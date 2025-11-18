50 Fascinating And Terrifying Pics Of The Power Of Winter (New Pics)

Freeze! No, that wasn’t a command; that was an exclamation, you don’t actually need to freeze, pandas. If you’re in the Northern Hemisphere right now, you’re probably experiencing some crazy winter weather. And although 2023 was the Earth’s hottest year recorded in history, it still had its fair share of winter storms.
Even now, at the very beginning of 2024, we’re experiencing lots of snow and icy conditions. Just two weeks ago, CNN wrote about why we still have extremely cold weather when the planet warms to record levels.
One positive aspect of this worrisome trend is that this kind of weather can sometimes create some beautiful scenes out in nature and in our cities. That’s why we’re continuing our yearly trend of presenting you with lists of beautiful and sometimes chuckle-worthy pictures of winter doing its thing.
Bored Panda reached out to Energy Meteorologist Andrew Markowitz. He’s a science communicator on TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter (X) who talks about all things weather. He makes informative but entertaining videos explaining things like the Polar Vortex and El Niño, and he presents his viewers with fascinating bite-sized weather facts. We talked with Andrew about extreme winters, how climate change is affecting the seasons, and how he became a meteorologist.
#1 Ice Sheet From A Leaf
Image source: reddit.com
#2 Whenever It Freezes This Happens To Our Spare Bedroom Windows
Image source: OMurph3
#3 Accumulated Snow Depth Outside My House (Banana For Scale)
It’s more than 15 bananas high. I measured this morning. We’ll likely get a fair bit more snow, but it’s also starting to warm up a little in the daytime, so this is probably the maximum for this season. For those who still think in the old-fashioned measurement systems, it’s about 230 cm or 7 and a half feet.
Image source: okuboheavyindustries
#4 I Took A Picture Of Our Road On A Winter Night
Image source: ShawnBStudios
#5 Flowers After An Ice Storm
Image source: reddit.com
#6 That’s Frightening
Image source: Jason_Sheppard_
#7 Photos I Took In Port Stanley, Ontario Canada. Combination Of Severe Wind, Cold, Water And A Little Sand. The Base For Mother Nature’s Sculptures Was A Gate And Lamp Posts On A Pier
Image source: HubertVan
#8 Freshly Fallen Snow
Image source: Mjanzalone
#9 How About That For A Snow Depth?
Image source: willd14
#10 Strange Ice Pattern On The Car After Driving Through A Blizzard
Image source: xhilaryx
#11 Oulanka National Park, Finland (-23°C/-9°F)
Image source: katiya
#12 This Snow Drift On The Side Of A Shed
Image source: QuasarMaster
#13 The Way The Snow Melted Off My Porch
Image source: awstrom
#14 Surfer After Riding Waves In Lake Superior During Polar Vortex
Image source: Devon Hains Photography, Devon Hains Photography
#15 Great Way To Measure Though
Image source: BCbaydoll
#16 Freezing Temperatures And Strong Winds Have Created Breathtaking Formations Of Ice In Lithuania’s Resort Town Nida
Image source: Antanas Miežanskas
#17 Frozen Snow Lift At Big White Ski Resort, British Columbia, Canada
Image source: Official Big White Group, Official Big White Group
#18 This Is Tony – Our 5’10” Terrain Parks Day Lead Extraordinaire. This Is Also The Snow Bank In C-Lot. How Many Feet (Or Tonys) Tall Do You Think It Is?
Image source: Sierra-at-Tahoe
#19 That’s A Whole Iceberg
Image source: HasanHaiNL
#20 Snow Removal In Montenegro, Durmitor Mountain, Mid April
Image source: _Harpija_
#21 Why Bother With A Beer Glass When You Can Just Use Ice
Image source: CaptainWisconsin
#22 I’m Up In Mammoth Now And The Amount Of Snow Here Is Amazing. This Is A Photo My Son Took From The Gondola Up To The Mountain Today
Image source: LPRamsey
#23 My Walk Home This Evening
Image source: michellerdixon
#24 This Tree After An Ice Storm In Illinois
Image source: Heres_your_Chippy
#25 The Way The Snow On My Windshield Rolled Itself Up Like A Swiss Roll
Image source: Artane_33
#26 Home Depot Left The Sprinklers On Overnight In Freezing Weather
Image source: mangoklutz
#27 Our Incredible “Iceman”, Shane Wolken, Has Taken The Challenge! A Photo Capturing This Brave Feat – Washing The Crane In Frigid Temperatures To Protect It From Long-Term Damage
Image source: Mike Grantz
#28 Canadian Winter
Image source: DazedlyAppoint47
#29 I Used The Grill On Sunday Night, But I Lost It Now. Working On A Plan To Find It Today
Image source: TahoeGuyM
#30 Snowfall In Hokkaido, Northern Japan
Image source: tak_tatata
#31 -50 Degrees In Yakutsk, Russia
Image source: pupsikandr
#32 The Frost On My Car Window This Morning
Image source: vdall
#33 These Frozen Webs
Image source: pt_hime
#34 The Way The Snow Melted On This Pole
Image source: teenypanini
#35 Sister’s Boyfriend Cracked An Egg On Our Front Porch. -28°C
Image source: absolutemonarch101
#36 California Snow
Image source: EOtirolf
#37 Sent To Me By A Friend. Human For Scale
Image source: TahoeWeather
#38 Calgary, Alberta This Morning When It Was -30 Degrees
Image source: 911_reddit
#39 This Ice Wheel In My Neighborhood
Image source: JRDiesel
#40 Here Is The Entrance To The Marketing Office
Image source: sugarbowlresort
#41 It Got A Little Icy In My Neighborhood
Image source: barbiereif
#42 Picture I Took Of My Driveway During Day 2 Of Snowmageddon
Image source: OldCrow1892
#43 Geological Strata Of A Canadian Winter
Image source: fibonarco
#44 Oh, Poor Buffalo Baby
Image source: eustace225
#45 Cold Wave In Japan
Image source: green1
#46 That’s 1/32 Of A Car
Image source: JodyJFoss
#47 A Picture Of St. John’s, NL, After The Snowstorm Yesterday
#48 There’s Still A Little Bit Of Snow Piled Up At The Parents’ Place In California (Near Tahoe)
Image source: Lanefab
#49 -15°F Adventure (Eagle River, Alaska)
Image source: Wandering_Alaska
#50 My Thermometer Has Bottomed Out. Actual Temperature Is -44°C
Image source: iamfromcanadaeh
