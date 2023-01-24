With an acting career spanning over three decades, Brad Pitt has stayed on top as one of Hollywood’s most recognizable and bankable actors. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor may be a fan favorite, but there are things they may not know about the actor.
To this end, here are 12 interesting things about Brad Pitt you may not have known.
1. Brad Pitt First Appearance in a Movie
Not every actor in Hollywood, like Cameron Diaz in The Mask (1994), got a lead role in their first film. Brad Pitt’s first appearance in a film was an uncredited role in Hunk (1987). The actor played the role of a man at the beach with a drunk talking to a lady. He would go on to feature in three more movies in uncredited roles before getting his first lead role.
2. Brad Pitt’s First Lead Role in a Movie
With four uncredited roles in four different movies in 1987, Brad Pitt eventually got a lead role in 1988, The Dark Side of the Sun, where he played the character of Rick Clayton. The movie was an American-Yugoslavian drama film that followed the life of its protagonist, Rick Clayton, as he sought a cure for a deadly skin disease.
3. How Much was Brad Pitt Paid in His First Credited Film?
Long before Brad Pitt had a bankable face in Hollywood, the actor was happy to receive a meager cheque of $1,523 for his role in The Dark Side of the Sun. Having had four uncredited roles the previous year, Pitt was more than grateful to take that home for a seven-week filming period.
4. Brad Pitt’s Highest-Grossing Film
Over his almost four decades of acting, Brad Pitt has starred in 62 films, 19 television shows, and 1 theater performance. Amongst all of these, Brad Pitt’s highest-grossing film is none other than the 2013 World War Z. The movie earned $540.5 million at the Box Office.
5. Brad Pitt’s First Wife
With a face like Brad Pitt’s, it’s practically impossible not to have admirers in and out of Hollywood. As the actor gained popularity through the 80s and 90s, he was involved in several relationships with his co-stars. However, Brad Pitt’s first wife was Jennifer Aniston. The couple wedded on July 29, 2000, and finalized their divorce on October 2, 2005.
6. How Many Biological Children Does Brad Pitt Have?
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were known to have a large family when the couple was together from 2014 to 2019. Although divorced, the couple still has shared custody of their six children. However, only three of the six kids are biological Brad Pitt—Shiloh Nouvel and the twins, Knox Léon and Vivienne Marcheline.
Before their marriage, Angelina Jolie adopted Maddox Chivan and Zahara Marley from Cambodia and Ethiopia, respectively. After the couple’s wedding and the birth of their first biological child, they both adopted Pax Then from Vietnam.
7. Brad Pitt Loves Producing Movies Than Acting in Them
It came as a shocker to many when Brad Pitt admitted he enjoys producing movies more than actually acting in them. In a 2012 chat with director Guy Ritchie for Interview Magazine, the actor admitted,
“I’d rather be behind the camera. As a producer, obviously, you’re part of a team that brings the story to the screen. It wouldn’t be there if you didn’t champion it or if you and a group of people weren’t championing it. I like that.”
While that is certainly not good news for his fans and admirers, the actor has produced 43 films so far in the capacity of producer and/or executive producer.
8. Brad Pitt Has a Film Production Company
With his love for producing movies, it’s no surprise the actor would eventually invest to own his film production company. Plan B Entertainment, more popularly known as Plan B, was founded by Brad Grey, Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, and Kristin Hahn in 2001.
When Pitt and Aniston divorced in 2005, she and Kristin Hahn left the company to Brad Pitt and Brad Grey. When Brad Grey became the CEO of Paramount Pictures, Brad Pitt became the sole owner of Plan B. So far, the production company has produced 39 films, with three winning the Oscars for Best Picture. Plan B currently has 13 films under production at different developmental stages.
9. Brad Pitt is a College Dropout
The actor attended the University of Missouri in 1982. Although Pitt majored in journalism, he loved films and the idea of acting. Not picturing a life as a journalist, Pitt chose to drop out of college two weeks before the completion of his coursework to obtain a journalism degree. With only his dreams in mind, the actor moved from Missouri to Los Angeles to start taking acting classes.
10. Brad Pitt Speaks French and German
It’s safe to call the actor a polyglot, as Pitt is quite fluent in both French and German. However, he’s not as fluent as a native speaker of both languages.
11. Brad Pitt is Not on Social Media
The actor has made it clear on multiple occasions that he’s not interested in joining social media. Although he’s a believer in “never say never,” he believes he has come this far without it and has no need for it now. He agrees he may have considered it if it were available in his younger days, at least as a way to help clarify many misconceptions people had of him back then.
12. Brad Pitt’s New Girlfriend
There were speculations towards the end of last year of a blooming romance between Pitt and Ines de Ramon. Although neither party has officially confirmed it, all speculations were confirmed with where they both were seen vacationing in Cabo for the New Year.
