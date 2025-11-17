Hey Pandas, What Are The Best Strategies You Use That Help You? (Closed)

by

Asking all Pandas living with ADHD. I recently got diagnosed with ADHD and I want to learn how other people stay focused or on task.

i’m 99% sure i have adhd, and my therapist can’t diagnose me but she says all the symptoms are there. so she’s given me some tips to help. when you get home and need to do homework, DON’T take your shoes off, leave them on so you trick your brain into thinking it’s still work time. also the colors green and blue help you focus more.

