety and complete remoteness from the use of any substance.
6. He Took Advantage of His Villa to Help People with Addiction Problems
Matthew Perry has always said that people close to him helped him overcome his addiction problems. For this reason, in 2013, he transformed his villa in Malibu into a relaxed dwelling surrounded by greenery and clean air to help people with a past similar to his.
It was a symbolic act to give back what he received.
7. He Had a Relationship with Actress Lauren Graham of Gilmore Girls
The image of Matthew Perry has often been associated with the name Courtney Cox. Anyway, among the various relations made public by the actor, we do not find the actress of Friends. It made a sensation at the time, an alleged relationship with the actress Lauren Graham dating back to 2003.
8. Matthew Is Also a Director
After filming Friends in 2003, he made his directorial debut in season 4 of Scrubs, directing (and acting) in an episode titled My Unicorn. His directing career never took off anyway.
9. He Used a Magazine as Revenge for His Professor
At the dawn of its success, he appeared on the cover of People Magazine. He sent a copy to his former teacher, Dr.Web, who said that Perry would never achieve a successful career because of his overly playful manner. Apparently, fate supported the actor, which is good news for his fans!
10. He Acted in Friends by the Skin of His Teeth
At the time of the auditions of Friends, he already had a role as protagonist in a program called LAX 2194.
Fortunately for us, the project was canceled, and Matthew Perry could impress the whole world with his hilarious comedy that certainly will not be forgotten.