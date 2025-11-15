Hey Pandas, What’s The Weirdest Or Funniest Question You Have Ever Been Asked? (Closed)

by

The weirdest, most awkward, funniest, or most random question you have ever been asked?

#1

My crush once asked me if my name was “Tuna” or “Poona.” (My name is EUNA.)

#2

Some kids (about 18 or so) approached me and asked me if I’m the guy that they’re supposed to meet with for drugs. I just laughed and said no.

#3

the time i was asked to go to the dodgeball festival first of all what even is a dodgeball festival and second of all i didnt know this rando

