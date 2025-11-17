I Turn My Struggles And Daily Life Into Funny And Relatable Comics (25 Pics)

by

Greetings from Lithuania! I’m an illustrator who turns quirks of daily life into bite-sized doses of comics. Join me on this whimsical journey where the small struggles of life are celebrated with a dose of humor.

If you like my work and would like to see more please make sure to check out my socials, thanks!

More info: Instagram | artstation.com

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

Patrick Penrose
