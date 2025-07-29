90 Idiot Cats That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

People are always going on about how cunning and clever cats are. Sometimes we forget that they, like us, are more than capable of being a bit of a goofball from time to time, and when it does happen, their dramatic personalities make it all the funnier!
We here at Bored Panda have put together a list of cats who temporarily forgot how to cat. When they stopped being the sleek, graceful hunters that they usually are, and ended up looking hilariously stupid. Don’t worry though, all these cats are just fine, and suffered nothing more than a bruised ego. It probably even did them a little good!
Scroll down to check them out for yourself, and let us know what you think in the comments!
#1 Left Suit On Floor. Woke Up To This
Image source: massivebereavement
#2 Oh Crap
Image source: CatMan
#3 Why Did You Get A Cat?
Image source: jukinmedia.com
#4 Some Cats Bring Their Humans Birds And Mice. Oliver Brings Me Teabags
Image source: MyCatIsFamous
#5 We Actually Had To Help Him Down… Idiot
Image source: mrstoness
#6 This Is How My Friend Found The Cat In The Bathroom
Image source: fastandfurry
#7 This Is My Friend’s Cat Eating Dinner
Image source: lilred181
#8 He Is Crying Because He Thinks He Is Locked Out. Dumb As A Brick But He Is Mine And I Love Him
Image source: leighaeroe
#9 My Friend’s Cat Got Its Head Stuck In A Vase, Freaked Out, Broke The Vase, And Was Left With This
Image source: Hardin314
#10 “I Can’t Leave You Alone For One Second, Can I?”
Image source: RespectMyAuthoriteh
#11 My Cat Keeps Trying To Steal The Feather Duster, Luckily He Never Gets Too Far
Image source: FlyLikeAMouse
#12 You’re Doing It Wrong
Image source: catpuccinoz
#13 That’s It. I’m Done. I Am Done Buying Things For My Cat
Image source: thefoxsay
#14 My Cat Is An Idiot But Adorable
Image source: KingkongRS7
#15 Putting In Screen Doors For Warmer Weather, My Cat Thinks I Moved The Door
Image source: pi3monkeytaco
#16 My Girlfriend’s Cat Loves Doing This Every Morning… Repeatedly
Image source: gilroymertens
#17 I Hear My Cat Crying In The Bathroom, Walking In, I See This
Image source: something_something1
#18 “What Are You Doing Home So Early?”
#19 My Cat Is Grounded Indefinitely
Image source: kCrankasaurusRexx
#20 Why Can’t He Just Drink Out Of The Bowl Like A Normal Cat?
#21 The Question Is Not What He Is Doing There But What This Piece Of Ham Is Doing On Him
Image source: reddit.com
#22 I Know Cats Like To Sleep In Weird Positions, But This Is Probably The Most Ridiculous
Image source: Vo1x
#23 First Time My Cat Has Seen A Watermelon
Image source: CamelMilk
#24 Idiot Finds Dust Pan Better Than The $25 Cat Bed
Image source: anyboozewilldo
#25 My Cat Might Be Broken, He Drinks His Water By Laying Under The TV Stand And Dipping His Paw In The Bowl
Image source: DaBumbas
#26 Curiosity And The Cat
Image source: dittidot
#27 I Think I’ll Sit Right… Here
Image source: joshanders84
#28 Save Stupid
Image source: kaituhlin
#29 This Happened To My 5-Month-Old Maine Coon. She Committed To Falling Asleep In That Position As She Fell Further Down
Image source: Big_L_21
#30 This Idiot Got Himself Stuck Today
Image source: ausfez
#31 “I’ve Made A Huge Mistake”
Image source: betasynn
#32 Not Super Bright This One Is
#33 My Cousin’s Cat Still Thinks It’s A Kitten
Image source: iredditwhilstwiling
#34 My Cat Refuses To Use The Cat Door, It’s Now A Cat Window
#35 Cat Wanted To Follow My Dad Outside Into Below Zero Temps
Image source: soupy_scoopy
#36 My Wife Just Texted Me This Picture Of Our Cat From Her Potato Phone
Image source: Standard_Candle
#37 When You’re Not The Sharpest Knife In The Drawer. The Cat’s Been Staring At This Photo For A Solid 5 Minutes
Image source: kbird25
#38 My Cat Didn’t Even Make It To The Blinds… But He Was Excited To See My Wife Come Home
Image source: The_Dirty_Sanchez_
#39 My White Cat Attempting To Hide So I Can’t Clip His Nails
Image source: whistlewink
#40 Heard You Guys Like Weird Cats. This Is Paul
Image source: onwardtomanagua
#41 My Friend Found This Derpy Cat Stuck In A Fence
Image source: manimalmaniac
#42 How To Trap A Cat
Image source: admancb
#43 So My Cat Got Her Head Stuck In A Roll Of Tape
Image source: not-a-pretzel
#44 Bought Our Kitten A New £40 Bed And Walked In To Find Him Asleep Like This
Image source: scarlettparade
#45 “Help”
#46 One Of My Cats Is Mature And Aloof. One Is An Idiot. Try And Guess Which One Is Which
Image source: YoungLoversGoPop
#47 He’s Got A Full Bowl Of Water Inside. Moron
Image source: k1llallh1pp1es
#48 This Is Chai. He Climbs This Ladder Every Night And Then Cries That He Is Stuck
Image source: alby44
#49 Reflexes
Image source: Tucko29
#50 Not Very Smart Or Just Asshole?
Image source: Youheartbeth
#51 I Think This Idiot Is Reevaluating His Life Choices
Image source: Aaragon
#52 Went To Ask My Housemate Something And Found Her Cat Sitting Like This
Image source: tyguy52
#53 My Cat Escaped. Found Her The Next Day Outside My Son’s Bedroom Window
Image source: tstew9
#54 Normally She Goes For Faucets. This Is New
Image source: Serfty
#55 So Glad I Bought My Cat That Window Hammock
Image source: ArchipelagoMind
#56 He Got Himself Stuck
Image source: wolfshrew
#57 Roscoe Started Barking Incessantly At 1 AM For What I Though Was No Reason. When I Turned On The Light I Came Across This: Miles With His Head Caught In A Treat Container. Of Course I Took A Pic Before I Helped (It Came Off Easily)
Image source: bloodhound_owner
#58 When You Set A Possum Trap And Your Cat Is An Idiot
Image source: reddit.com
#59 This Is Archie. His Hobbies Include: Catching Mice, Drinking Milk, And Getting Trapped On The Roof
Image source: annielope
#60 My Cat Fell Asleep With Her Claws Stuck In The Curtain
Image source: Renegadeboy
#61 My Cat Is Not What You Would Call The Smartest Of Cats
Image source: MissNicolicious
#62 My Cat Got A Styrofoam Ball Stuck To His Nose
Image source: TheLoneBadger9
#63 Stupid Cat Tried To Tear Down The Cat Flap Guard. Stupid Cat Got His Paw Stuck To The Gaffer Tape. Stupid Cat Is Really Upset
Image source: mtfl6
#64 This Idiot Gets Stuck And Meows Till We Rescue Her
Image source: teleporting_toaster
#65 I’m Afraid This Is Not How It Works
Image source: c0alition
#66 This Is Jim. He Thinks He’s Hiding. Good Bless This Sweet Dumb Dumb
Image source: swarm-of-angry-bees
#67 We Made Ourselves A Cat Door
Image source: Enter_Text_Here
#68 Climbs To Stupid Places, Then Cries For Me To Help
Image source: PhdZP
#69 I Never Said I Had A Smart Cat (Don’t Worry She’s OK)
Image source: Mjeck
#70 I Think My Cat Is Broken
Image source: BlaydBlyss
#71 This Is My Cat Lorbus Eating A Metal Chair
Image source: petepeyote
#72 Please Keep This Idiot In Your Thoughts And Prayers. He’s Not Sick, Just Very, Very Dumb
Image source: Harper1000
#73 We’re Getting Our Living Room Redone, And She Has Somehow Gotten Herself Stuck Under The Floorboards
Image source: exitbear
#74 My Cat Isn’t The Smartest
Image source: twelvemonths
#75 My Cat Is Not A Smart Cat
Image source: Annjirika
#76 So I Came Home From Work To Hear Meowing From The Bathroom. This Is What I Found
Image source: 8lueberrymuffin
#77 My Cat Couldn’t Figure Out The Broken Cat Door. Even After I Opened The Door
Image source: Swampsta
#78 My Rainbow Cat Is Less Glamorous
Image source: shark-bite
#79 This Is Casper. He Absolutely Loves Playing With Hairbands. But He’s A Little Dumb, So Things Like This Can Happen
Image source: origamalie
#80 Larry Got His Head Stuck In The Tape Again
Image source: grillscout
#81 This Is My Cat Trying To Eat My Cactus. He Is Not A Smart Man
Image source: aubreyxo89
#82 My Cat Got Stuck Behind A Chest Of Drawers
Image source: Alt4Norm
#83 Whiskey Is Not A Smart Cat. He Immediately Regretted This Decision
Image source: MichigandergoneIowan
#84 She’s Not Very Bright
Image source: DeathcoreAlle
#85 Guess Who Got Too Ambitious Exploring, Got Their Claws Stuck In The Wooden Laundry Room Door, And Required Human Help Getting Down?
Image source: toboldlycat
#86 Yesterday’s Drama. The Neighbor’s Cat Stuck Between The Window Of The Laundry Room And The Ventilation
Image source: emanuelcederqvist
#87 She Somehow Managed To Get Herself Stuck Between The Window And The Screen. But She Didn’t Make A Peep Until I Stuck My Head In To Check On Her
Image source: mterueljax
#88 My Cat Is An Idiot
Image source: AlmostRPH
#89 Tolbert Is So Sweet, But He’s Also Real, Real Dumb
Image source: bakinglawyer
#90 Caturday Got Me Like
Image source: badgirlziggy
