This Guy Did A Romantic Photoshoot With His Thesis Which Ended In Bittersweet Goodbye

by

As any Master’s student will know, a thesis isn’t just a paper. A thesis is the physical manifestation of several months of your life, and during that time both you and your thesis can end up developing a close-knit bond. It’s natural. But there’s a limit. And as you can see from these pictures, this guy went beyond that limit.

Deciding that he couldn’t bear to part with his thesis without some kind of fond farewell, 26-year-old Morris Vanegas, a student at MIT studying a duel masters in Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering, chose to say goodbye with a romantic photoshoot. Obviously. “To my lovely thesis, whom I had to turn into MIT today,” wrote Vanegas. “You made me a better person, pushing me through all obstacles when I felt weak. Your sense of humor is just like mine. It’s like we were always on the same page. I hope to see your face again soon, in the references section of future works on space suits.” Anybody got a tissue?

More info: Morris Vanegas

This Guy Did A Romantic Photoshoot With His Thesis Which Ended In Bittersweet Goodbye
This Guy Did A Romantic Photoshoot With His Thesis Which Ended In Bittersweet Goodbye
This Guy Did A Romantic Photoshoot With His Thesis Which Ended In Bittersweet Goodbye
This Guy Did A Romantic Photoshoot With His Thesis Which Ended In Bittersweet Goodbye
This Guy Did A Romantic Photoshoot With His Thesis Which Ended In Bittersweet Goodbye
This Guy Did A Romantic Photoshoot With His Thesis Which Ended In Bittersweet Goodbye

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Book Review – Supernatural: The Unholy Cause « TVOvermind
3 min read
Apr, 26, 2010
Anti-Vaxx Woman Blames The Government After Samoa’s Measles Outbreak Kills 71 People
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
You Will Hate This SHIT (Of These Superheroes)
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Workaholics Tackle Online Gaming Harassment in ‘DeputyDong’ Episode
3 min read
Apr, 11, 2014
7 Things You Didn’t Know About My Journey To 50’s Gabrielle Union
3 min read
May, 29, 2023
How did Stephen Colbert Do Hosting The 69th Emmy’s?
3 min read
Sep, 19, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.