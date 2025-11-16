I’d Like To Share Some Of My Art

I’ve seen everything in this world, but making art with the use of fire are few artists who use this technique, making art without the use of nanotechnology is for few.
An artist who writes his art before starting to make what looks like an extraterrestrial contact, but he guarantees that it’s just art, he doesn’t have alien influences, but to have this gift it’s kind of strange, to make a painting smaller than a chip, without using nanotechnology is only for aliens, but this artist achieved this feat and is in some videos on Youtube talking about the subject.
In his country he won a record for having made the smallest paintings in Brazil, he didn’t enter the Guinness book because he doesn’t have that category.
More info: rankbrasil.com.br
It’s not a computer chip or a micro camera, it’s an art
