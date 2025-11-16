I Painted 13 Pieces To Turn My Dad’s Passing Into A Celebration Of My Childhood

by

My name is Will Eskridge and I am a painter/artist based in Athens–Clarke County, Georgia. My passion is misunderstood animals like bats, raccoons, and opossums. Last year, while working on my previous series, “Roughs in the Diamond” my father passed away. He was a veterinarian, a loving father with great humor, and loved taking the family on trips, especially to the desert.

I decidedly side-stepped from animal portraiture to pull back a bigger scene on my childhood while continuing my love of misunderstood animals. The paintings are a nod to my father’s humor, those wonderful trips we took, and my own sense of being a loner similar to these animals as I navigate the waters without him. 

More info: willeskridge.com

#1 Echolocate Your Desires

I Painted 13 Pieces To Turn My Dad&#8217;s Passing Into A Celebration Of My Childhood

#2 Let’s Stay Up Late Tonight

I Painted 13 Pieces To Turn My Dad&#8217;s Passing Into A Celebration Of My Childhood

#3 Rad Neapolitan Dream

I Painted 13 Pieces To Turn My Dad&#8217;s Passing Into A Celebration Of My Childhood

#4 The B***hin’ Cherry Pie Has Arrived

I Painted 13 Pieces To Turn My Dad&#8217;s Passing Into A Celebration Of My Childhood

#5 The Cheesecake Has Arrived

I Painted 13 Pieces To Turn My Dad&#8217;s Passing Into A Celebration Of My Childhood

#6 The Evening Will Be Colorful

I Painted 13 Pieces To Turn My Dad&#8217;s Passing Into A Celebration Of My Childhood

#7 The Flying High Delight

I Painted 13 Pieces To Turn My Dad&#8217;s Passing Into A Celebration Of My Childhood

#8 The Monumental Delight

I Painted 13 Pieces To Turn My Dad&#8217;s Passing Into A Celebration Of My Childhood

#9 The Twilight Delight

I Painted 13 Pieces To Turn My Dad&#8217;s Passing Into A Celebration Of My Childhood

#10 They Have Donuts In Heaven, Right?

I Painted 13 Pieces To Turn My Dad&#8217;s Passing Into A Celebration Of My Childhood

#11 Two Layers Are Better Than One

I Painted 13 Pieces To Turn My Dad&#8217;s Passing Into A Celebration Of My Childhood

#12 We Will Still Have Movies, Right?

I Painted 13 Pieces To Turn My Dad&#8217;s Passing Into A Celebration Of My Childhood

#13 Will You Be Ready When The Taco Arrives?

I Painted 13 Pieces To Turn My Dad&#8217;s Passing Into A Celebration Of My Childhood

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Recreate Tolkien’s Silmarillion Characters
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
The Unbelievable Norwegian Nature… I Mean This Is The Best “Kept Secret”
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
37 Tweets That Only Married People Will Understand
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
50 New Funny Comics By StrangeTrek With Unexpected Endings And Dark Undertones
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
50 Friendship Tweets You Might Want To Share With Your Besties
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
You Can Rent A Medieval Castle In Spain With 15 Friends For Less Than $30 Per Night Each
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.