I Work In Different Parts Of The World And Create Trippy, Mind-Bending Artworks From My Adventures

by

My name is Simonas Šileika (Guliveris). I’m a filmmaker, animation and graphic designer from Lithuania. I work in different parts of the World and regularly share my adventures in a quite trippy mind-bending way.

More info: Instagram

“The kitten” (Vilnius, Lithuania)

I Work In Different Parts Of The World And Create Trippy, Mind-Bending Artworks From My Adventures

The kitten has gone (Rikimantas)

I Work In Different Parts Of The World And Create Trippy, Mind-Bending Artworks From My Adventures

Lentvaris manor (Lentvaris, Lithuania)

I Work In Different Parts Of The World And Create Trippy, Mind-Bending Artworks From My Adventures

“Zebra of Kaunas” (Kaunas, Lithuania)

I Work In Different Parts Of The World And Create Trippy, Mind-Bending Artworks From My Adventures

Česlovas Radzinauskas bridge (Kaunas, Lithuania)

I Work In Different Parts Of The World And Create Trippy, Mind-Bending Artworks From My Adventures

Hosier Lane (Melbourne, Australia)

I Work In Different Parts Of The World And Create Trippy, Mind-Bending Artworks From My Adventures
I Work In Different Parts Of The World And Create Trippy, Mind-Bending Artworks From My Adventures
I Work In Different Parts Of The World And Create Trippy, Mind-Bending Artworks From My Adventures

Veling away (Barcelona, Spain)

I Work In Different Parts Of The World And Create Trippy, Mind-Bending Artworks From My Adventures

Ok, now that one! (Barcelona, Spain)

I Work In Different Parts Of The World And Create Trippy, Mind-Bending Artworks From My Adventures

Go with the flow (Mũi Né, Vietnam)

I Work In Different Parts Of The World And Create Trippy, Mind-Bending Artworks From My Adventures

Killing time (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia)

I Work In Different Parts Of The World And Create Trippy, Mind-Bending Artworks From My Adventures

Trippy Light House bar in Koh Lanta (Krabi, Thailand)

I Work In Different Parts Of The World And Create Trippy, Mind-Bending Artworks From My Adventures
I Work In Different Parts Of The World And Create Trippy, Mind-Bending Artworks From My Adventures
I Work In Different Parts Of The World And Create Trippy, Mind-Bending Artworks From My Adventures

Flashback from trippy Krabi (Koh Lanta, Thailand)

I Work In Different Parts Of The World And Create Trippy, Mind-Bending Artworks From My Adventures

BREXIT (London, UK)

I Work In Different Parts Of The World And Create Trippy, Mind-Bending Artworks From My Adventures

WTF? (Kaunas, Lithuania)

I Work In Different Parts Of The World And Create Trippy, Mind-Bending Artworks From My Adventures

Behind the scene

I Work In Different Parts Of The World And Create Trippy, Mind-Bending Artworks From My Adventures

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“It’s Her Husband”: Mom Of Five Missing Again Less Than Three Weeks After Being Found In The Woods
3 min read
Sep, 11, 2025
Naked and A
10 Facts From Naked and Afraid That Might Surprise You
3 min read
Aug, 1, 2018
“Crossed A Line”: Rosie O’Donnell Says Keanu Reeves Was Her Worst Guest, Sparks Outrage
3 min read
Oct, 18, 2025
What Happens When Architectural Designer Tries Baking Cakes
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Unveil The Superheroes Hiding Beneath People’s Skin With Bodypaint
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Confectioners Make Amazing Cakes On Display In London And You Would Not Have The Guts To Eat Them
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.