10 Things You Didn’t Know about Noah Hills

When Noah Mills began acting, he wasn’t sure what the future had in store for him. However, it allowed him to gain many roles that he would make his own, but the one he’s playing now while filming NCIS: Hawaii is one of his biggest to date. However, there are currently some rumors swirling that he might not be back for a second season. While we cannot confirm or deny that these rumors are true, we can tell you everything we do know about the actor and his life.
1. He’s an Actor
He’s been in a few different projects, but it’s his role in NCIS: Hawaii that has really shot him into fame. He’s loving the role of Jesse, the almost sidekick to the character played by Vanessa Lachey – the woman in charge of the team.
2. He Was a Model
Before he got his start in the acting business, he had a start in the modeling business. We get it. It does appear to be a job that works for him, and it did allow him to get his foot in the door and make some big things happen.
3. He Had a Cool First Role
One of his very first roles on television – the role that we think might be his coolest to date – was a 2010 appearance in the movie, “Sex and the City 2,” in which he was one of the lovers taken by the lovely Samantha. He was nothing more than a casual fling to her in the movie, but that’s a cool role to take on.
4. He’d Never Been to Hawaii
Filming this show was the first time he’d been. It was funny to him because he was so close for so long living in LA, but he never made it to the islands. He spent a lot of time back east because he has family closer to the east coast, but ne never made it that far west.
5. He Loves the Shooting Aspect of His Job
Shooting this show is something of a gift for him because he is fascinated with the operation. He calls it a military style operation because of the precision and the detail that goes into what they do all day long to shoot and make things work. He loves to see it all unfold, and he feels it is such a privilege to get to shoot in Hawaii with the cast and crew he’s with.
6. He’s a Huge Fan of Vanessa Lachey
She may have gotten her start in the entertainment industry working as a VJ on MTV, but she’s paving her path and doing her thing. He loves working with her, and he calls her generous and amazing. Those are some seriously nice compliments, and we bet she appreciates them. He says nothing but lovely things about her.
7. He’s Goofy
To be more precise, he calls everyone on his set goofy. He likes to say that they have a good time together, and they are all a funny bunch of people with a lot of good times to be had. However, he is also clear about stating that they take their jobs seriously when they are filming – but that having a good time is always necessary.
8. He’s Outdoorsy
It’s been good for him to get to live and work in Hawaii because he is such an outdoors type of man. He loves to be outdoors and to spend time outside, and it’s something that he is focused on when he is not working. He works most of the time, but he really does love to have a day off here and there to surf and spend time outside.
9. He is Hopeful for his Character
His character is one he’d like to see evolve a bit more. He’d like to see the darker side of his life and the way he lives personally a bit more. Sometimes a character needs a bit more depth, even to the actor. First seasons are always a little difficult, but he is hopeful that his character will have a bit of time to evolve and become a little more in-depth.
10. He’s a Private Man
He’s not a man who shares too much about his personal life, and there is nothing wrong with that. He likes to keep things to himself, and he likes to see how he can manage his own time and life outside of work without the world being all over him. Good for him.