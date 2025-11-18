30 Times Preachers Got Exposed On This IG Page That Made People Really Question Their Morals

Do you care if a person has a taste for designer labels and hefty price tags? What if they’re the ones telling you to choose a modest lifestyle?
The Instagram account PreachersNSneakers offers a glimpse into the world of faith and fashion by pairing images of pastors sporting high-end clothing items with their eye-watering costs.
Created by Ben Kirby, the social media project reminds us to stay vigilant about whose advice we choose to follow, as a person’s choices can render their words questionable, at the very least.
More info: PreachersNSneakers.com | Instagram | Book
#1 Pastor Tobi Adegboyega Oh So Thankful To Be Wrapped In The Louis V Shearling Blouson
Image source: preachersnsneakers
#2 Pastor Guillermo Maldonado Absolutely Suede In The Spirit Rocking This LV Denim Jacket
Image source: preachersnsneakers
#3 Pastor Toure Roberts In The All-Terrain Lex McQ’s. Probably Easy To Keep Clean
Image source: preachersnsneakers
#4 Dr. Dharius Daniels Accessorizing With Prayer And A Lil Fendi
Image source: preachersnsneakers
#5 I Think Big Tymers Had A Song About Prophet Passion’s Fit
Image source: preachersnsneakers
#6 Worship Artist Dante Bowe Staying On Mega-Solid Ground In The Prada Lug Sole Loafs
Image source: preachersnsneakers
#7 Pastor Lusko Brought Out The YSL Shearling Fit For Pashion ‘22
Image source: preachersnsneakers
#8 Verified Pastor Robert Madu All Smiles And Lanvin Shoe Laces On The Transformation Church Stage Of All Places
Image source: preachersnsneakers
#9 Pastor Mike Todd Ready For Nba Season In The Lv X Nba Bball Shorts
Image source: preachersnsneakers
#10 Pastor Mike Todd In The Yeezy 750 Gardening Classics
Image source: preachersnsneakers
#11 Flyin Back A Couple Years To Pastor Crank Doin His Thing In First Class With Some Ow Air Prestos
Image source: preachersnsneakers
#12 Astor Todd Giving A Bit Of Cybertruck In These Balenciaga Rhino Boots
Image source: preachersnsneakers
#13 Pastor Mike Todd At Vous Conference ‘22 In The Incomparable Off White Af1 Lows
Image source: preachersnsneakers
#14 Throwin It Back To Some Houston V. Houston Action In The Gucci Aces
Image source: preachersnsneakers
#15 Pastor Mike Throwing A Fit With The Lv Dopp Kit/Yeezy Combo
Image source: preachersnsneakers
#16 Pastor Keion In The Top To Bottom Off White Vestments
Image source: preachersnsneakers
#17 Pastor Mike Maybe Workshoppin Some Sermon Illustrations With Pastor Craig In The Nike Air Fogs
Image source: preachersnsneakers
#18 $350 And Prob Air-Dry Only
Image source: preachersnsneakers
#19 Pastor Ron Carpenter Rocking Those Balenciagas, The Ones That Resemble Those Things You Wear On Your Feet Prior To Donning Shoes
Image source: preachersnsneakers
#20 Bishop Td Jakes With The New Louis V Laptop Bag Du Jour
Image source: preachersnsneakers
#21 Pastor Mike Todd Taking Full Advantage Of That Dsquared2 Sale
Image source: preachersnsneakers
#22 Pastor Guillermo Maldonado In The Louis V Luxembourgish Swag
Image source: preachersnsneakers
#23 Pastor Stephen R Chandler Also At Elevation In The Off White Af1s
Image source: preachersnsneakers
#24 Elevation Church Pastor Steven Furtick About To Quote The Bible In The Rrl Fleece Paneled Denim Jacket
Image source: preachersnsneakers
#25 Pastor Todd Goin Electric In The Off White Volts
Image source: preachersnsneakers
#26 Dr. Mike Freeman With Bible, Speed And Momentum
Image source: preachersnsneakers
#27 Take Me Down To The Maverick City, Where The Kicks Are…
Image source: preachersnsneakers
#28 Throwin It Back To One Of The Classic Pastorsnmultipleprivatejets, Creflo Dollar And His Clean Gucci Belt
Image source: preachersnsneakers
#29 Gospel Superstar Kirk Franklin With The Gucci Socksnstocks Combo
Image source: preachersnsneakers
#30 Pastor David Crank Spreading The Gospel And Supreme Logo Since Fw19
Image source: preachersnsneakers
Follow Us