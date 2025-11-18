Lily Allen Says She Returned “F—ing” Puppy For Eating Family’s Passports: “[It] Ruined My Life”

Lily Allen spilled the beans on how a tiny puppy managed to turn her world upside down and made her question her life choices.
The 39-year-old artist made the heartbreaking revelation on her Miss Me? Podcast, co-hosted by her close friend Miquita Oliver.
While chatting with her guest, Welsh TV host Steve Jones, the singer began talking about how she was now ready to welcome a puppy to her family.
She also showed him a picture of a Chihuahua mix puppy that she was considering getting for her family of four, which includes her children, Ethel, 12, and Marnie, 11.
Lily Allen said she tried adding a furry friend to her family, but it turned into chaos after the pup devoured three passports
When Steve asked if she and her husband, David Harbour, were ready for the commitment, the British pop queen narrated the story of her previous attempt at having a dog in the house.
She revealed that the ordeal took place during Covid-19, when they added a furry friend to the family. But things went south really fast after the puppy ate not one but three of the family’s passports.
“We actually did adopt a dog already, but then it ate my passport, and so I took her back to the home,” she said.
The Fear singer explained that the passports contained their visas, and the fiasco made it hard for them to travel to the UK to visit her ex-husband and father of her children, Sam Cooper.
“She ate all three of our passports, and they had our visas in. And I cannot tell you how much money it cost me to get everything replaced because it was Covid, so it was just an absolute logistical nightmare,” she said.
The singer—and mother to Ethel, 12, and Marnie, 11—blamed the furry friend for her international travel nightmare
“And because the father of my children lives in England, I couldn’t take them back to see their dad for like four months, five months, because this f—ing dog had eaten the passports,” she continued. “And I just couldn’t look at her. I was like, ‘You’ve ruined my life.'”
She also claimed to Steve that the passport-eating disaster was the final straw before she gave the pup back.
“Also, you know, passports weren’t the only things she ate. She was a very badly behaved dog, and I really tried very hard with her, but it didn’t work out,” she told her podcast guest. “The passports were the straw that broke the camel’s back, so to speak.”
She decided to give up the dog, saying, “I just couldn’t look at her. I was like ‘You’ve ruined my life.'”
Speaking of passports, Lily also spoke about the travel document still containing her ex-husband’s last name despite her being married to David.
“I still have my ex-husband’s name because I’ve got two children with the man, and it’s hard to travel with children if you haven’t got the same surname,” she shared. “He wasn’t that up for letting me change the kid’s names to ‘Harbour,’ so I’ve kept my ex-husband’s name.”
The podcast host was married to Sam from 2011 before their divorce in 2018. She then started dating the Stranger Things actor in 2019 before marrying him in Las Vegas the following year.
