Bokeem Woodbine’s Top 6 Roles In Television

Bokeem Woodbine is an American actor who was born on 13 April 13 1973 in Harlem, New York. His initial interest in entertainment was in music and he played the guitar for several rock bands. He graduated from the prestigious LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in 1991. With the encouragement of his actress mother, his career started in 1992, at 18, as an extra on the film Juice. After working on the film, which featured stars such as Omar Epps, Tupac Shakur, and Queen Latifah, he got interested in acting. However, he did not appear in the finished film. His performances on set impressed Jaki Brown-Karman, the casting director enough to encourage him to further pursue an acting career.
A year later, in 1993, he made his TV acting debut in Forest Whitaker’s directorial debut film, Strapped. He was recommended to Whitaker by Jaki Brown-Karman. Today, Woodbine is an acting veteran with several roles under his belt. He has received recognition for his roles including a Primetime Emmy Award nomination and a Critics Choice Award nomination. A friend of various rappers over the years, including Tupac Shakur, he has also featured in several music videos. These are a selection of Bokeem Woodbine‘s top performances in television series.
Fargo
Fargo is a black comedy crime drama television series inspired by the 1996 film of the same name, which was written and directed by the Coen brothers. The series premiered on 15 April 2014 and has run for four seasons, with each season set in a different era, location, story, and new characters. It was created and written by Noah Hawley.
Woodbine was featured on Fargo as Mike Milligan, an enforcer for the mob in Kansas City. He appeared as a recurring cast member in the second season and as a guest in the fourth season. In 2016, he was nominated for three awards for his performance, winning the Black Reel Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor.
Saving Grace
Created by Nancy Miller, Saving Grace is an American crime drama television series. The series is set in Oklahoma City and follows a heavy-drinking and promiscuous detective who encounters an angel after she kills a pedestrian with her car. Saving Grace features Holly Hunter, Leon Rippy, Kenny Johnson, Bailey Chase, and Laura San Giacomo. The series ran for three seasons between 23 July 2007 and 21 June 2010. Bokeem Woodbine plays Leon Cooley, the victim of the accident who is actually a man on death row. He appears as a main member of the cast for the first two seasons and as a guest for the third season.
Blade: The Series
Blade: The Series is a television series based on the Marvel Comics character, Blade. It was created by David S. Goyer, who is best known for writing the screenplays for several superhero films, including the original Blade trilogy, the Dark Knight trilogy, and Man of Steel. The series ran for only one season, premiering on 28 June 2006, and concluding on 13 September 2006. Woodbine portrayed Steppin’ Razor, a gang leader who hunts down people close to Blade for revenge after being turned into a vampire by Blade.
Halo
Halo is an American military science fiction television series based on the video game series of the same name. The series was developed by Kyle Killen and Steven Kane and follows a war between the United Nations Space Command and an alliance of several advanced alien races looking to eradicate humanity. Woodbine appears on Halo as Soren-066, a deserter who becomes an Insurrectionist leader. Woodbine has described feeling a great sense of self-gratification and gratitude for being part of the series.
Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.
Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G. is an American true crime drama anthology television miniseries based on the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur and the 1997 murder of The Notorious B.I.G. Running for 10 episodes between 27 February and 1 May 2018. The miniseries retells the story of the police investigations into the controversial murders of the two rappers. Bokeem Woodbine portrays Officer Daryn Dupree, who because of his knowledge of Los Angeles gangs and the rap industry became a key member of the task force.
Underground
Underground is an American television period drama series about the Underground Railroad in Georgia during the era of chattel slavery. The series follows several slaves and their journey to freedom. Underground was created by Misha Green and Joe Pokaski and ran for two seasons between 9 March 2016 and 10 May 2017. Woodbine features in the second season as Daniel, a slave who teaches himself to read.