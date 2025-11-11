Artist Turns Words Into Logos With Hidden Meanings (48 Pics)

Since we last covered Ji Lee and his “Word As Image” project, he’s added some more calligrams and published an interactive eBook to let you, the reader, get more involved. Lee first began playing with words as images 20 years ago while in a typography class at art school, and he has been hooked ever since. Be sure to check out Lee’s interactive book on iTunes, or the hard copy on Amazon.

“When we were children, letters were like fun toys,” explains Lee. “We played with them through our building blocks. We colored them in books. We danced and sang along with TV puppets while learning C was for “cookie.” Soon, letters turned into words. Words turned into sentences. Sentences turned into thoughts. And along the way, we stopped playing with them and stopped marveling at A through Z.”

More info: Amazon | pleaseenjoy.com | Facebook | Instagram | iTunes (h/t: fubiz)

