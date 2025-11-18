30 Detailed Illustrations By Kristina Gehrmann That Bring History And Fantasy To Life

Meet Kristina Gehrmann, a gifted illustrator and graphic novelist who brings history and fantasy to life with her detailed, painterly style. Using a Wacom tablet and Photoshop, she creates captivating visuals that draw you into different worlds. The artist works with both big and small book publishers, making her mark in the literary world with her charming artwork.

Kristina has been deaf since birth, but that hasn’t slowed her down one bit. She lives in Hamburg, Germany, with her husband, continuing to create and inspire with her art. Scroll down to be transported to enchanting places and times through Kristina’s incredible work!

More info: Instagram | kristinagehrmann.com | x.com | youtube.com | cara.app

#1

Image source: kristinagehrmann

#2

Image source: kristinagehrmann

#3

Image source: kristinagehrmann

#4

Image source: kristinagehrmann

#5

Image source: kristinagehrmann

#6

Image source: kristinagehrmann

#7

Image source: kristinagehrmann

#8

Image source: kristinagehrmann

#9

Image source: kristinagehrmann

#10

Image source: kristinagehrmann

#11

Image source: kristinagehrmann

#12

Image source: kristinagehrmann

#13

Image source: kristinagehrmann

#14

Image source: kristinagehrmann

#15

Image source: kristinagehrmann

#16

Image source: kristinagehrmann

#17

Image source: kristinagehrmann

#18

Image source: kristinagehrmann

#19

Image source: kristinagehrmann

#20

Image source: kristinagehrmann

#21

Image source: kristinagehrmann

#22

Image source: kristinagehrmann

#23

Image source: kristinagehrmann

#24

Image source: kristinagehrmann

#25

Image source: kristinagehrmann

#26

Image source: kristinagehrmann

#27

Image source: kristinagehrmann

#28

Image source: kristinagehrmann

#29

Image source: kristinagehrmann

#30

Image source: kristinagehrmann

