Hey Dog Owners! Share Pictures Of Meeting Your Doggos For The First Time

Do you remember that precious moment when the cutest pupper licked your hand and choose you as his new mommy or daddy? You knew your life would never be the same from that moment on.
Have pictures from that special day? Share them with us!
#1 Bringing My New Girl Home. I Think We Will Be Alright
Image source: Hi-sup
#2 Meet Luna, Our Shelter Rescue
Image source: zombeejeezus
#3 Love At First Sight… I Think She Has My Genes! Same Head!
Image source: Budzsta
#4 Adopted This Girl From The Pound. She Rode Like This The Whole Way Home
Image source: hcornatzer
#5 I Could Not Walk Away From This One..
#6 I Rescued This Little Girl, Here She Is Today Going To Her Forever Home. Happy Pup
Image source: FuzzyManPeach
#7 Rescued And Driven From Mexico To Bc; And Flown To Toronto – Meeting His New Bestie For The First Time
#8 Who Knew A Little Rescue Mutt Become My Best Buddy?
#9 Brought My New Friend Home Today! Say Hello To Diego
Image source: grokm3
#10 The Day We Met. He’s Not My Dog, He’s My Son !
#11 Got This Pup From A Rescue 2 Years Ago, I Blurred Myself So All The Attention Is On Him. Everyone Welcome Sir Benedict Blanco!
#12 Met Shecky And My Heart Exploded
#13 Found This Little Guy In A Hole Underground Near My Fence While I Was Building My House. We Are Inseparable Since.
#14 Teaching Pup To Crate Train
#15 Straight From The Sf Spca To The Headlands To Capture The Beginning Of This Great Story!
#16 Love At First Sight!
#17 Little Rescue Girl The Day We Got Her. She Still Loves To Lay On Her Back And Get Belly Rubs.😊
#18 I Met Bugas Almost 9 Years Ago On My Birthday! He Is And Will Always Be The Best Gift I Could Have Ever Wished For
#19 Freya, Say Hello To Our New Puppy – Vee, Pharaoh Hound :)
Image source: Iza%20Łysoń%20Arts
#20 Corgi-Husky Adopted In 2010
#21 Meeting My Little Odin. He Has Been My Sunshine Ever Since.
#22 I Was Crying Out Of Joy When Nala Finally Arrived From Hungary.that Was In 2015 And So Far She’s Enjoying Her Furever Home ^^
#23 My First Meet With Shiro
#24 My 1-Month Old Baby Boy, First Day At Home. Now He Is A Little Bigger
#25 Mara The Greatest, Cutest, Bestest Dog Choosing Me :)
#26 Chosen! Dogger Meets Daughter.
#27 First Trip, We Go Home!
#28 Max And Me. Got Him 2 Weeks Ago, Love My Pupper!
#29 Waited 5 Yrs To Be Able To Get A Dog. Best Day Ever Bringing Huckleberry Home!
#30 The Day We Adopted And Brought Home Mr. Biggs (3 Yrs Old). Can’t Imagine Life With Out Him
#31 She Was 7 Months Old, And We Were Her 4th Home. Those Other Folks Were Crazy, Miss Max Is Perfect!!!
#32 Bringing Emma Home From The Shelter. My Husband Couldn’t Let Her Go.
#33 This Is The Night I Brought Glynda The Good Pug Home For My Son. The Dog I Swore I Did Not Want
#34 Vet Friend Brought Her By To Visit At Work….then Said She’s Looking For A Home…
#35 Meeting @pierre_dont_care For The First Time! We Just Celebrated Our 3rd Manniversary.
#36 Ran Straight To Me! Been Best Friends Since…! (This Old Photo Was Hard To Find Sorry ;)
#37 Rescued This Baby At A Local Shelter. He Ran To Me The Moment I Saw Him. First
#38 Mimi Joining The Pack, Sister From Another Mother For Mara
#39 Right After Being Rescued, Little Did She Know Of The Love She’d Get.
#40 My 5 Pound Pitbull Puppy. From When We First Got Her Home. See Her Now 50 Pounds And Beautiful
#41 Hossa And I Were Smitten From The Start.
#42 The Day Koti Came To Her Forever Home. In 6 Years She Has Rescued Me From Myself By Loving Me When I Couldn’t. My Lifesaverl
#43 Buka On Her Way Home Two Years Ago
#44 Husband Meeting Puppy Eddie For The First Time…
#45 Baby Idun, 14 Months Ago
#46 Ladybird
#47 First Day Coming Home! She Was Learning What She Was Getting In To Being In My Life
#48 My Kids Welcoming Our Adopted Rescue, Juno, To Our Home
#49 Billy On His Way Home. I Told Him “i Will Love You Forever And Never Dress You Human Clothes”
#50 Moo — Adopted From A Shelter (8 Year Old) — My First Dog :)
#51 Adopted This Big Boy..he’d Just Been Neutered So Had The
#52 First Time Meeting Him At The Rescue Shelter, He Knew I Was His And Didn’t Like A Cat Competing For The Attention.
#53 Agnes Settles Right In
#54 Gretel – Adopted From A Spanish “Perrera” (Killing Station)
#55 John Snow! A Bastard That Became The King Of Everything Almost Two Years Ago:)
#56 This Is Dirk The Day I Adopted Him. He Is My Therapy.
#57 2 Minutes After We Asked To Hold Her, This Happened. Guess She Knew She Was Safe With Us.
#58 On The Way Home From The Shelter.
#59 We Got Cookie A Little After School Ended. She Is A Pain In The Butt Sometimes, But We Love Her All The Same. The First Picture Is More Recent.
#60 Sorry – Uploaded The Wrong Picture Earlier! Love My Gsd!
#61 Alaska And Me
#62 Abbey- The Day I Adopted Her A Year Ago!
#63 Lil’liesl Schnitzel The Day She Decided To Inhabit Our Hearts
#64 She Begged Me To Take Her Home. So I Did.
#65 We Rescued Iris From Texas And Gave Her A Forever Home In Oregon. This Is 2 Minutes After Getting Her Out Of The Van. She Was So Scared, But Warmed Right Up To Us!!
#66 He Got Comfortable The Minute He Walked In.
#67 Her Name Is Pinecone. I Love Her Since The First Day We Met.. 6 Years Ago:)
#68 Me And Fen. The Day That I’ve Found Him And How Is Become Now.
#69 My German Shepherd Beastie-Butt At 5 Weeks Old.
#70 #66 This Is Lilly, I Had Watched Her Over Videos And Pictures Ever Since The Day She Was Born. I Was So Anxious To Meet Her, That I Drove More Than 100km Just To Hold Her A Little Bit Before Actually Bringing Her Home. Ever Since I Got Her (One Week After That Picture) Until Now, She Still Is The Soul Of The House.
#71 Before She Came Home And Her Most Recent Picture 😍
#72 Our Wefie For The First Time
#73 Exhausted After His First Afternoon At His New Furever Home 💜
#74 My Mother Surprised Me With A Siberia Husky For My 27th Birthday On 9/27/17
#75 Duncan’s Way To His New, Warm Home. No More Sleeps In The Snow.
#76 Bringing Our Pomeranian Home!
#77 I Miss My Old Boy.
#78 Too Bad The Wet Spot Charlie Left On His Arm Doesn’t Show.
#79 The First Day We Met Our Rhodesian Ridgeback, Athena. She Creeped Into Our Hearts!
#80 Our 3-Legged Doggie On The Day We Took Her Home And Today, 8 Years Later.
#81
#82 Wanted A Dog Since I Was 10, Had To Wait 21 Years Before I Actually Adopted One. This Is Sirius, 14 Days Old, Labrador Cross Breed, Born On September 4, 2017. Gonna Take Her To Her Furever Home By The End Of November, But I Couldn’t Wait To Meet Her. She Fell Asleep As Soon She Got Into My Arms, Hope It’s A Good Sign. Can’t Wait To Take Her Home :)
#83 My Dogs Face When We First Got Her
#84 Meeting Basile When He Was 1 Month Old…
#85 Big Sis Meeting The New Little Sis For The First Time.
#86 Found On The Streets Of Tj While In A Day Trip To Mexico.
#87 This Is Cookie The First Day We Got Her. (Don’t Mind My Sister In The Background)
#88 Holding My 3 Month Old Baby The Minute We Brought Her Home For The First Time.
#89 Adopted In 2016
#90 Joey..from The Dominican Republic. He Is Now Seven Years Old And We Love Him So Much!
#91 First Bonding Time, A Tired First Day For Us Both In St. Andrews. Alfie
#92 Auri And Her Broken Leg The Day We Adopted Her 8 Months Ago (We Took It From There, And After Surgery She Runs Like The Wind Now :d)
#93 First Night With My Ben Boy!
#94 Rosie Has A New Human…
#95 We Adopted Jelly Belly From A Local Shelter. We Are All Totally Besotted With Our Little Princess.
#96 We Took 3 Weeks To Name This Lil Guy.. Everyone, Meet Turbo! He Was 3 Month And 3 Lbs Of Fluff. Don’t Let This Innocent Face Fool You. Smartest Little Gremlin..
#97 The Day I Met Jon John At The Shelter…. 3+years Now.
#98 First Time We Entered Our Apartment Together. It Was The Coldest Day, We Had The Warmest Hearts.
#99 Nap Time
#100 Mother’s Day 2017, The Day Odie And I Met!
#101 Bring Home Strudel! 6/24/17
#102 Oskar`s First Night At Home, He Still Loves To Sleep At My Husbands Head
#103 Coco & Me
#104 Not Too Long After My Boyfriend Surprised Me On My Birthday With This Little Goofball. I Cried Because He Immediately Stole My Heart.
#105 Mia, Adopted From The Shelter… Can’t Imagine Our Lives Without Her Now.
#106 Richard Parker, The Day He Chose Me At The Shelter
#107 Blackjack On The Way To Forever Home From The Shelter ❤️
#108 Roo Roo Was A Great Dog. Had A Rough Life On The Streets Of Philly. First Night Home, He Slept Under The Covers With Us. Miss Him!
#109 Our 3 Month Old Newfoundland Puppy. He Was Going To Be Euthanized For Having A Heart Defect.
#110 Ruby Chose Rosie, Or Vice Versa.
#111 I Met Some Of My Babies At Birth, Since I Was The Midwife!
#112 My Husband Meeting Our Retired Racer For The First Time.
#113 My Son Meeting Max For The First Time, Sadly Max Passed On 9 Days Later 😪
#114 Dark, 10 Days Old, 9 And A Half Years Ago, The Day We Chose Each Other….
#115 This Is Our Mini Australian Shepherd, Cricket, At The Beach For The First Time!
#116 Pr1mo From A Goat Farm In Italy, Now 10 Years Later Living In The Netherlands
#117 Love At First Sight. Caleb At 5 Weeks
#118 Olive And Me
#119 My Baby, Frodo Waggins
#120 The First Night With My Annie Girl In 2014, This Is Still Her Favorite Place To Sit 😊
#121 My Girl Diesel The Day I Brought Her Home
#122 This Was The Very First Picture I Took After Bringing Him Home
#123 Someone Tossed This Little Guy In The Desert. Thank Goodness I Picked Him Up.
#124 Party Of 5. Dory (Pit Mix) Joining Our Family.
#125 Little Sirius First Day At Home
#126 The Little Runt. It Was The First Time She Ever Let Anyone Pick Her Up. We Are Best Friends To This Day!
#127 Soon After We Brought Scout Home From The Shelter. He’s Such A Good Boy.
#128 I Didn’t Take Him Long To Realize How Comfortable His Big Brother’s Head Was.
#129 First Day Together: May 4th 2016
#130 Our 8 Week Old Rescue Fell Asleep On The Ride Home With His Paw In His New Daddy’s Hand.
#131 As A Stray, She Went Shopping For People At The Grocery Store. After Being Chased By The Staff, She Chose To Purchase Us. The Rest Is History.
#132 Bringing Home Our Bella! Happiness Is A Warm Puppy.
#133 Betún, 5 Minutes After We Adopted Him.
#134 Coco & Me
#135 Love At First Lick!
#136 The First Day He Was Home
#137 First Day With My Cousin’s Pupper Who I Named Spotty! She’s The Best…
#138 First Night In His Furever Home For My Finn. Instant Love!
#139 My New Doggo, Meet Muai
#140 Blueberry And Me
#141 My Golden Doodle Pup He Has Massive Paws
#142 This Is How My Boo Bear Spent The First Night (And Many Nights Since) Sleeping
#143 First Day With My New Roommate, Zeus. Best Day Ever!
#144 Me And My Shadow, She Was 5 Then, 13 Now
#145 First Time Meeting And Best Friends Ever Since.
#146 Dollee The Boston Terrier Worn Out And Passed Out On The Kitchen Floor On Her First Day In Her Forever Home.
#147 My Tx>mn Rescue Chiweenie Shortly After Foster Mom Left. Welcome To Snow Orin!
#148 First Day With Our New Borzoi Pup. It Was Love At First Sight! Melichar And Hektor Are Just The Best Dogs I Could Wish For.
#149 Two Old Ladies Meeting For The First Time…..best Friends Since That Day!
#150 My Love
#151 Meeting Love For The First Time
#152 Scruff My Rescue (In So Many Way’s) Ten Years Ago , She Is Now Dieing Of Spindle Cell Sarcoma – Realy Going To Miss Her.
#153 Our Little June Just Got Home
#154 Ralph The Boston Terrier On His Way To His New Forever Home!
#155 First Time I Met My Beautiful Boxer Girl Juniper, I Cried When I Could Finally Take Her Home
#156 Adopted This Little Boy From A Shelter.hes Been My Best Friend Since Then
#157 Her First Warm Nap Right After We Reacued Her From The Dog Shelter
#158 Bee And I!
#159 Sunshine Love At First Sight Of A Little Brown
#160 Love At First Belly Rub
#161 Beau’s First Photo, The Day I Got Him.
#162 Drakie Has Been Crazy Since The Day I Got Him
#163 I Love U Already!
#164 Emitt John!
#165 My Little Man Hank
#166 The Day I Met My Lil Boog!
#167 Harvey T. Was A Three Week Old Little Bean When She Chose Us.
#168 First Time I Met This Little One Was On Christmas Day 2016! Never Knew Little Miss Lucy Would Be This Important To Me. She Loves Me Unconditionally, She Is Hands Down The Love Of My Life
#169 Young Miki
#170 We Fell
#171 My Cute Pupper Was Quite Shy Even To Himself
#172 We High-Fived Straig Away. This Was 12 Years Ago
#173 My Dog At Two Weeks
#174 Nyx’s First Night Home!!!
#175 Billy, 9yrs, Ready To Go To His New Home.
#176 Didn’t Realize She Would Try To Drive Herself To Her Furr-Ever Home!
#177 Teo @ Home For The First Time
#178 My Lucy! We Found Each Other 3 Years Ago And She Is My Best Friend!
#179 Sunshine Love At First Sight Of A Little Brown Nose
#180 Knocked Out On The Ride Home
#181 Three Newborn Pups That Lina Added To Our Family.
#182 Tallulah, My Love
#183 This Is Frau With A Little Over 2 Months, On Her Way To Home. You Can Follow Her Adventures On Instagram :) @frauthegermanshepherd
#184 I Destroyed All My New Toys In The First Few Minutes In My New Home (2014)! I’m Better Now
#185 Driving Home With Olaf In My Lap
#186 Only 3 Days Old I Met My Page. She’s Now 15.
#187 First Picture Lf This Silly Doggo
#188 Charlie Riding On My Shoulder When I Brought Him Home 3 Months Ago.
#189 After My Kidney Transplant, I Met This Sweet Girl. She Is My Heart!
#190 Newt Comes Home, 8 Weeks Old January 18, 2017
#191 The Day I Met Beauregard
#192 Broolyn Dog
#193 Day1
#194 H A P P Y
#195 November 14 My Dad Bought Us The Best Early Christmas Present Ever. We Have Loved Every Day With Our Crazy Puggo
#196 Little Ms. Dolly
#197 Meeting My Tiny Best Friend
#198 My Little Lilly 2 Years Old😊❤️
#199 The Very First Moment At The Airport, Picking Up This Little Stud, Who Stole My Heart 🐶🐾
#200 Doc The Aussie Shepherd
#201 Brooklyn Dog!
#202 Driving In New Mexico After A Wedding Shoot
Image source: Alexwphotography.com%20
#203 High Af From Being Spayed. This Is Moments After We Met And I Didn’t Know What To Expect. She Jumped Into My Arms To Snuggle. I Was Set Up As Her Foster Home, But Knew Right Then And There I Was Adopting Her.
#204 Bringing Kato Home From The Shelter, Almost Exactly 2 Years Ago
#205 1 Day
#206 Husband Falling In Love With Binky On Her First Day With Us Exactly One Year Ago
#207 That’s Macie – She’s A Morkie
#208 Me And My Little Zhulik
#209 Couldn’t Pick Which One So Got Both Brothers
#210 Eight Week Old Boba’s First Night At Home. She Is Now Nine Months And My Best Friend.
#211 Our Rescue Lab, Moose On His First Day And 8 Years Later!
#212 I Just Rescued Him From A Shelter In Spain
#213 My Beautiful Baby Six Years Ago… Little Thor!! Love Him To Death
#214 On The Road… Home!
#215 Jacques
#216 Woops, Another Cat!!
#217 Meeting Moose For The First Time — And Mom Too! If Kisses Count, We Think She Approved :) After A Few More Weeks, We Got To Take This Little Ham Home.
#218 Angel And Me At The Shelter On Our First Meeting. Love At First Sight!
#219 Day I Picked Up Pikliz. New Pup For My Mom Who Was Going Through Her Divorce.
#220 Bringing Home My Little Boy 12 Years Ago. We’ve Both Grown Up A Lot!
#221 My Boy Missed Me
#222 That Was My Girlfriend’s Smile When I Surprised Her With A New Puppy
#223 My Dad And The Pup Teddy On The Day We Brought Him Home.
#224 Bella And Robert On The Night We Chose Her From The Breeder.
#225 Instantly Loved Her New Daddy
#226 Rubble
#227 7 Month Old Queensland Heeler Cayote At The Time. She’s Now 4 And My Best Friend.
#228 The Day A Met My Sweet Baby
#229 She Was More Interested In Her Siblings
#230 Before Leaving The Humane Society. He Still Loves To Be Held Like A Baby
#231 Xena On Adoption Day, And Now, Two Months Later.
#232 Marco
#233 When I Found Pitaya.
#234 Taking Fitz Home From The Pound. Love At First Sight.
#235 Fleet’s First Ever Car Ride On The Day When We Brought Him Home.
#236 Love At First Sight! The Day Effie Came To Live With Me.
#237 The Day I Met Hamilton ❤️❤️❤️❤️
#238 Rumble. Our Little Buffalo.
#239 The Day We Both Got Rescued!
#240 Being Adopted Is Amazing!
#241 I And Shiva. 😗😗
#242 The Day We Welcomed Our Savannah Banana Into Our Lives. She Completes Our Family Perfectly♡
#243 Meeting Lupi
#244 Aussie Yuna At Her 1st Xmas Celebration. She Was Born 12/12/12 And Is My Childhood Dream Still.
#245 They Chose Each Other For Life Xx
#246 Bentley The Spitz On His First Way Home
#247 This Is Kiera When I First Found Her
#248 Picking Up Our Baby At The Shelter!
#249 Picked Up A Foster Dog, And Couldn’t Give Him Back! #fosterfail
#250 Neo – Day 1 And We’re Good
#251 First Night In His New Home
#252 Obiwan And Me!
#253 The Morning After We Brought Our Baby’s Home Two And A Half Years Ago At 9 Weeks Old. Still Sits Like This Sometimes
#254 Excited.
#255 She Was Like A Happy Lil Cloud.
#256 My Beautiful Daisy The Day I Met Her.
#257 …marchésa At 6 Days Old.
#258 Bringing Home My Little Sidney For First Time Instant Mush
#259 My Death Row Pupper Dixie! From The Left, Her First Day Home To The Right Her Now! She Is Perfect!
#260 My Boyfriend And Our Rescue Puppy On The Way Home From The Shelter. Safe To Say It Was Love At First Nap.
#261 #our Hurricane Irma Rescue Baby “Max” Coming Home With Us . I Never Seen A Dog So Happy To Get A New Owner. Now My Son , Ryan, Is His Person For Life!!
#262 Meeting Thor For The First Time. He’ll Grow Into The Name.
#263 Danny Is From South Korea. He Was Minutes Away From Being Killed At A Dogmeat Restaurant After Living In A Terrible Place For 2 Years. I Was Lucky Enough To Be His Forever Human.
#264 My Two Fur Babies
