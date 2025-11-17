Hey Pandas, What Would You Do To Change The Lives Of Those Less Fortunate If You Won The Lottery? (Closed)

Whether you won the lottery, came into a large inheritance, or was simply gifted a large amount of money, what would you do to truly change the lives of people that really needed help?
#1
In my country, people that become homeless are often put into emergency accomodation but must either surrender their pets or find a loved one to care for them until the individual recieves permanent social housing. I would open beautiful accomodation in which people can bring their pets to live with them until the individual finds a permanent home. Social services don’t understand that pets can be the only family some people have. Having gone through it myself years ago and had to surrender my pet to an animal shelter was horrendous, I would put an end to this.
#2
I would buy a houses and give them to people who can’t afford to buy a house.
I also want to buy a holiday home (don’t know where) and let people who have cancer have free holidays.
#3
I would establish a company that would feed the poor, and not have it be illegal to feed the homeless or the poor. In some regions, it is illegal to feed the homeless and the poor, which is honestly sad.
#4
I would create jobs for homeless and underprivileged people.
That way they would have something to do during the day and it helps self-esteem and it also helps them build a resume for the future.
#5
I would fund a Super PAC of the candidate that’s running against everyone in my state’s current government – I live in Florida
#6
Food to areas of famine, and bribing gangs into stopping their s**t.
Follow Us