40 Wedding Horror Stories That Go From Bad To Yikes

Your wedding is supposed to be the perfect day. One that revolves entirely around you and the person you chose to spend the rest of your life with. But there’s always a chance that something can cloud it. And I’m not talking about just condensed water in the sky.
Recently, Reddit user VeryVeryGeneric asked other platform users to share what was the worst part of their ceremony, and many agreed: as of this publication, the post has received over 1,100 comments, containing a lot of juicy stories that, for better or worse, they will probably never forget. Here are some of them.
#1
Mine’s actually funny! I would say it was the “worst” thing that happened but it really wasn’t that bad. We got married in a big open field under an apple tree. My uncle walked me down the aisle and we started from pretty far away, so there was a lot of open field before coming to the aisle and where the seats were. We start walking and I suddenly realize that there are crickets. EVERYWHERE in the grass. And the motion of my skirt on the grass is making them jump right onto/into it. I had several layers of English net and so I had some in between the layers crawling up toward my bodice. Thankfully I had a waist seam so they couldn’t get past that point. I had probably close to twenty in my train and ended up with one in my hair as well. My uncle and I were trying not to crack up. He just kept saying “just keep waking, it’s FINE” as I was shaking my skirt trying to walk at the same time. My bridesmaids spent a few minutes getting the crickets out of my skirt once we got down the aisle and everyone was laughing including me and my husband. They say crickets are good luck, so that’s a plus! Married two years this August.
Image source: owls_and_eclipses
#2
Oh boy. Had a small wedding in the colorado Rockies. This one couple did all of the below:
-brought their 7 month old without asking
-drove from Texas and expected to stay with us in our home at Denver before traveling to the mountains (Estes park, about 1.5 hours away)
-they did stay with us (husband is too nice). They criticized our house (too small, walls paper thin)
– thought they could do the wedding in a day trip from our house, did not buy hotel room. My parents had an extra one that the guys were getting ready in and gave them it. Stanley hotel, $800. They didn’t offer to pay or say thanks they actually asked my dad for his credit card for incidentals
– woman wore white to the wedding
– man forgot to buy groomsmen vest. Had to go to mall day before wedding to improvise
-baby cried during service and wedding coordinator had to escort them out
– rented a cabin for the weekend for the wedding party. Lots of partying and drinking. They brought the baby without asking us and then got mad/ turned off lights when we were too loud (we paid for it btw, about 400$ per person)
-man kept knocking on our door ON OUR WEDDING NIGHT as we were having sex asking if we saw his keys
– they didn’t buy us a gift
Oh. And I found out later that the man’s mom offered to fly to colorado from Texas to babysit the baby while they were at the wedding/ cabin and they declined.
Image source: melmelnhl, Mitchell Orr
#3
My sister took my wedding cabin because she refused to stay at my house with the other guests, and then announced her pregnancy at my wedding…. 12 years later and my husband is still bitter about it.
Image source: CuppCake529, Amr Taha™
#4
My son (the ring bearer) and his dad got in a wreck on the way to the venue.
NOT what I wanted to hear as I was getting 33575789 hairpins installed for my fancy updo! The stylist overheard that conversation and brought me some wine.
Kid and Dad were fine, other drivers were fine, they were only a little late, and everything else went off without a hitch.
But DAMN. “Your son got in a car wreck” completely snapped me back to reality. The wedding is just fluff; family and marriage are serious commitments that are worth making and keeping.
Image source: insertcaffeine, Michael Jin
#5
A squirrel started eating the cake before the wedding even started.
Image source: LongtimeLurker1276
#6
Besides the part where I was still a child? I had previously discussed how demeaning I found the cake smash. Groom agreed with me. Then did it anyway. I spent part of the reception in the bathroom crying and certain I’d just made the worst mistake of my life.
I was right. He nearly f*****g killed me.
Image source: Alert-Potato, Quinn Dombrowski
#7
DJ texted sometime DURING OUR VOWS that he wasn’t showing up.
A lot of other things went wrong including a flash flood, hubbies car breaking down, my car keys getting somehow deadbolted locked inside of a hotel room that no one else was in (I still don’t understand how that happened).
I had a little breakdown right before the reception because I thought I wasn’t going to get my first dance without a DJ. My husband and MOH wiped my tears and we headed into the reception to find our friends DJing the reception collectively, ended up being really special and sweet.
8 years later and we joke we got all our bad luck out of the way that day, smooth sailing since 😆
Image source: bubblebathmermaid
#8
Realizing I don’t love him as we danced our first dance.
Image source: Laughattheworld2020, Leah Kelley
#9
First. Caterer tried to poison my flower girl and ring bearer with almonds on the hors d’oeuvre platters (I said no tree nuts anywhere due to their allergies, she didn’t care). Thankfully their mother was smart enough to keep them away. Then, same caterer put raspberries in my wedding cake (I’m allergic to raspberries, cake was supposed to be blueberry and lemon, she took it upon herself to add raspberries to the berry compote), SO I went into anaphylactic shock at my reception. Thankfully I had relatives there who are doctors and were able to administer epinephrine and make sure I could still breathe. Nevertheless, that caterer still ruined my wedding reception. I was out of commission for 5 hours that night, missed everything. Pictures ruined. It took 3 days for the swelling to go down on my face and throat. Only reason I’m still alive to tell the tale is because I had relatives present who are doctors and were able to save me. (The reception was held in a remote location in Vermont, too far away from a hospital so if it hadn’t been for my family and their kids’ epi pens (which they almost needed because of that same caterer’s carelessness with the appetizers), I wouldn’t have survived my own wedding reception).
Image source: beatriz_esq
#10
We had a HUGE Italian style dessert bar served after the cake. I was to busy dancing, talking and having fun to make it over to the desserts. My mom asked if I wanted anything and she would make a to go box. I say yes, cheesecake. That’s all, just cheesecake (it’s my fav). Shortly after, my mom tells me it’s all gone.
My cousin comes to tell me goodbye, holding a desert box. We chat, tells me how much fun she had, how great the food and desert was. Then says “the cheesecake was amazing, you should get some!” She opens the box to show me, 4 slices of cheesecake, along with a ton of other desserts.
I asked her if I could please have just 1 slice. She said “no, it’s mine, should have gotten to it quicker!” I begged her and explained its my favorite desert. She still said no and promptly left.
Image source: chill_bamba, Sonya Pix
#11
Not my wedding…but I officiated a wedding where the bride’s grandfather died in the bathroom minutes before the ceremony was supposed to start. Ended up doing chest compressions until EMS arrived and then rolled up to officiate and tell my silly little jokes while the family actively repressed their emotions – *because they did not tell the bride*.
Image source: jnseel, Samantha Gades
#12
No body showed up at my wedding. Me and my husband invited over 50 people and a lot of them said they would be there. Beside the party and family only 3 friends showed up and everyone left right after the cake was cut
Image source: soft_vanillaa, Jordan Arnold
#13
Getting married hours after I found out that he’d slept with another women because at that point I felt like… I mean, what do I do? (Not get married is the correct answer but I did)
Image source: GreenMountain85, Fa Barboza
#14
My mom fell down the stairs while trying to hand out boutonnières before the ceremony and ended up breaking her foot. She toughed it out and pretended that she was fine because she was afraid it would ruin the day. It broke my heart when I eventually found out, but damn do I love my mama.
Image source: cheecheebun
#15
My tall, attractive, athletic first husband was a ballroom dancer. So our first dance at the reception was going to rock, right?
I thought I was having fun at the time, but a friend remarked years later we looked terrible. He just looked like he was showing off and it was clear I couldn’t keep up. He didn’t care at all about slowing down and making us look like a couple.
It became a metaphor for our failed 10-year marriage. He only ever cared about his stuff and was constantly inconsiderate of me.
My second husband is an awkward, nerdy guy, 2.5″ shorter than me. But we took dance lessons together, looked good at our wedding, and had fun.
Image source: Ms_Rarity
#16
My mom picked a fight with me at the reception because I didn’t invite her extended family but I did invite my stepmom. Family that she had only recently reconciled with and who I didn’t know. Meanwhile stepmom is a decent person who was married to the man who raised me so she’s an automatic invite. Besides I was having only 24 guests in total. My mom looked like she had a lemon in her mouth during the wedding until she started arguing at the reception. We had actually fought about this a lot during the engagement so I think she came just to make a scene. Anyways, I asked her to leave and proceeded to have a blast. I have not voluntarily spoken to my mother in thirteen years.
Image source: Dr_Julian_Helisent
#17
Two bees flew up into my wedding gown as my Dad, myself and my attendants walked across the grounds of the venue to the ceremony area. I screamed and immediately began pulling up the bottom of my dress as the bees stung me, one on my butt and the other in a more delicate area. 😳
So there I was with the bottom of my dress pulled up over my head, with my Dad and attendants furiously looking for the culprits.
To my horror, I realized the 3 photographers which were snapping photo’s as we walked kept taking pictures, although one did lay his camera down to try and help, which wasn’t great either.
Everything got sorted, but I walked down the aisle and got married with half my butt and that other area burning and hurting. I sat on ice packs between dances at the reception. Sure enough when we got our wedding photo’s back for review, there were 5 photo’s of the whole wild scenario. 😂
Image source: Giannandco, Abi Greer
#18
I forgot to pack my cathedral length veil (venue was destination), I forgot to carry my bouquet, there was an earthquake the morning of, my in laws watched a football game on their phones during the service, and left before the reception. The reception was cancelled because the entire staff of the restaurant we rented out had strep throat. My MOH announced her engagement at my wedding, the best man tried to sleep with a bridesmaid and when turned down, put a hammock between two trees and slept outside. Think this is all bad? Wait for the worst part of the day.
I got married.
Image source: GoHighly, Jeremy Wong
#19
My bridesmaids black boyfriend showed up and someone told him “you don’t belong here”
Image source: shesagoodfella
#20
We asked the pastor from my husband’s childhood church to officiate. Very old school conservative. We discussed with him what we wanted him to talk about during the ceremony, marriage being hard work, treat love as a verb, that kind of thing. What he ended up doing was speeding through the passage I wanted read, then talked for 15 minutes about how marriage is for only men and women, how we are made this way and how hormones play a part. I should add that my father-in-law, who walked me down the aisle, is gay. Well known fact. The preacher’s speech at my wedding was basically condemnation for my father in law. He was able to laugh it off, but I am still mad about it to this day. We call it the hormone speech, the one black spot on what was otherwise a perfect day.
Image source: mrsbennett78, Pavel Danilyuk
#21
My husband’s father’s (who my husband was not close with) new wife who we both had met once showed up in the exact same dress as my bridesmaids. The 1 conversation I had with her I told her what they were wearing so it was very intentional. She also showed up with my husband’s mom’s fur coat on top of it. And then tried to walk in with the wedding party.
I swore she was going to get jumped by my grandmother in law.
Image source: dindia91, Andrea Piacquadio
#22
Two months before my wedding I wound up in the burn ICU for a month. We had to cancel my shower and my bachelorette was cut short because I had a panic attack thanks to the resulting PTSD. I was on so many painkillers I don’t remember much of the day itself, and I could only bring myself to look at the pictures once. Sometimes I feel like I got cheated out of a happy wedding. But a wedding is just a party, it’s the marriage that is important.
Image source: Element_Girl
#23
MIL shared the news before we could.
We eloped, and didn’t tell anyone until 30 mins before. We only told immediate family right before, with very clear directions not to share with anyone yet. We got married in the evening, turned our phones off, and in the morning woke up to messages from all of the inlaws (aunts/uncles and cousins). We had originally planned to do a social post within a couple days, but because she shared our news, we opted not to at all. My family waited until I gave the go ahead to share it with others (to the point my little sister told me that my dad was having a really hard time not sharing it with his brother/my uncle, but he knew it wasn’t his news to share, so he didn’t).
At least we know who gets any other big news last now.
Image source: Legitimate-Chart-289, Mikhail Nilov
#24
My husband’s mistress was there (I obviously had no idea about this until after we were married).
Image source: natnat111, Marcel Strauß
#25
Not exactly *at* my wedding but it is a big part of it… so my mom is a REALLY good seamstress so I asked her if she would make my dress. She was happy I asked, I had the pattern picked out, ordered the 15 yards or very expensive silk… a few months before the wedding I asked her if I could see what she’s done and asked if she needed me to try anything on, she said she wasn’t ready to show me yet and said she is plugging away on it. Months go by, still haven’t seen anything. Exactly three weeks before the wedding she tells me she isn’t gonna have any of it done. I went to a bridal store and just bought the first dress I tried on because it fit perfectly. There wouldn’t have been time for adjustments. It was pretty enough, but not what I wanted. Still, to this day I’ve never seen any parts of the dress she was making and I am pretty sure she never e en so much as cut the pattern out.
Image source: PrimaryArmadillo2118
#26
My time has come!
My mom got black out drunk and passed out in the bathroom. My boss had to carry her out.
I mentioned it to her a few weeks later, and she had no idea that had happened.
Still hasn’t apologized for it.
Image source: Super_sassy_cakesf12
#27
My grandma (I’m adopted) insisting my photographer take a pic of her and my grandpa and my two sisters (not adopted) without me, the bride.
Aside from that, it was a perfect day. I didn’t let it bug me at the time, but it does now lol
Image source: JudgmentalRavenclaw
#28
It was a very hot day and we had an outdoor reception. One person basically hydrated with wine and got very drunk and pretty obnoxious.
It was me.
Image source: Different_Knee6201
#29
My Mother In Law wanted to see my wedding lingerie to make sure she approved of it. It was one of my first times with her and I was trying to please her to get in her good graces.
It was all about control.
Image source: dollyprincessb, Mathilde Langevin
#30
My husbands step mother put on a ball gown for the ceremony (that we had on the beach) and then changed into a skin tight white outfit with Diamond embellishments for the reception.
Image source: Karma058, Davis Vidal
#31
My mother in law got ten kinds of sh**ty drunk and made scenes all day and night. This included crying every single minute of the day (she looks like someone died in all the pics), standing on a chair to dance, cornering my sister to yell at her for absolutely no reason, stole almost all the centerpieces (which belonged to the venue) and calling our hotel room at 3am because my husband’s friends wouldn’t let his 16 year old sister into their hotel room party.
Basically my mother in law was the worst part of our wedding.
Image source: queenoreo, cottonbro
#32
My now ex husband threw me into a painting and onto the ground during our first dance. Should have known it was a sign of things to come.
Image source: langgirl16, Alvin Mahmudov
#33
Our photographers were a husband and wife team and loudly fought the whole day. Super awkward.
Image source: Altruistic_Peach_791, Vera Arsic
#34
Haha ohhh wheee! The best man gave a speech where he called my sister(MOH) a hoe….she was in a long term relationship for 6 years, called my other sister (bridesmaid) a “weekend lesbian” she’s out and proud. Went on about how my best friend (bridesmaid) was terrible with money. Alluded I was a gold digger while running around shooting $1 bills out of a money gun saying it was an interpretive dance of my life….this was all supposed to be a funny roast I guess but he only “roasted” the ladies. He made a joke about bill Cosby and another joke about how the previous DJ I’d secured died….🫠
Image source: DesperateFunction179
#35
My photographer got drunk and stoned. All our wedding photos are orange and blurry so we made our photo album curtesy with the photos from good friend who had a good camera and great skills!
Image source: Kimmbley, Kim Becker
#36
Found out he cheated on me a week before, got married because it was too late. Had a panic attack at wedding.
Divorced/ traumatized 2 years later because he cheated again.
Should have just not have gotten married. Would have saved me bucks in therapy.
Image source: Lipstick-supernova24
#37
I got stung by a bee on my ring finger 1 hour before the ceremony
Image source: b_msw, Saeed Sarshar
#38
My husband sat down a little bit too quickly and cracked his trousers open entirely, front to butt, while talking to my grandmother !
Image source: PinkOctopus91
#39
A friend showed up in a white jumpsuit.
The DJ’s mics didn’t work during the ceremony, she played the wrong song for our first dance, and her reception playlist included no danceable music (there was even Blink 182).
The caterer refused to put wine bottles on the tables as agreed, but put all the stemware there so guests had to bring their glasses to the bar.
Our photographer’s ideas of “casual and candid shots of our guests having fun” was zooming in on one person’s face in a group of 5+ with everyone else’s head shown from the back and blurred out. Every photo looked like this. Only our posed wedding party shots were usable.
Image source: LazerFort, Zane Persaud
#40
We had a little gathering in my yard for my wedding. My friends were hanging out and we were having pizza by our fire pit when my mother came out to pick up some left over stuff. She tripped in the dark and broke her shoulder, she’s had permanent reduction of mobility and a lot of pain since.
My mother and I were the only two who didn’t have a drink so we spent the night in the ER.
Oh and my husband is estranged from his parents so he forgot the date we picked was *their* wedding anniversary. This is after saying he didn’t want to get married close to *my* parents anniversary.
Edit: forgot, I have food allergies and the catering put my allergen in the food. I decided to consume a bunch of cupcakes for dinner.
Image source: KSplitInTwoK, Gerson Repreza
