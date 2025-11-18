50 Fascinating And Terrifying Pics Of The Power Of Winter (New Pics)

by

Freeze! No, that wasn’t a command; that was an exclamation, you don’t actually need to freeze, pandas. If you’re in the Northern Hemisphere right now, you’re probably experiencing some crazy winter weather. And although 2023 was the Earth’s hottest year recorded in history, it still had its fair share of winter storms.

Even now, at the very beginning of 2024, we’re experiencing lots of snow and icy conditions. Just two weeks ago, CNN wrote about why we still have extremely cold weather when the planet warms to record levels.

One positive aspect of this worrisome trend is that this kind of weather can sometimes create some beautiful scenes out in nature and in our cities. That’s why we’re continuing our yearly trend of presenting you with lists of beautiful and sometimes chuckle-worthy pictures of winter doing its thing.

Bored Panda reached out to Energy Meteorologist Andrew Markowitz. He’s a science communicator on TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter (X) who talks about all things weather. He makes informative but entertaining videos explaining things like the Polar Vortex and El Niño, and he presents his viewers with fascinating bite-sized weather facts. We talked with Andrew about extreme winters, how climate change is affecting the seasons, and how he became a meteorologist.

More info: Andrew Markowitz on TikTok | Instagram | Twitter (X)

#1 Ice Sheet From A Leaf

50 Fascinating And Terrifying Pics Of The Power Of Winter (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#2 Whenever It Freezes This Happens To Our Spare Bedroom Windows

50 Fascinating And Terrifying Pics Of The Power Of Winter (New Pics)

Image source: OMurph3

#3 Accumulated Snow Depth Outside My House (Banana For Scale)

It’s more than 15 bananas high. I measured this morning. We’ll likely get a fair bit more snow, but it’s also starting to warm up a little in the daytime, so this is probably the maximum for this season. For those who still think in the old-fashioned measurement systems, it’s about 230 cm or 7 and a half feet.

50 Fascinating And Terrifying Pics Of The Power Of Winter (New Pics)

Image source: okuboheavyindustries

#4 I Took A Picture Of Our Road On A Winter Night

50 Fascinating And Terrifying Pics Of The Power Of Winter (New Pics)

Image source: ShawnBStudios

#5 Flowers After An Ice Storm

50 Fascinating And Terrifying Pics Of The Power Of Winter (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#6 That’s Frightening

50 Fascinating And Terrifying Pics Of The Power Of Winter (New Pics)

Image source: Jason_Sheppard_

#7 Photos I Took In Port Stanley, Ontario Canada. Combination Of Severe Wind, Cold, Water And A Little Sand. The Base For Mother Nature’s Sculptures Was A Gate And Lamp Posts On A Pier

50 Fascinating And Terrifying Pics Of The Power Of Winter (New Pics)

Image source: HubertVan

#8 Freshly Fallen Snow

50 Fascinating And Terrifying Pics Of The Power Of Winter (New Pics)

Image source: Mjanzalone

#9 How About That For A Snow Depth?

50 Fascinating And Terrifying Pics Of The Power Of Winter (New Pics)

Image source: willd14

#10 Strange Ice Pattern On The Car After Driving Through A Blizzard

50 Fascinating And Terrifying Pics Of The Power Of Winter (New Pics)

Image source: xhilaryx

#11 Oulanka National Park, Finland (-23°C/-9°F)

50 Fascinating And Terrifying Pics Of The Power Of Winter (New Pics)

Image source: katiya

#12 This Snow Drift On The Side Of A Shed

50 Fascinating And Terrifying Pics Of The Power Of Winter (New Pics)

Image source: QuasarMaster

#13 The Way The Snow Melted Off My Porch

50 Fascinating And Terrifying Pics Of The Power Of Winter (New Pics)

Image source: awstrom

#14 Surfer After Riding Waves In Lake Superior During Polar Vortex

50 Fascinating And Terrifying Pics Of The Power Of Winter (New Pics)

Image source: Devon Hains Photography, Devon Hains Photography

#15 Great Way To Measure Though

50 Fascinating And Terrifying Pics Of The Power Of Winter (New Pics)

Image source: BCbaydoll

#16 Freezing Temperatures And Strong Winds Have Created Breathtaking Formations Of Ice In Lithuania’s Resort Town Nida

50 Fascinating And Terrifying Pics Of The Power Of Winter (New Pics)

Image source: Antanas Miežanskas

#17 Frozen Snow Lift At Big White Ski Resort, British Columbia, Canada

50 Fascinating And Terrifying Pics Of The Power Of Winter (New Pics)

Image source: Official Big White Group, Official Big White Group

#18 This Is Tony – Our 5’10” Terrain Parks Day Lead Extraordinaire. This Is Also The Snow Bank In C-Lot. How Many Feet (Or Tonys) Tall Do You Think It Is?

50 Fascinating And Terrifying Pics Of The Power Of Winter (New Pics)

Image source: Sierra-at-Tahoe

#19 That’s A Whole Iceberg

50 Fascinating And Terrifying Pics Of The Power Of Winter (New Pics)

Image source: HasanHaiNL

#20 Snow Removal In Montenegro, Durmitor Mountain, Mid April

50 Fascinating And Terrifying Pics Of The Power Of Winter (New Pics)

Image source: _Harpija_

#21 Why Bother With A Beer Glass When You Can Just Use Ice

50 Fascinating And Terrifying Pics Of The Power Of Winter (New Pics)

Image source: CaptainWisconsin

#22 I’m Up In Mammoth Now And The Amount Of Snow Here Is Amazing. This Is A Photo My Son Took From The Gondola Up To The Mountain Today

50 Fascinating And Terrifying Pics Of The Power Of Winter (New Pics)

Image source: LPRamsey

#23 My Walk Home This Evening

50 Fascinating And Terrifying Pics Of The Power Of Winter (New Pics)

Image source: michellerdixon

#24 This Tree After An Ice Storm In Illinois

50 Fascinating And Terrifying Pics Of The Power Of Winter (New Pics)

Image source: Heres_your_Chippy

#25 The Way The Snow On My Windshield Rolled Itself Up Like A Swiss Roll

50 Fascinating And Terrifying Pics Of The Power Of Winter (New Pics)

Image source: Artane_33

#26 Home Depot Left The Sprinklers On Overnight In Freezing Weather

50 Fascinating And Terrifying Pics Of The Power Of Winter (New Pics)

Image source: mangoklutz

#27 Our Incredible “Iceman”, Shane Wolken, Has Taken The Challenge! A Photo Capturing This Brave Feat – Washing The Crane In Frigid Temperatures To Protect It From Long-Term Damage

50 Fascinating And Terrifying Pics Of The Power Of Winter (New Pics)

Image source: Mike Grantz

#28 Canadian Winter

50 Fascinating And Terrifying Pics Of The Power Of Winter (New Pics)

Image source: DazedlyAppoint47

#29 I Used The Grill On Sunday Night, But I Lost It Now. Working On A Plan To Find It Today

50 Fascinating And Terrifying Pics Of The Power Of Winter (New Pics)

Image source: TahoeGuyM

#30 Snowfall In Hokkaido, Northern Japan

50 Fascinating And Terrifying Pics Of The Power Of Winter (New Pics)

Image source: tak_tatata

#31 -50 Degrees In Yakutsk, Russia

50 Fascinating And Terrifying Pics Of The Power Of Winter (New Pics)

Image source: pupsikandr

#32 The Frost On My Car Window This Morning

50 Fascinating And Terrifying Pics Of The Power Of Winter (New Pics)

Image source: vdall

#33 These Frozen Webs

50 Fascinating And Terrifying Pics Of The Power Of Winter (New Pics)

Image source: pt_hime

#34 The Way The Snow Melted On This Pole

50 Fascinating And Terrifying Pics Of The Power Of Winter (New Pics)

Image source: teenypanini

#35 Sister’s Boyfriend Cracked An Egg On Our Front Porch. -28°C

50 Fascinating And Terrifying Pics Of The Power Of Winter (New Pics)

Image source: absolutemonarch101

#36 California Snow

50 Fascinating And Terrifying Pics Of The Power Of Winter (New Pics)

Image source: EOtirolf

#37 Sent To Me By A Friend. Human For Scale

50 Fascinating And Terrifying Pics Of The Power Of Winter (New Pics)

Image source: TahoeWeather

#38 Calgary, Alberta This Morning When It Was -30 Degrees

50 Fascinating And Terrifying Pics Of The Power Of Winter (New Pics)

Image source: 911_reddit

#39 This Ice Wheel In My Neighborhood

50 Fascinating And Terrifying Pics Of The Power Of Winter (New Pics)

Image source: JRDiesel

#40 Here Is The Entrance To The Marketing Office

50 Fascinating And Terrifying Pics Of The Power Of Winter (New Pics)

Image source: sugarbowlresort

#41 It Got A Little Icy In My Neighborhood

50 Fascinating And Terrifying Pics Of The Power Of Winter (New Pics)

Image source: barbiereif

#42 Picture I Took Of My Driveway During Day 2 Of Snowmageddon

50 Fascinating And Terrifying Pics Of The Power Of Winter (New Pics)

Image source: OldCrow1892

#43 Geological Strata Of A Canadian Winter

50 Fascinating And Terrifying Pics Of The Power Of Winter (New Pics)

Image source: fibonarco

#44 Oh, Poor Buffalo Baby

50 Fascinating And Terrifying Pics Of The Power Of Winter (New Pics)

Image source: eustace225

#45 Cold Wave In Japan

50 Fascinating And Terrifying Pics Of The Power Of Winter (New Pics)

Image source: green1

#46 That’s 1/32 Of A Car

50 Fascinating And Terrifying Pics Of The Power Of Winter (New Pics)

Image source: JodyJFoss

#47 A Picture Of St. John’s, NL, After The Snowstorm Yesterday

50 Fascinating And Terrifying Pics Of The Power Of Winter (New Pics)

#48 There’s Still A Little Bit Of Snow Piled Up At The Parents’ Place In California (Near Tahoe)

50 Fascinating And Terrifying Pics Of The Power Of Winter (New Pics)

Image source: Lanefab

#49 -15°F Adventure (Eagle River, Alaska)

50 Fascinating And Terrifying Pics Of The Power Of Winter (New Pics)

Image source: Wandering_Alaska

#50 My Thermometer Has Bottomed Out. Actual Temperature Is -44°C

50 Fascinating And Terrifying Pics Of The Power Of Winter (New Pics)

Image source: iamfromcanadaeh

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
30 People Share Times They Caught Their Partner Cheating And They Gave The Most Ridiculous Excuse
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
I Create Caricatures From People’s Photos (33 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
I Photograph Trees During Foggy Mornings In The Netherlands
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Why Was Vecna From Stranger Things Credited As Another Character?
3 min read
Sep, 15, 2022
Rita Ora Tells Gordon Ramsay About the Time She was Turned Away from his Restaurant
3 min read
Oct, 27, 2017
30 Pets With Royal Portraits They Deserve Made By Crown & Paw (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.