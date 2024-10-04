Simone Ashley Confirms Return for ‘Bridgerton’ Season 4

It’s time for Bridgerton fans to rejoice as Viscountess Bridgerton will return for Season 4! Simone Ashley, who plays Kate Sharma on the popular Netflix series, is set to reprise her role in the highly anticipated fourth installment, which will follow the story of Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha).
In an exclusive interview with Glamour UK, Ashley reassured fans that she will return for Bridgerton Season 4 despite her hectic work schedule. The actress expressed that she loves the show and is determined to be a part of it as much as her packed timetable will allow. Ashley even shared how the makers have been cooperative in accommodating her while sharing news of her return in the following words:
“I know that I am returning, but that’s all I can say.”
Production for Bridgerton Season 4 is currently underway, and Netflix released an official cast list on September 16, 2024, which excluded Ashley. So it’s a moment of triumph for fans to know that she will join Jonathan Bailey, who plays Viscount Bridgerton, in the upcoming season. In Bridgerton Season 3, the couple were expecting their first child and even planned to go to India for the birth. Since the duo only got together toward the end of Season 2, fans are always eager to get snippets of their romance.
Simone Ashley Will Star in Prime Video Rom-Com ‘Picture This’
Simone Ashley is the recipient of Glamour’s Women of the Year award for Game-Changing Actor this year. The actress has been involved in a slew of projects, including Prime Video’s Picture This opposite Hero Fiennes Tiffin from the After movies franchise.
Ashley also serves as the film’s executive producer. The plot revolves around a single woman named Pia, who is supposed to meet the love of her life on her next five dates as per predictions from a spiritual guru. In her interview with Glamour, she revealed that this was her first time serving as an executive producer and that she is really proud of this personal achievement. The actress also wanted to create something similar to Bridget Jones, The Princess Diaries and The Devil Wears Prada featuring a darker-skinned woman. She spoke about how the film will be both relatable and representative in the following words:
“I wanted to do it for darker-skinned women, but also for women everywhere. It’s not just for a culturally specific audience; I think it’s something the whole world can relate to.”
As reported by Deadline on March 22, 2024, Picture This is in post-production. The film’s cast includes Ashley, Tiffin, Phil Dunster, Nikesh Patel, Adil Ray, Sindhu Vee, Anoushka Chadha, Kulvinder Ghir, and Luke Fetherston. Picture This is directed by Prarthana Mohan and written by Nikita Lalwani. The film has yet to announce a release date.
Bridgerton Season 4 does not yet have an official release date. In the meantime, you can stream all of the show’s previous seasons on Netflix.
|Bridgerton
|Cast
|Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Nicola Coughlan, Claudia Jessie, Phoebe Dynevor, Adjoa Andoh
|Release Date
|Not confirmed yet
|Stream On
|Netflix
|Directed by
|Various Directors including Julie Anne Robinson, Sheree Folkson
|Produced by
|Shonda Rhimes, Chris Van Dusen, Betsy Beers
|Based On
|Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton book series
|Plot Summary
|A Regency-era drama that follows the romantic lives of the Bridgerton family in London.
|Musical Elements
|Contemporary pop songs covered in classical style, score by Kris Bowers
|Current Status
|Season 4 officially in production, with new casting updates
