Sam and Cat Cast: See What They Have Been Up To

It has been over 10 years since the show’s premiere and the dynamic Sam & Cat cast has diversified into different career paths. The show is a spin-off of two popular Nickelodeon sitcoms, blending characters and storylines from iCarly and Victorious. Sam & Cat follows Sam Puckett (Jennette McCurdy) from iCarly and Cat Valentine (Ariana Grande) from Victorious who become roommates after meeting under bizarre circumstances. The plot mostly revolves around the collaborative babysitting business Sam and Cat launched to make extra cash.
Producers initially approved 20 episodes for the first season of Sam & Cat, but due to the show’s popularity, the episode count was increased to 35, and further plans were made to expand the sitcom. However, these plans were shattered when Nickelodeon announced that Sam & Cat would embark on a production break in April 2014, barely a year after its premiere on June 8, 2013. In July 2014, the network confirmed that Sam & Cat had been canceled. Sam & Cat was canceled for different reasons, including behind-the-scenes friction. From Grande’s blossoming music career to McCurdy’s filmmaking exploits, this is what the Sam & Cat cast has been up to.
Jennette McCurdy (Sam Puckett)
McCurdy began acting as a child after her screen debut on one episode of Mad TV in 2000. She got her breakthrough when she joined the cast of iCarly in 2007 and gained recognition for her depiction of Sam Puckett on the sitcom, including winning four Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. She reprised the role on the shortlived Sam & Cat before leaving Nickelodeon for good.
Subsequently, McCurdy played the leading role of Wiley Day in the science fiction television series Between (2015 to 2016). The former child star has diversified into other career paths. McCurdy quit acting in 2018 to pursue her filmmaking career as a writer and director. She also became a published author in 2022 when her memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died, was released. The memoir chronicled her traumatizing relationship with her mother.
Ariana Grande (Cat Valentine)
A few years after launching her career as a child actress, Ariana Grande rose to international fame as the sweet, bubbly, naive Cat Valentine in the Nickelodeon television series Victorious and its spin-off Sam & Cat. During her stint on the latter, Grande’s musical career took off with the release of her debut studio album, “Yours Truly” (2013) which took the top spot on the Billboard 200 upon its debut. She has released more musical offerings, winning her first Grammy Award for her fourth album, “Sweetener” (2018).
Ariana Grande has attained critical and commercial success in her music career, recording collaborations with top artists such as Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga. Though she has focused more on music, Grande has not abandoned her passion for acting. She revived her film career with a role in Don’t Look Up (2021). Grande remarkably played Glinda in the fantasy musical Wicked (2024), earning a Golden Globe Award nomination for the role.
Cameron Ocasio (Dice)
Though his career has not attained the height of success his co-stars enjoy, Cameron Ocasio is still active as an actor. He made his acting debut as young Kevin in the 2011 short film Caught and guest-starred in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and A Gifted Man in 2011 and 2012 respectively. Ocasio continued his acting career after Sam & Cat with minor roles. However, he has not appeared in any major project since then. One of his most recent roles is as Curtis in Project Pay Day (2021). In addition to acting, Ocasio is a model and a member of the International Modeling and Talent Association.
Maree Cheatham (Nona)
Maree Cheatham is a veteran American actress and the oldest star on the Sam & Cat cast list. The American actress has garnered extensive credits in film and television since her mid-1960s screen debut as a regular on Days of Our Lives. After the cancelation of Sam & Cat, Cheatham continued her television career in a recurring role on Hart of Dixie. She portrayed Pearl in Tyler Perry‘s The Haves and the Have Nots between 2016 and 2021. She also played a recurring role on FX’s Baskets from 2016 to 2019.
Zoran Korach (Goomer)
Zoran Korach made his acting debut in 2003, appearing on two episodes of Days of Our Lives. He guest-starred on shows such as NCIS: Los Angeles, True Blood, Bones, Shameless, and Justified before his recurring role as Goomer on Sam & Cat. He reprised the role in Henry Danger (2017-2019), The Adventures of Kid Danger (2018), Danger Force (2020), and Danger Goes Digital (2020). Zoran also played multiple roles on L.A.'s Finest in 2019.
