83 Photos So Confusing Your Brain Might Need A Moment To Catch Up

Our senses help us make our way through the world, but they are not always as reliable as we like to believe. Sometimes all it takes is a chair draped with clothes to send our imagination racing in the middle of the night, until we realize it was never anything more than a sleepy illusion.
While moments like that can be stressful in real life, having our perception tricked on purpose can be surprisingly entertaining. That is exactly what today’s photos offer. Taken from confusing perspectives, they make being fooled part of the fun. Scroll down to see them.
#1 I Got That Dog In Me
Image source: kwahson
#2 The Ring
Image source: Limp_History4032
#3 My Friend Took A Pic During Class
Image source: frogtruck
#4 It’s Ok, Nobody Was Injured
Image source: Mungo_Clump
#5 Thumbs Up
Image source: drocks27
#6 I Thought My Friend Broke His Hand
Image source: Frajt123
#7 2 Guys, 1 Nose
Image source: anon
#8 Skipped Leg Day
Image source: brunnlake
#9 The Feet Are Pressed In The Sand, Not Sculpted
Image source: Ewallux
#10 A Dog In Peru That Looks Like A Human In A Dog Suit
Image source: blakeley
#11 Floating Chairs
Image source: 800511
#12 For A Second I Thought There Is A Tiny iPhone On The Table Next To Me
Image source: anon
#13 This Grasshopper On My Windshield
Image source: ZoiSarah
#14 De Young Museum On Saturday
Image source: Ehvlight
#15 Cake By The Ocean
Image source: iih4u
#16 I Find The Perspective Trippy In This One
Image source: reax_x
#17 The Way These Concrete Balls Lined Up To Look Like Wheels
Image source: condensermike
#18 Family Selfie. I Have No Legs
I’m hunched down, hands on knees.
Image source: BeardoGREG
#19 Just Spotted On State Street
Image source: Shadoe_Fox
#20 Petting My Demon Hound
Image source: Ragesome
#21 Goblin Spying On Me During Plane Trip
Image source: HeavyLoungin
#22 A Photo Of My Office Building
Image source: Jefferncfc
#23 I Dropped My Broom In The Lake. The Way My Light Shines, It Looks Like A Screenshot Of A Glitch In Some Game
Image source: anon
#24 Standing In The River With A Cool Reflection
Image source: filmboy2005
#25 This Building Having Trouble Loading Textures
Image source: shmoopidy
#26 This Metal Guardrail Has Been Scraped So Many Times That It Now Looks Like Old Wood
Image source: fastfood12
#27 The Headless Rider
Image source: IveGotStockinOptions
#28 Thought That Was Part Of Her Hair, Turns Out It’s Just A Dark Guy
Image source: IRapandStuff
#29 My Nephew Apparently Inherited His Dad’s Legs
Image source: lbeau310
#30 This Tree Fell And Got Caught On Another Tree, They Tried Cutting It But Now It’s Just Levitating
Image source: zherper
#31 This Street Lamp In Wroclaw
Image source: zconnan93
#32 Is There An Easy Way To Cover This Hole In A Mirror Wall? This Picture Is The Reflection In The Mirror
Image source: Positive-Pace1587
#33 There Were Some Weird Things Going On In My Shop Last Weekend
Image source: phyrekracker
#34 Well, We’ll Float On, Good News Is On The Way
Image source: _emiru
#35 Look MA, No Head
Image source: Nat-muffins
#36 A Hairy Man Crawling Out Of The Water
Image source: La_Flame96
#37 The Man In The Back Of His Picture Looks Like His Hand Is On The Girl’s Shoulder
#38 Long Boi
Image source: DepartmentCute5324
#39 Nice Socks
Image source: anon
#40 Headless Kid
Image source: petewkd21
#41 Sky Reflection
Image source: Kryczka88
#42 What Happened To Its Head?
The first dog is under the blanket, so you only see its head. The second dog is bending its neck in a way that its body hides the head.
Image source: lilchalupzen
#43 New Kaiju Bird In Florida
Image source: Panadawg
#44 Still Not Sure About Wtf Is Going On
Image source: Thatoo888
#45 My Friends Leg Is Not Broken Backwards
Image source: Fizzerolli
#46 A Girl In My Class Looks Like A Dog In This Angle
Image source: falakro25
#47 Cathedral Cove’s Floating Rock
Image source: christopherrivers
#48 This Tattoo
Image source: Eddycrash1234
#49 A Perfectly Timed Photo
Image source: zayndricz
#50 See-Through Espresso Machine I Found For Sale
Image source: ZoidbergTheThird
#51 Hover-Yak
Image source: somainthewatersupply
#52 Mum Sent Me A Photo Which Looks Like Two Photos Edited Together
Image source: jameswonglife
#53 Forgot His Behind
Image source: Wizard-In-Disguise
#54 This Did Mess With My Head, Until I Saw The Second Picture
Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer
#55 Cup Looks Like It’s Floating
Image source: Gaburski, reddit.com
#56 I’m Always There To Support Him
Image source: GrandTeatons
#57 My Dog Finally Got His Driving License
Image source: lushico
#58 Where’s His Head Tho
Image source: reddit.com
#59 Quite The Impressive Tomato Prep At A Local Subway Sandwich Shop
Image source: Dull Men's Club
#60 These Popcorns Lids Have Less Transparency On The Outer Lid Making A Whirl Motion
Image source: jamieooo
#61 My Babies Made Me A Bear Rug
Image source: reddit.com
#62 An Unsafe Bridge Across Doggo Chasm
Image source: Styrofoam_boy109
#63 Levitating Roof
Image source: ulikeitdontya
#64 A Long Neck
Image source: TheAmazeTG
#65 Nice Legs
Image source: reddit.com
#66 OG Sneaky Portrait Of My Husband And I
Image source: mydogisafatmuffin
#67 What The…
Image source: Yo_WhoNeeds2Know
#68 When Shadows Become Dominant !! This Interesting Pic Of Zebras Crossing The Salt Pans Was Shot In Makgadikgadi, Botswana
Image source: pp0787
#69 Highest Tram Ever
Image source: spaham
#70 This Photo Of Cemetery Looks Like 2 Photo Put Together
Image source: crosstheroom
#71 Fell Asleep With The Remote
Image source: mabgx230
#72 This Picture I Took Off Of The Santa Monica Pier Makes It Look Like There Is A Planet In The Sky
It’s an overhead light fixture with the bulb just out of frame. My phone shuffled it in as a background, and the iPhone notch cut out the entire bulb. I was thoroughly confused for a minute.
Image source: milkatmidnight
#73 My Dog Looks Part Octopus
Image source: itsalexagain
#74 Two-Headed Classmate In Lecture
Image source: fuzzy-peachy
#75 Happy Accident
rowthecow:
So thats the table edge her other leg is the shadowy thing below the skirt?
Image source: clottagecore
#76 Chicken Legs
Image source: PrA2107
#77 Tiny Cat Head
Image source: SuddenlySuper
#78 This Sandhill Crane And Its Long Tail
Image source: Key-Constant8261
#79 My Friends Are Conjoined Twins
Image source: taylorwilliamson
#80 Curvy Paw
Image source: BreadEatin_Gona
#81 Flying Cat
Image source: WorldWarKennie
#82 Nice Chompers You’ve Got There
Image source: duffmannnn
#83 Met A Very Long Cat Today
Image source: Professional_Song419
