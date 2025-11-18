Doja Cat Hits Back At Trolls For Comparing Her Natural Hair To “Pubic Hair” And “Popcorn”

Grammy-winning artist Doja Cat hit back at critics who made derogatory remarks about her natural hair, and she urged her audience to “move forward” and “grow.”
The comments about her hair came in response to Doja sharing the artwork — a closeup image of her tight blond curls — for her forthcoming single called “Masc,” which is slated to release on April 5.
Born Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, the 28-year-old rapper took to Instagram Live to address the issue after receiving a slew of negative comments comparing her tight curl pattern with various unflattering objects, like a carpet, sheep’s wool, pubic hair, and popcorn.
Doja Cat slammed critics for making demeaning comments about her natural hair
Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images
“I’m seeing a pattern. I’m seeing a consistent pattern in my comments section of people saying is my hair pubic hair, is it carpet, or is it sheep’s wool,” the Paint the Town Red rapper said during her live video. “And it’s not even questions … some people are being like, ‘That’s what it is.'”
Her hair has been compared “to sheep and pubes and carpet and popcorn and s–t like that,” she added.
“We gotta move forward. Let’s move forward. Let’s grow,” the artist said.
The artist said her hair has been compared to sheep, pubic hair, popcorn, and “s–t like that”
Image credits: Doja Cat
“I can’t tell you what to do. I’m not your f—ing parents. I don’t wanna say too much,” added the hit-maker.
The Kiss Me More singer disabled the option for people to comment on her post after the remarks took a negative turn.
The comments about her hair came after Doja Cat posted the artwork for her upcoming single, “Masc”
Previously, Doja had locked horns with her audience earlier this month and said she was deactivating her account because of the way social media users were speaking to her.
“Hey i’m gonna deactivate because I’m not really feeling this anymore. you guys take care of yourselves,” she reportedly wrote on Instagram.
“I like coming here to find inspo and see people being creative but i just feel like this is getting to be too much,” she added. “The way I’m spoken to on here and treated makes me have f–ked up thoughts. Please watch how you talk to and about people on the internet. Bye.”
The toll of fame also appeared to have taken a toll on singer Lizzo, or Melissa Viviane Jefferson, who put up a post over the weekend and said, “I quit.”
“I didn’t sign up for this sh–. I QUIT!” Lizzo wrote in an unexpected announcement
“I’m getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet. All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it,” she wrote on Instagram.
“I didn’t sign up for this sh–. I QUIT!” she concluded.
