Which “Parks and Recreation” Character Matches Your Zodiac Sign?

Parks and Recreation remains one of NBC’s great television gems, and continues on as a streaming fan-favorite. From the comedic genius of Michael Schur and Greg Daniels, each character on the show gets to shine in their own right. So who matches your zodiac sign? Lil’ Sebastian? Burt Macklin, FBI? Duke Silver? There’s no shortage of colorful characters to choose from, so there’s a little something for everyone. Cue up your favorite Mouse Rat song, and let’s set the record straight! *And no, Jerry/Garry isn’t on this list. You’re welcome.*
Aries – Craig Middlebrooks
You can have a temper, Aries, and without proper direction for those frustrations, you can be viewed as over-dramatic or impulsive. Deep down, there’s more to you, but rarely do you choose to display that. Much like Craig, you have a craving for community and belonging, even if you don’t want to admit it. Don’t be afraid to tap into your heart with the people around you, it can deepen their understanding and appreciation for you.
Taurus – Ron Swanson
The ultimate outdoorsman and family man, Ron Swanson is the perfect embodiment of your sign, Taurus. He’s tough, efficient, and logical, just like you. As an earth sign, you’re a grounded presence for those around you. And as we see with Ron, you can be an exemplary leader and support system when you choose vulnerability (which isn’t very often). Keep bossing, Taurus, and don’t be afraid of your feelings.
Gemini – ‘Tammy #2’ Swanson
Gemini, you know you’re the drama. You have a tendency towards immaturity and manipulation, but this can be remedied with a little self-reflection. Like Tammy #2, you’re passionate, free-spirited, and not afraid of a little altercation. You have no problem vocalizing and communicating your feelings, but that can weigh heavily on the people around you without proper monitoring. All this aside, you’re the life of the party, Gemini. We’d never call you boring!
Cancer – Andy Dwyer
You’re a natural self-sacrificer, Cancer. You just want people to get along and be happy, and you’re willing to put yourself on the line for those ideals. You’re not shy about your emotions, as a water sign, but you guard your heart with an iron lock. It’s a big deal for you to deepen personal relationships, moving past a superficial and friendly level is no small potatoes to you. Don’t be afraid to love without limit, Cancer, and you’ll always receive love in return.
Leo – Tom Haverford
Leo, Tom appeals to your attention-seeking tendencies, with a chip on his shoulder that continually undermines his self-esteem. You just want to do something great, make something incredible, and live your best life (cause you work hard but you party harder!). You can get in your own way, Leo, stopping yourself from the success and infamy you crave. Don’t let your ego overshadow your heart of gold, and people will always be drawn to you.
Virgo – Leslie Knope
Leslie is a perfect example of your sign, Virgo. She’s over-prepared, over-worked, and over-obsessive about control; but she wouldn’t want it any other way. As the official ‘mom friend’ and hard worker of the zodiac, Leslie represents your natural caregiving tendencies. She takes care of the people she loves, and they never have to question her devotion to them. Remember that control isn’t everything, and other people can aide you with bigger tasks/challenges.
Libra – Ann Perkins
You’re a chameleon, Libra. Much like Ann, you can effortlessly shift between main character and background character, playing whatever role is needed at the time. You’re a buffer for larger personalities that might surround you, but that doesn’t mean you don’t have your main character moments. As an air sign, you value your independence and freedom, and place logic at the top of your criteria when making decisions. Keep up the balancing act, Libra, because you’re the only one who can do it all.
Scorpio – April Ludgate
Scorpio, this one was obvious. April is a textbook example of your sign. Quick-witted, mysterious, passionate, and aggressive, April shows all the best that Scorpio has to offer. At your best, you’re a fighter who isn’t afraid to stand up for the people you love. But at your worst, you live in emotional denial with very little empathy for others. Stay connected to your heart, Scorpio, and don’t be afraid of vulnerability.
Sagittarius – Jean-Raphio Saperstein
You can be flighty, Sag, that’s no secret. Few represent your self-preserving and impulsive fire sign tendencies quite like Jean-Raphio. You’re always looking for the easiest way to get a task done, but that doesn’t always pay off in the long run. Your flip-flopping nature can be seen as shady, even though you’re just a free-spirit. Don’t be afraid to put down roots, Sag, because no one ever won anything by folding early.
Capricorn – Donna Meagle
Capricorn, you’re chasing your paper. Just like Donna, you don’t have time for drama, and you’re focused on success (whatever that might mean for you). You tend to have expensive taste (Treat Yo Self!), but for a boss like you, that’s not usually an issue. What you lack in empathy and warmth, you make up for with logic, confidence, and tenacity. You never back down when you know you’re right, Capricorn, and it’s one of the most endearing traits of your sign.
Aquarius – Ben Wyatt
Much like your fellow air signs, you’re a bit of a chameleon, Aquarius. What sets you apart from your sister signs is your commitment to doing what’s right, even if you break the rules. You’re unconventional, charming, and intelligent. Like Ben, you’re not afraid of a little sacrifice for the people you love, and when you’re not being the impulsive and oddball main character, you’re the ultimate hype man. Keep your unique interests, Aquarius, they are what set you apart.
Pisces – Chris Traeger
You’re a sweetheart, Pisces, there’s no way around it. You won’t resolve yourself to fighting, and can often have a black-and-white view of the world. Much like Chris, you wear your heart on your sleeve, and you don’t often let pessimism and cynicism ruin your optimistic disposition. You always see the glass half full, and you’re great at reminding people of their worth. Thanks for supporting us, Pisces, even when some might not realize your unique position.