Guy Tweets How He Met His Wife And It’s So Crazily Random That People Want To See A Movie

Love makes its way into our hearts in mysterious ways. But this guy’s romance story is so hilariously twisted, 416K people liked it after he tweeted it. Twitter user Matt, who also calls himself the Sixth Form Poet, was visiting his father’s grave and noticed that the one next to his dad’s never had any flowers. Feeling sorry for the deceased stranger, Matt began buying him flowers whenever he came to the cemetery. After a while, he decided to get to know him a little better and things took an unexpected turn when Matt googled the fellow’s name.

More info: Twitter

People think this story is movie-worthy

