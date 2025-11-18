30 Times Preachers Got Exposed On This IG Page That Made People Really Question Their Morals

by

Do you care if a person has a taste for designer labels and hefty price tags? What if they’re the ones telling you to choose a modest lifestyle?

The Instagram account PreachersNSneakers offers a glimpse into the world of faith and fashion by pairing images of pastors sporting high-end clothing items with their eye-watering costs.

Created by Ben Kirby, the social media project reminds us to stay vigilant about whose advice we choose to follow, as a person’s choices can render their words questionable, at the very least.

More info: PreachersNSneakers.com | InstagramBook

#1 Pastor Tobi Adegboyega Oh So Thankful To Be Wrapped In The Louis V Shearling Blouson

30 Times Preachers Got Exposed On This IG Page That Made People Really Question Their Morals

Image source: preachersnsneakers

#2 Pastor Guillermo Maldonado Absolutely Suede In The Spirit Rocking This LV Denim Jacket

30 Times Preachers Got Exposed On This IG Page That Made People Really Question Their Morals

Image source: preachersnsneakers

#3 Pastor Toure Roberts In The All-Terrain Lex McQ’s. Probably Easy To Keep Clean

30 Times Preachers Got Exposed On This IG Page That Made People Really Question Their Morals

Image source: preachersnsneakers

#4 Dr. Dharius Daniels Accessorizing With Prayer And A Lil Fendi

30 Times Preachers Got Exposed On This IG Page That Made People Really Question Their Morals

Image source: preachersnsneakers

#5 I Think Big Tymers Had A Song About Prophet Passion’s Fit

30 Times Preachers Got Exposed On This IG Page That Made People Really Question Their Morals

Image source: preachersnsneakers

#6 Worship Artist Dante Bowe Staying On Mega-Solid Ground In The Prada Lug Sole Loafs

30 Times Preachers Got Exposed On This IG Page That Made People Really Question Their Morals

Image source: preachersnsneakers

#7 Pastor Lusko Brought Out The YSL Shearling Fit For Pashion ‘22

30 Times Preachers Got Exposed On This IG Page That Made People Really Question Their Morals

Image source: preachersnsneakers

#8 Verified Pastor Robert Madu All Smiles And Lanvin Shoe Laces On The Transformation Church Stage Of All Places

30 Times Preachers Got Exposed On This IG Page That Made People Really Question Their Morals

Image source: preachersnsneakers

#9 Pastor Mike Todd Ready For Nba Season In The Lv X Nba Bball Shorts

30 Times Preachers Got Exposed On This IG Page That Made People Really Question Their Morals

Image source: preachersnsneakers

#10 Pastor Mike Todd In The Yeezy 750 Gardening Classics

30 Times Preachers Got Exposed On This IG Page That Made People Really Question Their Morals

Image source: preachersnsneakers

#11 Flyin Back A Couple Years To Pastor Crank Doin His Thing In First Class With Some Ow Air Prestos

30 Times Preachers Got Exposed On This IG Page That Made People Really Question Their Morals

Image source: preachersnsneakers

#12 Astor Todd Giving A Bit Of Cybertruck In These Balenciaga Rhino Boots

30 Times Preachers Got Exposed On This IG Page That Made People Really Question Their Morals

Image source: preachersnsneakers

#13 Pastor Mike Todd At Vous Conference ‘22 In The Incomparable Off White Af1 Lows

30 Times Preachers Got Exposed On This IG Page That Made People Really Question Their Morals

Image source: preachersnsneakers

#14 Throwin It Back To Some Houston V. Houston Action In The Gucci Aces

30 Times Preachers Got Exposed On This IG Page That Made People Really Question Their Morals

Image source: preachersnsneakers

#15 Pastor Mike Throwing A Fit With The Lv Dopp Kit/Yeezy Combo

30 Times Preachers Got Exposed On This IG Page That Made People Really Question Their Morals

Image source: preachersnsneakers

#16 Pastor Keion In The Top To Bottom Off White Vestments

30 Times Preachers Got Exposed On This IG Page That Made People Really Question Their Morals

Image source: preachersnsneakers

#17 Pastor Mike Maybe Workshoppin Some Sermon Illustrations With Pastor Craig In The Nike Air Fogs

30 Times Preachers Got Exposed On This IG Page That Made People Really Question Their Morals

Image source: preachersnsneakers

#18 $350 And Prob Air-Dry Only

30 Times Preachers Got Exposed On This IG Page That Made People Really Question Their Morals

Image source: preachersnsneakers

#19 Pastor Ron Carpenter Rocking Those Balenciagas, The Ones That Resemble Those Things You Wear On Your Feet Prior To Donning Shoes

30 Times Preachers Got Exposed On This IG Page That Made People Really Question Their Morals

Image source: preachersnsneakers

#20 Bishop Td Jakes With The New Louis V Laptop Bag Du Jour

30 Times Preachers Got Exposed On This IG Page That Made People Really Question Their Morals

Image source: preachersnsneakers

#21 Pastor Mike Todd Taking Full Advantage Of That Dsquared2 Sale

30 Times Preachers Got Exposed On This IG Page That Made People Really Question Their Morals

Image source: preachersnsneakers

#22 Pastor Guillermo Maldonado In The Louis V Luxembourgish Swag

30 Times Preachers Got Exposed On This IG Page That Made People Really Question Their Morals

Image source: preachersnsneakers

#23 Pastor Stephen R Chandler Also At Elevation In The Off White Af1s

30 Times Preachers Got Exposed On This IG Page That Made People Really Question Their Morals

Image source: preachersnsneakers

#24 Elevation Church Pastor Steven Furtick About To Quote The Bible In The Rrl Fleece Paneled Denim Jacket

30 Times Preachers Got Exposed On This IG Page That Made People Really Question Their Morals

Image source: preachersnsneakers

#25 Pastor Todd Goin Electric In The Off White Volts

30 Times Preachers Got Exposed On This IG Page That Made People Really Question Their Morals

Image source: preachersnsneakers

#26 Dr. Mike Freeman With Bible, Speed And Momentum

30 Times Preachers Got Exposed On This IG Page That Made People Really Question Their Morals

Image source: preachersnsneakers

#27 Take Me Down To The Maverick City, Where The Kicks Are…

30 Times Preachers Got Exposed On This IG Page That Made People Really Question Their Morals

Image source: preachersnsneakers

#28 Throwin It Back To One Of The Classic Pastorsnmultipleprivatejets, Creflo Dollar And His Clean Gucci Belt

30 Times Preachers Got Exposed On This IG Page That Made People Really Question Their Morals

Image source: preachersnsneakers

#29 Gospel Superstar Kirk Franklin With The Gucci Socksnstocks Combo

30 Times Preachers Got Exposed On This IG Page That Made People Really Question Their Morals

Image source: preachersnsneakers

#30 Pastor David Crank Spreading The Gospel And Supreme Logo Since Fw19

30 Times Preachers Got Exposed On This IG Page That Made People Really Question Their Morals

Image source: preachersnsneakers

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
This Mom Wants A Salary Raise For The Technician Who Took Care Of Her Crying Blind Baby, While Doing His Job
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Five Things We Don’t Like about Showtime’s “Black Monday”
3 min read
Mar, 1, 2019
Hey Pandas, What’s Something That You Hate But Also Love At The Same Time? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
The First McDonald’s In Moscow Opened In 1990, And These 27 Pics Show How Insane It All Was
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
I Draw Portraits Into Caricatures/Cartoons
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Black-ish
Black-ish Season 1 Episode 24 Review: “Pops’ Pops’ Pops”
3 min read
May, 21, 2015
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.