4 Most Famous Women Brad Pitt Has Dated Before Meeting Emily Ratajkowski

Everyone knows Brad Pitt. Maybe it’s his excellent acting skills, which led to several wins at the Oscars. Or maybe it’s how attractive he is. Brad can be described as the biggest heartthrob of the ‘90s. The Hollywood star has had roles in films such as Thelma & Louise, World War Z, and Ocean’s Twelve, to name a few. We won’t even get started on his bank account. All these things certainly make Brad a hell of a catch, which explains his impressive A-list dating history.
The star has been making headlines for the past few weeks, courtesy of the breathtaking Emily Ratajkowski. The “My Body” author just recently split from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard after four years of marriage. The divorce is due to claims that he cheated on the Gone Girl actress. Luckily, there’s always a silver lining after every unfortunate news. Emily has been recently spotted hanging out with the gorgeous Brad Pitt.
According to an insider, Emily is undoubtedly enjoying the company of the actor. Her interaction with Brad is indeed the best thing to happen to her, keeping the divorce out of mind. The two sensations met through a friend, but they insisted on keeping things casual. That doesn’t mean we don’t have our fingers crossed! This finally brings us to a list of four famous women Brad has dated, proving that the Oscar winner certainly has taste.
1. Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie is one of the most successful actresses following her countless awards. Jolie and Pitt became a real power couple after meeting on set; this happened while filming the hit movie Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2003. The two claimed to have worked well together and fell in love as the days passed. Brad and Angelina started officially seeing each other late in the year 2005. Sources claimed that Pitt and Jolie loved one another and wanted to start a family together. Jolie’s engagement ring cost about $1 million, and they married in 2014. Unfortunately, the couple’s days in paradise ended in 2016 after Angelina filed for divorce from Brad. Their separation is allegedly due to a heated altercation on a private plane. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, to date, still have ongoing legal cases.
2. Jennifer Aniston
Second on the list is the beautiful Jennifer Aniston. She has had countless successes in her acting career and is described as exceptional. Brad and Jennifer met in 1998, and their love match was a surprise because their agents set the two up. The couple said “I do” in 2000, with their wedding being described as spectacular, from the long guest list, 50,000 flowers, and four bands to the beautiful fireworks. However, they announced their split in January 2005 after being together for more than seven years. Brad and Jennifer have become platonic friends and even occasionally texted after Brad separated from Angelina. All rumors about the two getting back together were put to rest after Brad and Jennifer claimed they were not seeking a romantic reunion. Any speculations were set to clear by Aniston in an interview with Howard Stern when she said that the two were simply “buddies.”
3. Gwyneth Paltrow
If you thought this list couldn’t get any better, you thought wrong. Gwyneth Paltrow, another beautiful and incredible actress, was engaged to Brad Pitt. The two met on set in the thriller Se7en in 1995. Gwyneth played the role of Brad’s wife, and the two hit it off. In an emotional acceptance speech at the Golden Globes, Pitt described Paltrow as his “angel” and “love of his life.” This was in 1996 as he got awarded Best Supporting Actor in 12 Monkeys. It was no surprise when the two got engaged in December that year. In June 1997, Brad and Gwyneth announced their split before they even had a chance to say, “I do.” The two have remained close friends, and we even see Brad express his admiration for the Oscar winner during an interview with Vogue.
4. Nicole Poturalski
Finally, to conclude our list of beautiful women who dated Brad Pitt, comes the sensational Nicole Poturalski. Rumors about Brad dating Nicole sparked the air in the summer of 2020. This was after the two had been spotted at Château Miraval. Brad and Nicole had also been seen together earlier in 2019, at the Berlin Film Festival. The sources described their interaction as “very flirty,” further fueling the romantic buzz. However sad to note, two months later, it was that the two had not been in a serious relationship. A casual fling, and that’s it.