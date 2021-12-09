Often dubbed as the unofficial heir of The Office, Parks and Recreation was never able to match the same level of success, but as far as viewership and fan obsession goes, Parks and Recreation is definitely at the top. The mockumentary series follows the lives of government employees of a small-city parks department as they traverse through the inanity of mid-level government work. The sitcom stars Amy Poehler as the spunky, hypercompetitive assistant director of the parks department, Leslie Knope. Costarring alongside her are Nick Offerman, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Robe Lowe, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Aubrey Plaza, Retta, and Jim O’Heir. A few of the cast members, like Chris Pratt, Aziz Ansari, and Aubrey Plaza, can thank the sitcom for catapulting their careers to greater heights. Parks and Recreation made millions of fans happy. It also made a few of its performers very, very wealthy. Which of the show’s cast members have the highest net worth? Here are the three richest cast members of Parks and Recreation.
Amy Poehler ($25 million)
Amy Poehler played Leslie Knope in the series. She approximately has a net worth of $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, and was reportedly paid a generous $200,000 per episode of the sitcom. Prior to landing a starring role in Parks and Recreation, Amy Poehler was a featured cast member for Saturday Night Live, performing for the sketch comedy show for seven seasons from 2001 to 2008. After her work in Parks and Recreation, she starred in the critically acclaimed Pixar animation Inside Out as well as Sisters, opposite frequent collaborator Tina Fey. She is currently lending her voice to Duncanville, an adult animated show that also features the voices of Ty Burrell and Riki Lindhome. She is also hosting a reality TV program with fellow Parks and Recreation alum Nick Offerman, titled Making It. The two have actually been friends prior to appearing together in Parks and Recreation, having already known each other since the ’90s. In an interview with Today, Poehler explained how she and Offerman met. “I had an amazing first impression of Nick because he was doing a play at the time, because Nick used to do a ton of kind of off-Broadway Chicago theater,” Poehler said about their first meeting. “And he was playing Satan, I believe, or a Satan-like person in some kind of play, so he had dyed hair that I feel like was shaved into some kind of scary configuration.”
Chris Pratt ($80 million)
Chris Pratt‘s character in Parks and Recreation is a fan favorite. It’s also a character that launched Chris Pratt into stardom. While still playing his role in the sitcom, Pratt was cast as Star-Lord in the Marvel movie Guardians of the Galaxy. Since then, he’s been cast in major blockbuster films, such as Passengers (opposite Jennifer Lawrence), Jurassic World, and The Tomorrow War. He is expected to reprise his role as Star-Lord in future Marvel movie installments. Despite his sudden rise in stardom, Pratt never forgets his roots. According to a 2016 report from Entertainment Weekly, Pratt says that he remains in touch with the rest of the Parks and Recreation cast almost every day. “It was a really happy set. It’s so rare, I think,” he said. “You hear horror stories of, you know, separate base camps and, like, these feuds going on that never bleed into the storytelling but made the process of making the show a nightmare. And it was the exact opposite for [us]… It couldn’t have been more different for us.””
Chris Pratt reportedly has a net worth of $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In 2014, Pratt and his ex, Anna Faris, bought a Hollywood Hills mansion for $3.3 million. Four years later it was sold for almost $5 million. On that same year, Pratt purchased 10,000 square-foot home in LA’s Pacific Palisades neighborhood for a whopping $15 million. Architectural Digest describes the palatial property as follows: “The hillside lot originally housed an 8,000-square-foot Mediterranean-style home built in 1995, but it has since been expanded into the planned 10,000-square-foot abode, with a more traditional-style aesthetic. Other amenities will include a home gym, a wine cellar, and a pool house, as well as a newly installed infinity-edge swimming pool and a generously proportioned garage capable of holding multiple luxury vehicles.”
Rob Lowe ($100 million)
It’s no surprise that, of all the cast members of the series, Rob Lowe has the highest net worth. He was already Hollywood royalty prior to joining the series, having already been a superstar in the 1980s with The Outsiders and Class. On Parks and Recreation, Rob Lowe played Chris Traeger, the hyperenergetic, ultra-health-nut city manager who whips Pawnee into shape. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rob Lowe has a net worth of $100 million, much of which came from his major movie projects. He is currently hosting a Parks and Recreation podcast titled Parks and Recollection, which provides commentary and behind-the-scenes tales of each episode of the series. He hosts the podcast with Allan Yang, a former writer of the sitcom. In an interview with Parade, Lowe explained why he is doing a podcast dedicated to the show. “Parks and Rec continues to have this importance in people’s lives. I think people are as infatuated with it now more than they were when it was actually on the air,” Lowe told Parade.com. “I thought [Parks and Recollection] would be a really good sort of gift back to all of the fans that love the show so much to do an episode-by-episode, behind-the-scenes look back.”
Rob Lowe owns multiple multi-million properties in California. In 2005, he sold a $25 million mansion to Peter Sterling. The same year, he purchased an oceanside property for an undisclosed amount. In 2018, he listed the property for sale for a whopping $42.5 million. In 2020, Rob Lowe went all out with his real estate purchases. In October last year, Rob purchased a $3.7 million mansion in Beverly Hills. A month later, he bought a $5.2 million home in Montecito. Another month after that, he bought yet another house in Montecito, this time worth $13 million.