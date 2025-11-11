This Guy Did A Romantic Photoshoot With His Thesis Which Ended In Bittersweet Goodbye

As any Master’s student will know, a thesis isn’t just a paper. A thesis is the physical manifestation of several months of your life, and during that time both you and your thesis can end up developing a close-knit bond. It’s natural. But there’s a limit. And as you can see from these pictures, this guy went beyond that limit.
Deciding that he couldn’t bear to part with his thesis without some kind of fond farewell, 26-year-old Morris Vanegas, a student at MIT studying a duel masters in Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering, chose to say goodbye with a romantic photoshoot. Obviously. “To my lovely thesis, whom I had to turn into MIT today,” wrote Vanegas. “You made me a better person, pushing me through all obstacles when I felt weak. Your sense of humor is just like mine. It’s like we were always on the same page. I hope to see your face again soon, in the references section of future works on space suits.” Anybody got a tissue?
More info: Morris Vanegas
