This South Korean Woman Is Raising 200 Dogs She Rescued From Being Killed

61-year-old Jung Myoung Sook from South Korea has been saving dogs for the last 26 years. So far, she has rescued over 200 pups and takes care of them all. Sook is not well-off, but she not only takes care of strays, she also buys ill-fated pups meant to be sold to restaurants.

“My babies aren’t hungry,” Sook told the Associated Press. “They can play and live freely here. “Some people talk about me, saying, ‘Why is that beggar-like middle-aged woman smiling all the time,’ said Jung. “But I just focus on feeding my babies. I’m happy and healthy.”

Sook gets help from people fascinated with her loving heart. However, she had to move 7 times due to neighbors’ complaints about noise. In South Korea, dogs are still killed for food. They are mostly eaten by the older generation. Only recently they have become more popular as pets.

Image credits: Lee Jin-Man

Image credits: Lee Jin-Man

Image credits: Lee Jin-Man

Image credits: Lee Jin-Man

Watch the video here:

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
