Hey Pandas, Share Your Best Photos Taken In January (Closed)

Hey pandas, post the best photos you took in January 2024.
#1 The First Snow, It Quickly Disappeared
#2 Or Maybe This Little Bandit
#3 Nothing Special, Just The Parking Lot At My Workplace. But I Really Liked How Blue The Sky Looked In Contrast To The Snow
#4 A January Sunrise
#5 Starry-Ish Night Forest
#6 A Lonely Leaf
#7 Melancholy
#8 Midnight
#9 Arizona Sunset Before The Storm
#10 Heaven’s Shades
#11 The View From My Window, Finland
#12 A Ghost Rainbow Outside My House At 5 Am
#13 Walking My Girl On A Drizzly Morning In Rockaway Beach, Oregon
#14 Blue Banisters
#15 Didn’t Take Many Photos. Here Is One I Took . Dew On My Helmet Visor
#16 Taken In North Texas. Ducks Walking On The Frozen Pond While Other Ducks Are Swimming
#17 My New Rescue Pup Teddy, Left, And His Sister
#18 Exercising In Park. -13c. I Am 75 Years Old. Fun Actually
#19 Winter Sunset – Pocono Mountains, Pennsylvania, USA
#20 2024 01 12 Snowstorm On My Birthday. Yes!
#21 Hattori The Ruthless Mafioso, 1936
#22 Sunset In Rhodes
#23 Walhalla, Victoria
#24 Sunset Over Whiteface Mountain, Wilmington, NY
#25 Fun With Filters
#26 View Of Cleveland, Oh On A Rare Day Where There Seems To Be Some Sort Of Blue Colors In The Otherwise Dreary January Days
#27 I Could Bear-Ly Contain My Giggles
