Fans Rue Kelly Osbourne’s “Transformation” As She Speaks About Dad Ozzy On His 77th Birthday

What was meant to be a heartfelt birthday message for her father, Ozzy Osbourne, quickly turned into a full-blown discussion about Kelly Osbourne’s appearance, overshadowing the celebratory moment.
On Wednesday, December 3, the 41-year-old reality TV personality faced a wave of criticism over her noticeably hollow cheekbones, a sharply sculpted jawline, and plumper lips, a stark contrast to her older self.
“It’s actually so interesting to watch her transformation given that her whole schtick was ‘women who care deeply about their appearance are superficial,’” one user reacted.
The clip ended up overshadowing the 77th birthday of Kelly Osbourne’s recently deceased father and legendary rockstar, Ozzy Osbourne
Image credits: kellyosbourne
Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away in July this year, was an iconic TV personality, English singer-songwriter, and the co-founder and lead singer of the pioneering heavy metal band Black Sabbath, formed in 1968.
On the occasion of his 77th birthday yesterday, his birth city, Birmingham in the United Kingdom, honored him with its highest civic recognition, the Lord Mayor’s Award.
Kelly Osbourne accepted the award on his behalf during a private ceremony, where Deputy Lord Mayor Ken Wood also presented her with the city’s books of condolence.
Image credits: BhamCityCouncil
The collection holds thousands of heartfelt messages written in the days following Ozzy’s demise, making it an emotional keepsake for the family.
In a now-viral clip shared on X, Kelly is seen speaking with the Birmingham City Council at the event and recording a heartfelt message thanking the people for showing “so much love” to her father and the entire Osbourne family.
The Osbournes star sparked fresh concerns about her health, with many calling her a “hypocrite” as they speculated about her latest physical transformation
Image credits: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images / BhamCityCouncil
The socialite, dressed in an all-black formal outfit paired with gold jewelry, purple-tinted shades, and a full face of glam, began her address by expressing gratitude.
Speaking in her thick British accent, she said, “Hello, I am Kelly Osbourne, and I just want to take a second to thank the people of Birmingham for not only showing my family so much love, but for showing up for my father in a way that made him the happiest man in the planet.”
Image credits: RuthAkosua_
Image credits: 046Odi
“We are here today receiving the Lord Mayor’s Award, we got to see the book of condolences… It’s beyond our wildest dream. We can’t thank you enough.”
Kelly concluded in a somber tone, “And the one thing that my father was most proud of is that he is a Brummie and Birmingham has done him proud.”
For those unfamiliar, ‘Brummie’ is a term used to refer to people or things from the city of Birmingham.
“What Happened To Her???? Is this really the same person, I keep looking at but can’t accept that it is……” wrote one user on X
Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
However, Kelly’s emotional words failed to resonate with many online. An X user with the handle @theashrb reposted the 48-second clip with the blunt caption, “Excuse me?? Who is this?????”
That remark opened the floodgates for a wave of similar conversations surrounding Kelly’s dramatically slimmer frame, with many accusing her of relying on weight-loss medications.
Image credits: kellyosbourne
One user claimed, “Oz**pic should pay her not to appear publicly… now it’s almost a new illness.”
Another commented, “Yikes. Something went haywire or they were all replaced with clones.”
A third quipped, “That’s not Kelly Osbourne… It’s Kelly Oz**pic.”
Meanwhile, one sympathetic netizen reflected on the pressure women face in the spotlight, writing, “I could never be a woman in the spotlight, the amount of body shaming she’s received over the past decades… she doesn’t even look like herself.”
The 41-year-old reality TV star has faced criticism about her physical appearance countless times in the past
Image credits: kellyosbourne
“She had a gastric sleeve and went on oz**pic after people used to call her fat and now they’re calling her the opposite.”
Kelly has dealt with intense scrutiny over her looks since she was a teenager.
Thrust into the public eye at just 17 when The Osbournes premiered in 2002, she became a frequent target of harsh commentary.
Despite not being clinically obese, she once recalled being told by a talent agency executive that she was “too fat for TV” and needed to lose weight to succeed.
Image credits: TheSCRamblings
Image credits: douglasallers
In 2018, Kelly underwent gastric sleeve surgery, which removed a portion of her stomach and helped her lose a total of 85 pounds (nearly 38 kg).
Then, during a February 2024 interview with E! News, she openly admitted for the first time that she had also used Oz**mpic for weight loss, even describing the medication as “amazing.”
Kelly has openly admitted to using weight-loss medication to help reduce her waist and has even called it “amazing”
Image credits: kellyosbourne
“There are a million ways to lose weight, why not do it through something that’s isn’t as boring as working out? People hate on it because they want to do it.”
She added, “The people who hate on it the most are the people who are secretly doing it or are pi**ed off that they can’t afford it. Unfortunately, right now it’s something that is very expensive but it eventually won’t be because it actually works.”
Beyond her weight, online users have also speculated about cosmetic procedures Kelly may have undergone.
One person speculated, “I’ve always liked Kelly, but d**n, she must be getting the clone edition from Sharon’s surgeon because she’s looking exactly like her mom.”
While Kelly has admitted to having a corrective procedure to reduce overdeveloped jaw muscles caused by TMJ disorders, she has denied getting any other cosmetic work done.
TMJ, the temporomandibular joint, can cause severe discomfort, and many patients undergo treatment to relieve chronic pain and muscle tension.
“Genuinely had the post not mentioned her name, I would not have known or recognized who this was. That’s frightening,” a concerned user reacted
Image credits: MarkDottCom
Image credits: Kello_Lello
Image credits: IrisJulianne
Image credits: BarbaraGCTN
Image credits: slowboattohades
Image credits: YMBIBI
Image credits: PatriotSteve91
Image credits: lionborned
Image credits: amodernquixote
Image credits: TripodTyler
Image credits: rudebwoyben1
Image credits: DeadpanJazman
Image credits: BeLikeAudrey
Image credits: ShitcoinJ
Image credits: kuuroishi
Image credits: killerCamii
Follow Us