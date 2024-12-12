Another ‘Days of Our Lives’ Alum Passes Away

Former Days of Our Lives and Dynasty star Wayne Northrop, who played Roman Brady on the show, has passed away at the age of 77. Northrop spent his final moments at Motion Picture and Television Woodland Hills Home with his wife and General Hospital star Lynn Herring Northrop by his side. The actor joined Days of Our Lives in 1981, which is the same year he was cast as Michael on Dynasty Season 1. Northrop exited Days of Our in 1984 to focus solely on Dynasty. However, the actor returned to Days of Our Lives to reprise his role in 1991 and appeared on the show on and off till 2006.
In a statement, his wife shared that the actor had been diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimers 6 years ago before his passing on November 29, 2024, as reported by ABC 7 Chicago. She revealed that Northrop took his last breath “in the arms of his family.”. Herring Northrop noted how her husband had impacted many people throughout his career. She expressed that he had been a husband for 43 years, was a great dad to his sons, a rancher who loved his cows, and “a friend to many.”
Aside from his career as an actor, Northrop spent more than three decades running a ranch in Raymond, California with his wife. The actor was an advocate for wildlife and conservation causes. This is what led him to purchase the oldest house in Raymond back in 2008 along with his wife. Together, the two of them converted the property into a museum that is now on the National Register of Historic Places.
Wayne Norstrop’s Costars React to His Passing Away
After Norstrop’s unfortunate death following his battle with Alzheimer’s, his costars have gone on the record to share their condolences. While speaking to US Weekly, Susan Seaforth Hayes, who has played Julie Olson Williams on Days of Our Lives, shared that everyone on set loved Norstrop because of how hardworking she was. She referred to the late actor as a “darling” and added that the cast and fans will always remember him.
Diedre Hall, who played the role of Norstrop’s on-screen wife on Days of Our Lives, shared fun stories about her time working with the actor. Hall revealed that Norstrop was quite the prankster back in the day and was always on the lookout to pull his costars’ legs. Hayes and Hall shared that both cast and fans are finding comfort in the show to deal with this heartbreaking loss. According to Hayes: The whole point of the show has always been family and that continues particularly in times of stress.”
Hayes took the opportunity to talk about the passing of her husband, Bill Hayes along with Drake Hogestyn and Northrop, all of whom starred on Days of Our Lives. She shared that losing three members of the DAYS community in the same year hasn’t been easy. But she added that filming the show and getting to work with costars such as Hall is what keeps her going.
