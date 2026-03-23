If You Think Your English Is Good, Prove It By Scoring Above 25/30 In This Quiz

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English can get quite tricky. There are so many tenses to know, so many prepositions to memorize. One misstep and the whole sentence suddenly falls apart. Whether you know all of the rules by heart or just ‘feel’ your way around grammar, it’s worth sharpening your skills every once in a while.

In this quiz, you’ll read through 30 sentences, each with a sneaky mistake. In some, you’ll just have to spot the word that’s used incorrectly, while others you’ll have to rewrite entirely.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

If You Think Your English Is Good, Prove It By Scoring Above 25/30 In This Quiz

Image credits: John-Mark Smith

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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