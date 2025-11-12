Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

by

Do you remember that precious moment when the cutest pupper licked your hand and choose you as his new mommy or daddy? You knew your life would never be the same from that moment on.

Have pictures from that special day? Share them with us!

#1 Bringing My New Girl Home. I Think We Will Be Alright

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

Image source: Hi-sup

#2 Meet Luna, Our Shelter Rescue

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

Image source: zombeejeezus

#3 Love At First Sight… I Think She Has My Genes! Same Head!

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

Image source: Budzsta

#4 Adopted This Girl From The Pound. She Rode Like This The Whole Way Home

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

Image source: hcornatzer

#5 I Could Not Walk Away From This One..

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#6 I Rescued This Little Girl, Here She Is Today Going To Her Forever Home. Happy Pup

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

Image source: FuzzyManPeach

#7 Rescued And Driven From Mexico To Bc; And Flown To Toronto – Meeting His New Bestie For The First Time

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#8 Who Knew A Little Rescue Mutt Become My Best Buddy?

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#9 Brought My New Friend Home Today! Say Hello To Diego

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

Image source: grokm3

#10 The Day We Met. He’s Not My Dog, He’s My Son !

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#11 Got This Pup From A Rescue 2 Years Ago, I Blurred Myself So All The Attention Is On Him. Everyone Welcome Sir Benedict Blanco!

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#12 Met Shecky And My Heart Exploded

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#13 Found This Little Guy In A Hole Underground Near My Fence While I Was Building My House. We Are Inseparable Since.

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#14 Teaching Pup To Crate Train

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#15 Straight From The Sf Spca To The Headlands To Capture The Beginning Of This Great Story!

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#16 Love At First Sight!

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#17 Little Rescue Girl The Day We Got Her. She Still Loves To Lay On Her Back And Get Belly Rubs.😊

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#18 I Met Bugas Almost 9 Years Ago On My Birthday! He Is And Will Always Be The Best Gift I Could Have Ever Wished For

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#19 Freya, Say Hello To Our New Puppy – Vee, Pharaoh Hound :)

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

Image source: Iza%20Łysoń%20Arts

#20 Corgi-Husky Adopted In 2010

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#21 Meeting My Little Odin. He Has Been My Sunshine Ever Since.

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#22 I Was Crying Out Of Joy When Nala Finally Arrived From Hungary.that Was In 2015 And So Far She’s Enjoying Her Furever Home ^^

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#23 My First Meet With Shiro

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#24 My 1-Month Old Baby Boy, First Day At Home. Now He Is A Little Bigger

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#25 Mara The Greatest, Cutest, Bestest Dog Choosing Me :)

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#26 Chosen! Dogger Meets Daughter.

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#27 First Trip, We Go Home!

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#28 Max And Me. Got Him 2 Weeks Ago, Love My Pupper!

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#29 Waited 5 Yrs To Be Able To Get A Dog. Best Day Ever Bringing Huckleberry Home!

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#30 The Day We Adopted And Brought Home Mr. Biggs (3 Yrs Old). Can’t Imagine Life With Out Him

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#31 She Was 7 Months Old, And We Were Her 4th Home. Those Other Folks Were Crazy, Miss Max Is Perfect!!!

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#32 Bringing Emma Home From The Shelter. My Husband Couldn’t Let Her Go.

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#33 This Is The Night I Brought Glynda The Good Pug Home For My Son. The Dog I Swore I Did Not Want

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#34 Vet Friend Brought Her By To Visit At Work….then Said She’s Looking For A Home…

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#35 Meeting @pierre_dont_care For The First Time! We Just Celebrated Our 3rd Manniversary.

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#36 Ran Straight To Me! Been Best Friends Since…! (This Old Photo Was Hard To Find Sorry ;)

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#37 Rescued This Baby At A Local Shelter. He Ran To Me The Moment I Saw Him. First

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#38 Mimi Joining The Pack, Sister From Another Mother For Mara

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#39 Right After Being Rescued, Little Did She Know Of The Love She’d Get.

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#40 My 5 Pound Pitbull Puppy. From When We First Got Her Home. See Her Now 50 Pounds And Beautiful

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#41 Hossa And I Were Smitten From The Start.

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#42 The Day Koti Came To Her Forever Home. In 6 Years She Has Rescued Me From Myself By Loving Me When I Couldn’t. My Lifesaverl

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#43 Buka On Her Way Home Two Years Ago

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#44 Husband Meeting Puppy Eddie For The First Time…

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#45 Baby Idun, 14 Months Ago

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#46 Ladybird

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#47 First Day Coming Home! She Was Learning What She Was Getting In To Being In My Life

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#48 My Kids Welcoming Our Adopted Rescue, Juno, To Our Home

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#49 Billy On His Way Home. I Told Him “i Will Love You Forever And Never Dress You Human Clothes”

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#50 Moo — Adopted From A Shelter (8 Year Old) — My First Dog :)

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#51 Adopted This Big Boy..he’d Just Been Neutered So Had The

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#52 First Time Meeting Him At The Rescue Shelter, He Knew I Was His And Didn’t Like A Cat Competing For The Attention.

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#53 Agnes Settles Right In

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#54 Gretel – Adopted From A Spanish “Perrera” (Killing Station)

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#55 John Snow! A Bastard That Became The King Of Everything Almost Two Years Ago:)

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#56 This Is Dirk The Day I Adopted Him. He Is My Therapy.

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#57 2 Minutes After We Asked To Hold Her, This Happened. Guess She Knew She Was Safe With Us.

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#58 On The Way Home From The Shelter.

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#59 We Got Cookie A Little After School Ended. She Is A Pain In The Butt Sometimes, But We Love Her All The Same. The First Picture Is More Recent.

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#60 Sorry – Uploaded The Wrong Picture Earlier! Love My Gsd!

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#61 Alaska And Me

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#62 Abbey- The Day I Adopted Her A Year Ago!

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#63 Lil’liesl Schnitzel The Day She Decided To Inhabit Our Hearts

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#64 She Begged Me To Take Her Home. So I Did.

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#65 We Rescued Iris From Texas And Gave Her A Forever Home In Oregon. This Is 2 Minutes After Getting Her Out Of The Van. She Was So Scared, But Warmed Right Up To Us!!

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#66 He Got Comfortable The Minute He Walked In.

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#67 Her Name Is Pinecone. I Love Her Since The First Day We Met.. 6 Years Ago:)

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#68 Me And Fen. The Day That I’ve Found Him And How Is Become Now.

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#69 My German Shepherd Beastie-Butt At 5 Weeks Old.

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#70 #66 This Is Lilly, I Had Watched Her Over Videos And Pictures Ever Since The Day She Was Born. I Was So Anxious To Meet Her, That I Drove More Than 100km Just To Hold Her A Little Bit Before Actually Bringing Her Home. Ever Since I Got Her (One Week After That Picture) Until Now, She Still Is The Soul Of The House.

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#71 Before She Came Home And Her Most Recent Picture 😍

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#72 Our Wefie For The First Time

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#73 Exhausted After His First Afternoon At His New Furever Home 💜

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#74 My Mother Surprised Me With A Siberia Husky For My 27th Birthday On 9/27/17

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#75 Duncan’s Way To His New, Warm Home. No More Sleeps In The Snow.

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#76 Bringing Our Pomeranian Home!

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#77 I Miss My Old Boy.

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#78 Too Bad The Wet Spot Charlie Left On His Arm Doesn’t Show.

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#79 The First Day We Met Our Rhodesian Ridgeback, Athena. She Creeped Into Our Hearts!

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#80 Our 3-Legged Doggie On The Day We Took Her Home And Today, 8 Years Later.

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#81

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#82 Wanted A Dog Since I Was 10, Had To Wait 21 Years Before I Actually Adopted One. This Is Sirius, 14 Days Old, Labrador Cross Breed, Born On September 4, 2017. Gonna Take Her To Her Furever Home By The End Of November, But I Couldn’t Wait To Meet Her. She Fell Asleep As Soon She Got Into My Arms, Hope It’s A Good Sign. Can’t Wait To Take Her Home :)

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#83 My Dogs Face When We First Got Her

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#84 Meeting Basile When He Was 1 Month Old…

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#85 Big Sis Meeting The New Little Sis For The First Time.

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#86 Found On The Streets Of Tj While In A Day Trip To Mexico.

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#87 This Is Cookie The First Day We Got Her. (Don’t Mind My Sister In The Background)

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#88 Holding My 3 Month Old Baby The Minute We Brought Her Home For The First Time.

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#89 Adopted In 2016

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#90 Joey..from The Dominican Republic. He Is Now Seven Years Old And We Love Him So Much!

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#91 First Bonding Time, A Tired First Day For Us Both In St. Andrews. Alfie

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#92 Auri And Her Broken Leg The Day We Adopted Her 8 Months Ago (We Took It From There, And After Surgery She Runs Like The Wind Now :d)

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#93 First Night With My Ben Boy!

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#94 Rosie Has A New Human…

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#95 We Adopted Jelly Belly From A Local Shelter. We Are All Totally Besotted With Our Little Princess.

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#96 We Took 3 Weeks To Name This Lil Guy.. Everyone, Meet Turbo! He Was 3 Month And 3 Lbs Of Fluff. Don’t Let This Innocent Face Fool You. Smartest Little Gremlin..

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#97 The Day I Met Jon John At The Shelter…. 3+years Now.

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#98 First Time We Entered Our Apartment Together. It Was The Coldest Day, We Had The Warmest Hearts.

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#99 Nap Time

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#100 Mother’s Day 2017, The Day Odie And I Met!

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#101 Bring Home Strudel! 6/24/17

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#102 Oskar`s First Night At Home, He Still Loves To Sleep At My Husbands Head

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#103 Coco & Me

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#104 Not Too Long After My Boyfriend Surprised Me On My Birthday With This Little Goofball. I Cried Because He Immediately Stole My Heart.

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#105 Mia, Adopted From The Shelter… Can’t Imagine Our Lives Without Her Now.

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#106 Richard Parker, The Day He Chose Me At The Shelter

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#107 Blackjack On The Way To Forever Home From The Shelter ❤️

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#108 Roo Roo Was A Great Dog. Had A Rough Life On The Streets Of Philly. First Night Home, He Slept Under The Covers With Us. Miss Him!

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#109 Our 3 Month Old Newfoundland Puppy. He Was Going To Be Euthanized For Having A Heart Defect.

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#110 Ruby Chose Rosie, Or Vice Versa.

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#111 I Met Some Of My Babies At Birth, Since I Was The Midwife!

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#112 My Husband Meeting Our Retired Racer For The First Time.

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#113 My Son Meeting Max For The First Time, Sadly Max Passed On 9 Days Later 😪

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#114 Dark, 10 Days Old, 9 And A Half Years Ago, The Day We Chose Each Other….

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#115 This Is Our Mini Australian Shepherd, Cricket, At The Beach For The First Time!

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#116 Pr1mo From A Goat Farm In Italy, Now 10 Years Later Living In The Netherlands

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#117 Love At First Sight. Caleb At 5 Weeks

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#118 Olive And Me

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#119 My Baby, Frodo Waggins

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#120 The First Night With My Annie Girl In 2014, This Is Still Her Favorite Place To Sit 😊

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#121 My Girl Diesel The Day I Brought Her Home

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#122 This Was The Very First Picture I Took After Bringing Him Home

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#123 Someone Tossed This Little Guy In The Desert. Thank Goodness I Picked Him Up.

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#124 Party Of 5. Dory (Pit Mix) Joining Our Family.

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#125 Little Sirius First Day At Home

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#126 The Little Runt. It Was The First Time She Ever Let Anyone Pick Her Up. We Are Best Friends To This Day!

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#127 Soon After We Brought Scout Home From The Shelter. He’s Such A Good Boy.

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#128 I Didn’t Take Him Long To Realize How Comfortable His Big Brother’s Head Was.

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#129 First Day Together: May 4th 2016

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#130 Our 8 Week Old Rescue Fell Asleep On The Ride Home With His Paw In His New Daddy’s Hand.

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#131 As A Stray, She Went Shopping For People At The Grocery Store. After Being Chased By The Staff, She Chose To Purchase Us. The Rest Is History.

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#132 Bringing Home Our Bella! Happiness Is A Warm Puppy.

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#133 Betún, 5 Minutes After We Adopted Him.

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#134 Coco & Me

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#135 Love At First Lick!

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#136 The First Day He Was Home

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#137 First Day With My Cousin’s Pupper Who I Named Spotty! She’s The Best…

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#138 First Night In His Furever Home For My Finn. Instant Love!

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#139 My New Doggo, Meet Muai

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#140 Blueberry And Me

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#141 My Golden Doodle Pup He Has Massive Paws

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#142 This Is How My Boo Bear Spent The First Night (And Many Nights Since) Sleeping

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#143 First Day With My New Roommate, Zeus. Best Day Ever!

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#144 Me And My Shadow, She Was 5 Then, 13 Now

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#145 First Time Meeting And Best Friends Ever Since.

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#146 Dollee The Boston Terrier Worn Out And Passed Out On The Kitchen Floor On Her First Day In Her Forever Home.

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#147 My Tx>mn Rescue Chiweenie Shortly After Foster Mom Left. Welcome To Snow Orin!

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#148 First Day With Our New Borzoi Pup. It Was Love At First Sight! Melichar And Hektor Are Just The Best Dogs I Could Wish For.

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#149 Two Old Ladies Meeting For The First Time…..best Friends Since That Day!

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#150 My Love

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#151 Meeting Love For The First Time

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#152 Scruff My Rescue (In So Many Way’s) Ten Years Ago , She Is Now Dieing Of Spindle Cell Sarcoma – Realy Going To Miss Her.

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#153 Our Little June Just Got Home

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#154 Ralph The Boston Terrier On His Way To His New Forever Home!

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#155 First Time I Met My Beautiful Boxer Girl Juniper, I Cried When I Could Finally Take Her Home

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#156 Adopted This Little Boy From A Shelter.hes Been My Best Friend Since Then

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#157 Her First Warm Nap Right After We Reacued Her From The Dog Shelter

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#158 Bee And I!

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#159 Sunshine Love At First Sight Of A Little Brown

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#160 Love At First Belly Rub

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#161 Beau’s First Photo, The Day I Got Him.

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#162 Drakie Has Been Crazy Since The Day I Got Him

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#163 I Love U Already!

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#164 Emitt John!

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#165 My Little Man Hank

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#166 The Day I Met My Lil Boog!

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#167 Harvey T. Was A Three Week Old Little Bean When She Chose Us.

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#168 First Time I Met This Little One Was On Christmas Day 2016! Never Knew Little Miss Lucy Would Be This Important To Me. She Loves Me Unconditionally, She Is Hands Down The Love Of My Life

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#169 Young Miki

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#170 We Fell

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#171 My Cute Pupper Was Quite Shy Even To Himself

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#172 We High-Fived Straig Away. This Was 12 Years Ago

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#173 My Dog At Two Weeks

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#174 Nyx’s First Night Home!!!

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#175 Billy, 9yrs, Ready To Go To His New Home.

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#176 Didn’t Realize She Would Try To Drive Herself To Her Furr-Ever Home!

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#177 Teo @ Home For The First Time

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#178 My Lucy! We Found Each Other 3 Years Ago And She Is My Best Friend!

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#179 Sunshine Love At First Sight Of A Little Brown Nose

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#180 Knocked Out On The Ride Home

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#181 Three Newborn Pups That Lina Added To Our Family.

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#182 Tallulah, My Love

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#183 This Is Frau With A Little Over 2 Months, On Her Way To Home. You Can Follow Her Adventures On Instagram :) @frauthegermanshepherd

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#184 I Destroyed All My New Toys In The First Few Minutes In My New Home (2014)! I’m Better Now

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#185 Driving Home With Olaf In My Lap

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#186 Only 3 Days Old I Met My Page. She’s Now 15.

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#187 First Picture Lf This Silly Doggo

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#188 Charlie Riding On My Shoulder When I Brought Him Home 3 Months Ago.

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#189 After My Kidney Transplant, I Met This Sweet Girl. She Is My Heart!

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#190 Newt Comes Home, 8 Weeks Old January 18, 2017

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#191 The Day I Met Beauregard

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#192 Broolyn Dog

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#193 Day1

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#194 H A P P Y

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#195 November 14 My Dad Bought Us The Best Early Christmas Present Ever. We Have Loved Every Day With Our Crazy Puggo

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#196 Little Ms. Dolly

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#197 Meeting My Tiny Best Friend

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#198 My Little Lilly 2 Years Old😊❤️

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#199 The Very First Moment At The Airport, Picking Up This Little Stud, Who Stole My Heart 🐶🐾

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#200 Doc The Aussie Shepherd

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#201 Brooklyn Dog!

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#202 Driving In New Mexico After A Wedding Shoot

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

Image source: Alexwphotography.com%20

#203 High Af From Being Spayed. This Is Moments After We Met And I Didn’t Know What To Expect. She Jumped Into My Arms To Snuggle. I Was Set Up As Her Foster Home, But Knew Right Then And There I Was Adopting Her.

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#204 Bringing Kato Home From The Shelter, Almost Exactly 2 Years Ago

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#205 1 Day

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#206 Husband Falling In Love With Binky On Her First Day With Us Exactly One Year Ago

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#207 That’s Macie – She’s A Morkie

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#208 Me And My Little Zhulik

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#209 Couldn’t Pick Which One So Got Both Brothers

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#210 Eight Week Old Boba’s First Night At Home. She Is Now Nine Months And My Best Friend.

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#211 Our Rescue Lab, Moose On His First Day And 8 Years Later!

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#212 I Just Rescued Him From A Shelter In Spain

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#213 My Beautiful Baby Six Years Ago… Little Thor!! Love Him To Death

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#214 On The Road… Home!

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#215 Jacques

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#216 Woops, Another Cat!!

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#217 Meeting Moose For The First Time — And Mom Too! If Kisses Count, We Think She Approved :) After A Few More Weeks, We Got To Take This Little Ham Home.

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#218 Angel And Me At The Shelter On Our First Meeting. Love At First Sight!

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#219 Day I Picked Up Pikliz. New Pup For My Mom Who Was Going Through Her Divorce.

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#220 Bringing Home My Little Boy 12 Years Ago. We’ve Both Grown Up A Lot!

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#221 My Boy Missed Me

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#222 That Was My Girlfriend’s Smile When I Surprised Her With A New Puppy

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#223 My Dad And The Pup Teddy On The Day We Brought Him Home.

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#224 Bella And Robert On The Night We Chose Her From The Breeder.

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#225 Instantly Loved Her New Daddy

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#226 Rubble

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#227 7 Month Old Queensland Heeler Cayote At The Time. She’s Now 4 And My Best Friend.

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#228 The Day A Met My Sweet Baby

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#229 She Was More Interested In Her Siblings

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#230 Before Leaving The Humane Society. He Still Loves To Be Held Like A Baby

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#231 Xena On Adoption Day, And Now, Two Months Later.

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#232 Marco

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#233 When I Found Pitaya.

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#234 Taking Fitz Home From The Pound. Love At First Sight.

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#235 Fleet’s First Ever Car Ride On The Day When We Brought Him Home.

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#236 Love At First Sight! The Day Effie Came To Live With Me.

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#237 The Day I Met Hamilton ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#238 Rumble. Our Little Buffalo.

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#239 The Day We Both Got Rescued!

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#240 Being Adopted Is Amazing!

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#241 I And Shiva. 😗😗

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#242 The Day We Welcomed Our Savannah Banana Into Our Lives. She Completes Our Family Perfectly♡

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#243 Meeting Lupi

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#244 Aussie Yuna At Her 1st Xmas Celebration. She Was Born 12/12/12 And Is My Childhood Dream Still.

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#245 They Chose Each Other For Life Xx

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#246 Bentley The Spitz On His First Way Home

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#247 This Is Kiera When I First Found Her

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#248 Picking Up Our Baby At The Shelter!

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#249 Picked Up A Foster Dog, And Couldn’t Give Him Back! #fosterfail

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#250 Neo – Day 1 And We’re Good

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#251 First Night In His New Home

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#252 Obiwan And Me!

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#253 The Morning After We Brought Our Baby’s Home Two And A Half Years Ago At 9 Weeks Old. Still Sits Like This Sometimes

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#254 Excited.

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#255 She Was Like A Happy Lil Cloud.

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#256 My Beautiful Daisy The Day I Met Her.

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#257 …marchésa At 6 Days Old.

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#258 Bringing Home My Little Sidney For First Time Instant Mush

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#259 My Death Row Pupper Dixie! From The Left, Her First Day Home To The Right Her Now! She Is Perfect!

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#260 My Boyfriend And Our Rescue Puppy On The Way Home From The Shelter. Safe To Say It Was Love At First Nap.

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#261 #our Hurricane Irma Rescue Baby “Max” Coming Home With Us . I Never Seen A Dog So Happy To Get A New Owner. Now My Son , Ryan, Is His Person For Life!!

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#262 Meeting Thor For The First Time. He’ll Grow Into The Name.

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#263 Danny Is From South Korea. He Was Minutes Away From Being Killed At A Dogmeat Restaurant After Living In A Terrible Place For 2 Years. I Was Lucky Enough To Be His Forever Human.

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

#264 My Two Fur Babies

Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Some People Are Clueless About These Places: Prove You Are Smarter Than That
3 min read
Aug, 22, 2025
Rebecca Budig’s Bold Return as Taylor Hayes on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Sparks Debate and Anticipation
3 min read
Aug, 12, 2024
My Beautiful Muse And I Made An Enchanted Inspiring Movie
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
We Designed Wall Lamps That Turn Into Cactuses When Switched On
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Top Movies and TV Shows Starring Ben Mendelsohn
3 min read
Jun, 24, 2023
Kocktails with Khloe: Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashain, RuPaul, Diddy and Snooki to Appear
3 min read
Feb, 3, 2016
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.